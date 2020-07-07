Merida Stripe water bottle

The Merida Stripe bottle is available in three sizes, with or without a protective cap, and five colours, which lends itself nicely to various sizes of frameset, rider hand size and, of course, aesthetic taste. The wide neck also means its easily filled and cleaned.

It's made from LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) which is a popular choice for bottles and food products generally. It's cheap to produce, lightweight, flexible, with good compression resistance, so easily squeezed without losing shape – think of those sauce bottles down the café. LDPE is also weatherproof and abrasion resistant.

Size-wise, it's available in Small (500ml), Medium (680ml) and Large (760ml). We have the Small on test, which might restrict some people's ride times but could be combined with bigger bottles for optimising use of space.

Small riders with small compact geometry framesets are the most obvious audience, but some frame configurations can also limit carrying capacity. The underside down tube boss on my rough stuff tourer runs quite close to the front guard, so even a 600ml bottle can prove a little on the tight side. A 500ml bottle is much better – no risk of catching.

A smaller bottle also makes sense for children – when my son was small he found the 600ml types tricky to grab and utilise.

Cage compatibility

Round bottles tend to prove compatible with most cages and the Stripe has been no exception. I've switched it between the Merida Aero C (review to come), Topeak Shuttle, Tacx Deva and Zefal Pulse Z2 with no problems, although the Deva's grip was more tenacious than ideal.

The smaller dimensions mean it's also less obtrusive in a jersey pocket and has offered cooling relief on hotter rides.

Flow rate

The supple walls ensure it's easily squeezed and liquid flows smoothly and controllably from the spout. (I also found the flow rate really effective at flushing drivetrains of residual chain degreaser before re-lubing!)

It lags slightly behind models such as the Relaj Shape, but that is admittedly a little more expensive.

The seal is impressive – I've ported it upside down on several occasions to test this. No soggy pockets to date.

Having rinsed the bottle through thoroughly first, beverages taste authentic and crisp, with none of that chemical taint or smell some have, which was very welcome.

The wide opening means it's easily cleaned using a standard bottle scrubber and some washing up liquid (although I tend to go belt and braces, opting for a strip and Milton marinade every few rides – especially if roads and lanes have been grotty).

Value

Its rrp of £6.49 is hardly outlandish for a bottle, but there's a fair bit of choice. Fabric's Gripper is a little steeper at £8.99 but the sculpted neck and dimpled texture offer more secure grip. But Elite's Jet Bottle comes in cheaper still at £4.99 for the 550ml and scored full marks in Simon's review.

Summary

The Merida Stripe bottle is well made and very practical. Personally, I'd like something with a domed lid for some additional protection off-road and I think the Elite Jet pips it to the post in performance to price sense. Nonetheless, the Stripe is a decent option, especially if you're riding a smaller/compact geometry frame where space can be at a premium.

Verdict

Competent bottle that's easy to live with and to keep clean

