Motorex Chain Lube for Wet Conditions

Motorex Chainlube For Wet Conditions exceeds its own rather modest expectations to give long-lasting lubrication in even the worst conditions. In my experience, though, it tends to blacken a chain with dirt almost instantly, even when riding in cleaner conditions.

The lubricant is claimed to be biodegradable and fully synthetic, with additives that penetrate and give long-lasting protection against rusting, and while no exact figure is provided, the bottle suggests approximately 100km range, which I have found to be conservative.

The well-designed bottle features a twist lid that can be adjusted to control the flow rate. The fluid has a very runny consistency and it's easy to over-apply; only a little is needed for normal use.

I used the lubricant on both road and off-road bikes in all conditions including driving rain, lots of puddles, and stream crossings. It certainly lasted well and in mixed conditions, exceeding the 100km claimed range and only needing reapplying after a very wet off-road ride that included lots of submersions in deep puddles, streams and river crossings. Even in the worst conditions the lube lasted longer than I would typically expect, proving to be very tenacious.

However, it also became black with dirt very quickly and it held onto the dirt, needing either a strong degreaser or ultrasonic cleaner filled with white spirit to remove it.

Even testing it in a clean environment indoors, on an ultrasonically cleaned chain, the Motorex lubricant proved a magnet for dirt and quickly started to blacken.

At £9.49 for 100ml, the Motorex lube is a little more than some chain lubes designed specifically for wet weather conditions: Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube and Green Oil's Wet Chain Lube are both £7.99 for 100ml, for example.

If you never let a bit of rain stop you getting out on the bike, this Motorex chain lube is worth considering, as its performance and ability to continue working in tough, wet conditions is excellent, but in my experience it is equally impressive at attracting dirt and turning black and sticky.

Verdict

Excellent retention in wet conditions, but you might find your chain blackening with dirt quickly

