The Muc-Off Absorbent Bike Mat does a good job of protecting the floor of your lounge, workshop, shed or anywhere else you keep your bike. It lives up to the name, too, being highly absorbent, soaking up any water, lube or oil that might drip off your bike after it's been cleaned and shown some love (or neglected after a wet and grimy ride). It's a bit more expensive than some, but if you have to keep your bike inside, especially if you're in rented accommodation, it's a good option.
While the mat is ideal for parking your bike on after you've washed (and lubed) it, so you don't have to worry about any drops of water or oil marking the floor, I also found it really useful after wet and dirty rides when I don't have time to wash my bike straight away. I can park up my bike for a few hours until I have time to clean it, without having to worry about dripping a load of greasy water on the floor, potentially staining it.
> Buy now: Muc-Off Absorbent Bike Mat for £49.99 from Adrian’s Bike Shop
As someone who has been renting for the past few years and keeping my bike inside, I know the stress of coming back to it after a few hours only to see a small black puddle underneath it, where some trapped oily water has found its way out of the frame...
With Muc-Off's bike mat underneath, the worry of 'will it stain the floor?' or – worse! – 'will it cost me anything?' are things of the past, with its 'technical, highly absorbent top layer' doing a sterling job.
I've been keeping my bike on this mat for the past few weeks and have been impressed – any dropped oil is caught and doesn't stain the floor, and I've found it useful as a turbo trainer mat, too. Its 2m length means you can fit a turbo and bike on it, and it's great for catching any sweat. Impressively, Muc-Off claims it's able to hold up to two litres of liquid. And with its 'textured non-slip rubber base' it stays in place well, too.
Although it's long, it's only 40cm across, so only wide enough for one bike; if you keep two bikes inside and want to store them both on the mat, you'll need to buy another. Having a wider option would be good.
At just over 2kg, it's definitely what I'd call heavy duty, but it's easy to roll up and take places if required – if you're going on holiday, for example, and don't want the risk of being charged extra for staining the floor of your Airbnb or hotel room.
I think it looks cool in the classic Muc-Off pink and black colours, and if it does get a little mucky, it can be hosed or jet washed.
Value
At nearly £50 it's not exactly cheap, but while some may say a towel will achieve the same outcome, a towel will definitely not protect the floor from oil in the same way. This mat is definitely heavy duty, and made to last, so I can understand the price tag.
The Finish Line Absorb-it Mat tries to achieve a similar thing, while being less heavy duty and arguably looking a lot less cool, but comes in substantially cheaper at £22.99, up a few quid since Tass tested it in 2017.
Conclusion
Overall, I've liked using this mat. It's helped keep my rented house clean when I was doing turbo sessions and when my bike was dripping a bit after being cleaned. I like its looks, and think the pink adds a nice bit of colour. If you are looking for a way to protect your floor, it's a good option.
Verdict
Snazzy-looking mat that functions well, ideal for protecting your floor
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Muc-Off Absorbent Bike Mat
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Keep that floor as clean and protected as your bike is, with the Muc-Off Absorbent Bike Mat. It features a technical, highly absorbent top layer which soaks up any excess protectant sprays or lube that can drip from your bike after you have shown it some love.
Perfect for use in workshops, homes, or garages, the mat is designed to fit almost all bikes. Whether your steed of choice is Enduro, Trail, Downhill, roadie, or an eBike.
The textured, non-slip rubber base layer minimises slippage on smooth surfaces, as well as working to keep all those contaminants locked up within the mat, keeping your surfaces squeaky clean."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists these details:
Rolled dimensions: 423mm(L) x 122mm(W) x 122mm(H)
Unrolled dimensions: 400mm x 2000mm
Not suitable for washing machine. For best results hand wash or hose at low temperatures
And these features:
Durable pile absorbs excess lube and protectants
Mat can be hand washed or jet washed to clean
Protects your floor
Heavy duty, rubber non-slip base keeps the bike steady
Non-curl edges keep the mat flat
Can absorb up to approximately 2L of liquid
Rolls up for easy storage and transportation
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It feels heavy duty, and as though it will last many years.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It was very absorbent and protected my floor very well.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
As above, it feels heavy duty and as though it will last many years.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
This is more expensive than other mats, but feels very substantial and I believe it will last a long time, so the price is reasonable for that.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked well; it left my floor looking fresh and clean, and was great when I did a few turbo sessions on it, keeping sweat and oil off the floor beneath.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the look, and being able to keep the floor clean easily in a rented house.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would like the option of a wider mat to keep multiple bikes on.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is more expensive than some, but more substantial, and looks cooler.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This mat does exactly what it's claimed to: it kept my floor protected, and looked cool at the same time. I would give it a higher score if the price was lower, but I have no real gripes with this product, I think Muc-Off has done a good job.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Newspaper. For extra, newspaper over bit of carpet.
That's much of it, the detail is important:...
That's what's to be feared...
yeah. I'm in the same boat. Didn't really appreciate Python until secondary school. The Goons also are a favourite. The humour though wouldn't get...
I'm surprised the manufacturers haven't been offering an autoshift option for years. All the basic tech has been in place for a long time.
Apologies for only just seeing your comment, I'm surprised you found these to be thick, I have used Sealkskinz waterproof socks in the past and...
It is a fantastic part of the world. Have spent many holidays down ther, usually with the bike! Enjoy yourself - here is the Jaizkibel from the...
new approved account. Can sign in on the main Roadcc Website but when I go to the fantasy cycling it says login failed and to go to the main...
Hi many thanks for the feedback; that's very useful. I am still working on getting the required flexion back (ligaments) as well as incresaing...
I have the cycliq fly 12 which is OK, but I find the quality a bit lacking....