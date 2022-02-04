Motorex Chain Lube for Wet Conditions

Motorex Chainlube For Wet Conditions exceeds its own rather modest expectations to give long-lasting lubrication in even the worst conditions. In my experience, though, it tends to blacken a chain with dirt almost instantly, even when riding in cleaner conditions.
The lubricant is claimed to be biodegradable and fully synthetic, with additives that penetrate and give long-lasting protection against rusting, and while no exact figure is provided, the bottle suggests approximately 100km range, which I have found to be conservative.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
The well-designed bottle features a twist lid that can be adjusted to control the flow rate. The fluid has a very runny consistency and it's easy to over-apply; only a little is needed for normal use.
I used the lubricant on both road and off-road bikes in all conditions including driving rain, lots of puddles, and stream crossings. It certainly lasted well and in mixed conditions, exceeding the 100km claimed range and only needing reapplying after a very wet off-road ride that included lots of submersions in deep puddles, streams and river crossings. Even in the worst conditions the lube lasted longer than I would typically expect, proving to be very tenacious.
However, it also became black with dirt very quickly and it held onto the dirt, needing either a strong degreaser or ultrasonic cleaner filled with white spirit to remove it.
Even testing it in a clean environment indoors, on an ultrasonically cleaned chain, the Motorex lubricant proved a magnet for dirt and quickly started to blacken.
At £9.49 for 100ml, the Motorex lube is a little more than some chain lubes designed specifically for wet weather conditions: Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube and Green Oil's Wet Chain Lube are both £7.99 for 100ml, for example.
> 15 of the best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?
If you never let a bit of rain stop you getting out on the bike, this Motorex chain lube is worth considering, as its performance and ability to continue working in tough, wet conditions is excellent, but in my experience it is equally impressive at attracting dirt and turning black and sticky.
Verdict
Excellent retention in wet conditions, but you might find your chain blackening with dirt quickly
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: MOTOREX Chain Lube for Wet Conditions
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
MOTOREX says: "Biodegradable, fully synthetic lubricant.Thanks to its additives, MOTOREX CHAINLUBE FOR WET CONDITIONS penetrates quickly and deeply, provides optimal lubrication and excellent protection against corrosion. Specially developed for driving conditions that require long-term chain adhesion from the lubricant. The lubricant is highly water-repellent and therefore ideal in damp and muddy conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MOTOREX lists:
AREA OF APPLICATION
MOTOREX CHAINLUBE FOR WET CONDITIONS is recommended for lubricating bicycle chains and changers in predominantly damp or wet conditions.
heavy metal free
highly dirt and water repellent
very good material compatibility
excellent adhesion and long-term effect
effective protection against corrosion and oxidation
excellent results in racing
No dangerous goods
rapidly biodegradable
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It lasts well, holding off rain and deep water during rides, but in my experience it also attracts dirt and turns the chain sticky very quickly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How long it lasts and the twist lid design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
My chain turned black and sticky very quickly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little more expensive than some wet weather lubricants such as Green Oil and Fenwick's, both £7.99 for 100ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Although the retention was good in wet conditions, the amount of dirt that stuck to the chain puts me off.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, to those who don't mind a black chain and regularly ride in wet conditions.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's quite good. It lasts well, even in poor weather conditions, but I found it can very quickly turn a chain black with muck and dirt that takes a strong degreaser to remove and clean.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
Is a top (loophole) lawyer doing pro-bono work now?...
Sadly, the Garstang Aldi insisted that they are £12.99 for each bag so I didn't buy
I found that a big problem with having my saddle tilted too far forwards was then having too much weight on my hands and getting numb fingers after...
Absolutely - the idea is to paint a set of prejudices onto a group and reduce logical thinking. If people treat pedestrians/cyclists/scooterists...
No problem with the ticket as far as I'm concerned, but it's interesting that I've had a number of RLJ videos (of cars) knocked back from the Met...
Ah well, as long as it was only probably... Although the wing mirror looks on collision course. Where exactly are you going with this ?
I believe he has an Insta360 ONE X2 camera mounted on his headwear.
There is a golden opportunity for road.cc to have a tie up with the various camera manufacturers, whereby each NMOTD is tagged with the make and...
I think at some point, what was kind of an alternative-to-fashion - worn by workers, students, with a small but loyal cult following as they were...
Yes this week had same problem. Feel like it must be design and or manufacturing problem. 10000 miles 4 years old is surely not a reasonable...