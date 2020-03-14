The Zefal Pulse Z2 bottle cage offers loads of adjustability for small frames and holds your bottle securely, regardless of the terrain. It isn't a true side-opener, more of an angle, but still works well where space is limited, though you might struggle with larger bottles.

Some cages let you literally insert a bottle sideways, like the Arundel STR DTR Side-Entry, which is perfect if you have no access to get the bottle in from the top, like with a traditional cage. The Zefal's design differs slightly; its reinforced fibre-glass material is too taut to force a bottle in directly from the side, but the shape means you can slide it in from quite an angle, which should still enable you to use it with a small frame or a larger one loaded with a frame bag.

On a compact style gravel bike with a frame bag fitted I could easily fit a 500ml bottle into it, while a 750ml was just a little bit of a squeeze. Once in, though, both sizes of bottle were held firmly, even when full on really rough terrain.

The outside of the cage has a hardwearing matt finish, while the inside has a polished look to it which helps your bottles slide in and out easily.

The Pulse comes in two parts, which allows you to switch the upper bit to either left or right loading, plus you get plenty of adjustment for the bolt holes so you can customise how high up the seat tube or down tube you want it to sit.

It costs £11.99, which is pretty good value when compared to the similar Tacx Radar cage at £13.99. It's only a couple of quid, admittedly, but the Pulse looks a much more refined product.

Overall, the Zefal Pulse Z2 is a good looking cage that offers very firm bottle retention.

Verdict

Not a true side-entry but looks good and holds your bottle tight

