Magicshine Helmet Mount 2021

The Magicshine Helmet Mount is angle-adjustable and gets the job done, but how successfully it manages it – and with what level of faff – depends a fair bit on your helmet. The strap design needs a rethink, too.
For this to work, you need either a helmet with a vent along its centre line (so you can strap this centrally across two bars), or a single wide but flat-topped central bar. On helmets with one narrow or domed central bar, the mount is pretty unstable.
> Buy this online here
The webbing strap is tough, but it's a faff to tighten for two reasons. One is the way it doubles back on itself to reach the clamp – pulling the loose end traps the first half of the loop against the helmet, so it can't slide to take out the slack.
Secondly, the plastic clamp just doesn't want to sit close to the mount, where it needs to be to a) not stick into your head and b) be reachable with your fingers so you can clip it shut. It's one of those jobs where you wish you had about nine hands, and to top it off, the clamp takes some force to shut, too. It's no fun with cold fingers.
As with any strap-secured mount, it's probably not a good idea to fit this on a MIPS helmet, as even if you thread it between the helmet and the MIPS layer it could add friction and stop the liner doing its job.
Get it something like tight on a suitable helmet and it's actually fairly good. The top section adjusts through 60 degrees to allow for the angle of your head, and clamps securely with a GoPro-style thumbwheel/screw.
Unfortunately this isn't the rugged 'engineering grade' plastic you increasingly find in bike parts, and while it's certainly strong enough in normal use, it looks and feels like it could be brittle in a crash, especially around its tiny hinge pin. Then again, it is £8.99.
Despite the foam padding on the mount's base being thin and not very grippy, and the whole thing potentially sliding fore and aft as a result, the mount generally works okay for normal use (even with a fairly heavy light) because you naturally stabilise your head.
If the pad under the base was silicone it wouldn't move at all, while making the existing foam thicker would let it conform better and improve stability.
And while I'm on the 'ifs', if the clamp was integrated with the mount instead of the strap, or even if the strap was Velcro and attached on one side, tightening and securing this would be far, far easier.
> 6 tips for cycling at night
The price seems fair. We haven't reviewed any helmet mounts on their own, to compare, but at £8.99 it's on a par with Lezyne's, though obviously those are for Lezyne fittings rather than Magicshine.
If you have a suitably shaped lid and a Magicshine light you want to attach to it, the Magicshine Helmet Mount will work reasonably well, though it's neither very versatile nor particularly pleasing to use.
Verdict
Works reasonably well with suitably shaped helmets, though fiddly and hard to stabilise completely
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Magicshine Helmet mount
Size tested: Helmet mount for Allty 300 / 500 /1000 /2000 and Monteer 6500 bicycle front lights.
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says: "Helmet mount for Allty series and Monteer series bike lights."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Magicshine says: "Mount base and 2 nylon helmet straps are included, 60 degrees adjustable angle. Made with high quality materials, these durable mounts should be compatible with most vented helmet."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Get it something like tight on a suitable helmet and it's actually fairly good.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Fine so far in normal use, but the light, rigid plastic may not take crashes well.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's unstable on some helmet designs and awkward to adjust.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good angle adjustment.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's awkward to adjust and not entirely stable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Reasonable and on a par.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
With a helmet that suits it, it's actually fairly good, albeit awkward to adjust and not entirely stable. The strap, the way it adjusts and the mount/helmet interface could all be improved though.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
None of these. Use wax.
How much more evidence is required before people realise that the immediate reaction of the police to any online incident report from a cyclist is ...
Utter balls. If you read what I said instead of rushing to talk rubbish and be stupidly judgmental, you would see that three metres to the side of...
The answer is buy a new bike, it sounds like you are just seeking approval to buy something new. Forget all the new benefits, your old bike will...
I am using Zwift since 2015 several times a week. I have seen Zwift developing significanty over time. I always regretted that Zwift did not have a...
It's a powerfully ugly and heavy bike.. But I'll be reaching for one of these come the end of the world (circa mid 2021 by current standards).
there arent any big hills in East Anglia I replace front pads maybe once a year, rears last maybe twice as long & its so simple a job, whereas...
My premium membership ends tomorrow, based on a 1 year membership - was it extended because of all the cancelations last year?
dogs are wild animals that live in peoples houses. They should stay there and there only, with the occasional run in the garden. They shouldnt be...
"councillor Catherine Rose, welcomed plans for further safety improvements at Elephant & Council"...