Fabric Gripper Bottle Bikes Bikes Bikes 600ml

The Fabric Gripper Bottle lives up to it name. It's easy to hold and retrieve from the cage, with just the right amount of squish for fast fluid delivery.

I've been using the Fabric Gripper bottle for the last month or so, just as the weather started to get better, and have been pleased with the features of the bottle.

Living up to its 'Gripper' name, the dotted surface texture around the neck of the bottle enables it to be easily pulled from its cage and handled with ease. I've not had any fumbling issues which you might get with completely smooth-necked bottles.

The mouthpiece is shaped to enable it to be very easily pulled out with your teeth, and with each squeeze the Gripper bottle delivers a good mouthful of water. No need to suck on it, or struggle with prolonged squeezing to extract liquid. It's literally pull out of cage, squeeze, done, replace in cage.

The mouthpiece can be pulled free of the bottle for cleaning, too, or is easily wiped down to remove any dust or dirt.

The Gripper is also BPA-free, BPA being "bisphenol A", an industrial chemical that there have been health concerns about regarding it contaminating the food or drink it contains. The Gripper bottle contains none of that, which is a good thing. In everyday use, I noticed that water that had been in it a couple of days still tasted fine, with no plasticky taint.

My only issue during the four weeks of constant use was that the 'BIKES BIKES BIKES' writing on the side started to get a bit scuffed off. This is pretty common to most water bottles I have, though, so I wasn't too bothered.

Compared to other bottles on the market, I would say the Fabric Gripper is pretty good value at £8.99 – looking at similar reviews on road.cc the Zefal Sense Pro scored well for a pound less, while the 620ml Camelbak Podium is £10.99. However, Elite's Jet is also BPA-free but just £4.99 (for a 500ml size).

In hot weather, 600ml was enough for me to do rides of about an hour and half, but Fabric also makes a larger 750ml version for those of you who get a bit thirstier, for just £1 more. The Gripper is also available with other colours to match your bike or finishing kit – black, green, blue and red.

Verdict

Grippy to hold, delivers fluid fast with just the right amount of squish, easily cleaned and BPA-free

