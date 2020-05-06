Megmeister Drynamo Cycle Short Sleeve Base Layer

The lightweight Drynamo fabric is 44% polypropylene Dryarn, 44% nylon and 12% elastane. Large areas on the front and rear of this baselayer, and under the arms, are mesh so there's masses of opportunity for moist air to get out and fresh air to get in.
There's loads of elasticity in the fabric – you can easily stretch this base layer to twice its original width – meaning that everyone will get a body-hugging fit without any tightness. It's soft-feeling and very comfortable with the only seams being along the tops of the shoulders.
The neck and sleeves are raw – there are no hems – and the same is true at the bottom of the baselayer, so there's no pressure there whatsoever. The back is cut 8cm longer than the front so there's no danger of it riding up and causing discomfort.
The fact that the Drynamo is in constant contact with your skin allows it to get on with shifting moisture outwards, which it does well without ever becoming heavy with sweat. Although nylon isn't great in terms of breathability, it wicks sweat well and absorbs little water, while polypropylene shifts moisture super-fast and dries much more quickly than polyester, which is widely used for baselayers. Any dampness that is retained by the Drynamo soon evaporates away with a small amount of airflow.
A few minutes after you've sweated it out on the toughest climb of the day, this baselayer might not be bone dry but it's not far off, especially those mesh sections. Some baselayers hold on to moisture a bit longer than is comfortable, meaning you feel cold on the next descent; that's not the case here, or with any other baselayer with a high polypropylene content that I've ever used. I do have a couple of ultra-light baselayers that dry out marginally quicker, but the the Drynamo does deliver on its promise of keeping you comfortable while riding at a high intensity in warm weather.
The Drynamo's price is up towards the higher end of what you'd expect to pay for a short sleeve baselayer. The Lusso Dryline Base Layer that we reviewed, made with a polypropylene fabric, is now £34.99. That said, the Assos Skinfoil Short Sleeve Summer Base Layer (85% polypropylene, 15% polyester) is £65.
Overall, the Megmeister Drynamo is a top performer. It shifts moisture away from your skin quickly without becoming soaked itself, and the almost seamless design, raw hems and vast amount of stretch mean you're certainly going to stay comfortable in this one.
Make and model: Megmeister Drynamo Cycle Short Sleeve Base Layer
Tell us what the product is for
It's a thermoregulating, moisture-managing baselayer.
Megmeister says, "The preferred base layer by top professional riders, this base layer is designed to meet the needs of high intensity warm climate riding. The exclusive Drynamo technology warp knit base layer is your first choice base layer, delivering optimum performance, function and fit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Megmeister lists these features:
* Totally seamless design
* Excellent moisture management, keeping the skin dry during high activity
* Incredibly lightweight
* Raw hems for flush fit beneath jersey
* Strategically placed zoned fabrication ensures maximum ventilation in key areas
* Highly breathable
* Non-allergenic and antibacterial
* Back hem 8cm longer than front hem to prevent exposed skin when crouched over the handlebars
* Holds its shape even after repeated washing
* Composition: - 44% polypropylene Dryarn, 44% Nylon 6.6, 12% Elastane
* Care instructions: - Wash at 30° C - Do Not Tumble Dry
"Megmeister's innovative Drynamo fabric is the secret to ensuring our base layers lead the field in terms of quality, comfort and performance.
"It is unlike anything you have ever touched before – much warmer and stronger than traditional natural or synthetic fibres. It is always dry on the skin and completely anallergic.
"Our Drynamo base layers are designed for sportspeople of all ages and abilities who demand the best in performance technology. They are lightweight, odour free and feature 100% seamless construction."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It puts in an exceptionally good technical performance to shift moisture away from your body.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Drynamo is as wear-resistant as nylon and much more than other synthetic fibres. It won't pill over time either.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
The stretch in the fabric means you'll get a close fit that doesn't feel tight. If in doubt, go for the smaller size.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
There are only two sizes to choose from, S/M and L/XL. There's so much stretch in the fabric that the sizing is almost academic.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
The light weight isn't going to make you any quicker but the airiness does add to the comfort.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Raw hems and almost seamless design make for plenty of comfort. The same goes for the technical performance, the fabric drawing moisture away from your skin and drying quickly.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
The Drynamo yarn is good and there's a lot going on here in terms of ventilation zones, but it's towards the higher end of the scale for short sleeve baselayers.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy: 40° in the washing machine. Despite appearances, it's quite a hardwearing fabric.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It puts in a very good technical performance and it's really comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Moisture management and overall comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price is a touch high.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the higher end of what you'd expect to pay for a short sleeve baselayer. The Lusso Dryline Base Layer that we reviewed, made with a polypropylene fabric, is now £34.99. That said, the Assos Skinfoil Short Sleeve Summer Base Layer (85% polypropylene, 15% polyester) is more expensive at £65.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If it was £10 cheaper.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A high performer, but the price brings the overall score down a point.
Age: 48 Height: 190cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding,
