Magicshine Helmet Mount 2021

by Steve Williams
Thu, Feb 11, 2021 19:45
£8.99

VERDICT:

Works reasonably well with suitably shaped helmets, though fiddly and hard to stabilise completely
Light
Carries anything with a Garmin mount
Hard to tighten
Unstable on some helmets
Weight: 
10g
Contact: 
magicshineuk.com

The Magicshine Helmet Mount is angle-adjustable and gets the job done, but how successfully it manages it – and with what level of faff – depends a fair bit on your helmet. The strap design needs a rethink, too.

For this to work, you need either a helmet with a vent along its centre line (so you can strap this centrally across two bars), or a single wide but flat-topped central bar. On helmets with one narrow or domed central bar, the mount is pretty unstable.

The webbing strap is tough, but it's a faff to tighten for two reasons. One is the way it doubles back on itself to reach the clamp – pulling the loose end traps the first half of the loop against the helmet, so it can't slide to take out the slack.

2020 Magicshine Helmet mount - off helmet.jpg

Secondly, the plastic clamp just doesn't want to sit close to the mount, where it needs to be to a) not stick into your head and b) be reachable with your fingers so you can clip it shut. It's one of those jobs where you wish you had about nine hands, and to top it off, the clamp takes some force to shut, too. It's no fun with cold fingers.

As with any strap-secured mount, it's probably not a good idea to fit this on a MIPS helmet, as even if you thread it between the helmet and the MIPS layer it could add friction and stop the liner doing its job.

Get it something like tight on a suitable helmet and it's actually fairly good. The top section adjusts through 60 degrees to allow for the angle of your head, and clamps securely with a GoPro-style thumbwheel/screw.

2020 Magicshine Helmet mount - tilted.jpg

Unfortunately this isn't the rugged 'engineering grade' plastic you increasingly find in bike parts, and while it's certainly strong enough in normal use, it looks and feels like it could be brittle in a crash, especially around its tiny hinge pin. Then again, it is £8.99.

Despite the foam padding on the mount's base being thin and not very grippy, and the whole thing potentially sliding fore and aft as a result, the mount generally works okay for normal use (even with a fairly heavy light) because you naturally stabilise your head.

2020 Magicshine Helmet mount - with light.jpg

If the pad under the base was silicone it wouldn't move at all, while making the existing foam thicker would let it conform better and improve stability.

And while I'm on the 'ifs', if the clamp was integrated with the mount instead of the strap, or even if the strap was Velcro and attached on one side, tightening and securing this would be far, far easier.

The price seems fair. We haven't reviewed any helmet mounts on their own, to compare, but at £8.99 it's on a par with Lezyne's, though obviously those are for Lezyne fittings rather than Magicshine.

If you have a suitably shaped lid and a Magicshine light you want to attach to it, the Magicshine Helmet Mount will work reasonably well, though it's neither very versatile nor particularly pleasing to use.

Verdict

Works reasonably well with suitably shaped helmets, though fiddly and hard to stabilise completely

road.cc test report

Make and model: Magicshine Helmet mount

Size tested: Helmet mount for Allty 300 / 500 /1000 /2000 and Monteer 6500 bicycle front lights.

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Magicshine says: "Helmet mount for Allty series and Monteer series bike lights."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Magicshine says: "Mount base and 2 nylon helmet straps are included, 60 degrees adjustable angle. Made with high quality materials, these durable mounts should be compatible with most vented helmet."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10

Get it something like tight on a suitable helmet and it's actually fairly good.

Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10

Fine so far in normal use, but the light, rigid plastic may not take crashes well.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's unstable on some helmet designs and awkward to adjust.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Good angle adjustment.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's awkward to adjust and not entirely stable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Reasonable and on a par.

Did you enjoy using the product? No

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

With a helmet that suits it, it's actually fairly good, albeit awkward to adjust and not entirely stable. The strap, the way it adjusts and the mount/helmet interface could all be improved though.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

