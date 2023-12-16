The Exposure Strada Mk12 SB is one of the brightest in the company's road range, and with 1,700 lumens on tap you'll never find yourself wishing for more light. With a larger selection of output modes than almost any other lights on the market, and an impressive battery life for an all-in-one unit, the Strada is complex yet simple to use.
There are two models in the Strada lineup: the 1,450 lumen RS and this 1,700 lumen SB (which stands for Super Bright). There's a version of each one with AKTiv as well, which is Exposure's auto-dimming sensor which detects oncoming headlights.
The Strada SB uses two LEDs behind a lens which, according to Exposure, delivers an optimum beam for road riding: a flat beam for the peripheries and a central spot. And it does work very well, giving excellent illumination where you want it, with the bright, cold white picking out all of the road imperfections. On all but the widest of main roads it will easily light up the road from verge to verge.
The SB uses both LEDs all of the time, unlike some, and that can cause issues with oncoming traffic. The Ravemen PR1600, for instance, lights one LED (lensed into a wide beam with a flattened top) for a 'dipped' setting, and only switches on the second spotlamp-lensed LED when you want 'full beam'.
It's a great setup if you ride in a lot of traffic, as you can avoid directing light into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
With both of the Strada's LEDs on all of the time there is no cut-off, so there is a small amount of light bleed upwards. It never seemed to cause a problem with traffic, though. I spend a lot of time riding on main roads and, provided you're courteous with the light power you're pumping out, it shouldn't be an issue. I also had the light angled ever so slightly downwards.
Even then, the amount of illumination thrown up the road allows you to descend at pretty much daylight speeds when on full power.
Modes & programs
Exposure supplies a wired remote with the SB, which allows you to scroll through the modes of whichever of the seven programs you've selected. It's a handy addition, as you don't need to move your hands from the hoods to change mode.
In the past I've run the cable under the bar tape and used cable ties/a rubber o-ring to attach the remote to the shift lever.
For general road riding I favoured program four, which gives full power for high and about a third of it for the low setting. There are loads of options, however, and details of each program are laser-etched onto the underneath of the light body. It even includes the run-times in hours.
Despite this model gaining 100 lumens over the old one, battery life remains around two hours on full power, and stretches to around 36 hours at the lowest setting. A full recharge from flat takes around six hours when using the mains powered charger.
AKTiv – is it worth it?
The version with AKTiv is £30 more at £375, but then you shouldn't need to worry about dimming the light for oncoming traffic. Does it work? I was originally expecting it to switch modes like a car, flicking between dipped and full, but it's actually more subtle; it smoothly dims as cars get closer, then rapidly returns to full brightness after they pass. It works equally well when cars are overtaking, responding to red rear lights just as well as oncoming white ones.
It's a clever design and I'm a big fan (I've used it on other models), and if you ride on busy roads at rush hour it's definitely worth the extra outlay. If you tend to ride on quieter lanes, then maybe not.
Pulse
Pulse mode keeps the LEDs on at low power and layers a brighter flash over the top. To activate it you press and hold the button (though not too long or you'll turn the light off), and to get rid of it you give another quick press. That's right – no scrolling through disco flash when out in the wilderness, just to get back to full beam. Other manufacturers, take note!
The Pulse mode is bright enough for daytime use, and it'll get you noticed at night amongs all the other lights. For very bright and sunny days there's a Daylight Pulse mode in program 1.
Program 5 swaps the pulse mode with a pattern that spells out SOS in Morse code, just in case you crash into that one hedge crammed with telegraph operators, Boy Scouts and US Naval Intelligence officers.
On display
The rear display gives loads of information, such as which program you are in and the remaining battery life in hours and minutes. It's accompanied by small coloured lights that double as mode indicators (green for high, orange for medium, red for low) and a battery life visualiser.
If you run the light upside down under your handlebar, the display rotates so the text is always the right way up.
Quality build
While the Strada SB is anything but cheap, it is impressively well-engineered, and there's no plastic involved in its main construction (though to be fair, today's plastics mean that's less of a slam-dunk plus point than it used to be). The CNC machined 6063 aluminium alloy body is a piece of art, and even the bracket is aluminium.
The bracket has changed slightly since earlier versions, which had a hinge that could rust and fail, if only after many years of wet and salty winter conditions. The new design has top and bottom sections that jigsaw cleverly together instead.
The light slides into a v-shaped locating plate and sits very securely, even on rough roads, with the release pin allowing you to quickly remove the light should you need to.
Longevity is a big plus with Exposure lights, and they offer a two-year warranty. I personally own some older Exposure lights and they're still running after a decade or so, with no noticeable issues, and their batteries still hold charge well.
I really rate the waterproofing, too. I've ridden in very heavy rain for around an hour with the Strada, and it carried on unscathed. Just make sure the rubber cover is always properly plugging the charge port.
Value
Like a lot of things, the Strada has increased in price since last year with this non-AKTiv version costing a tenner more than the AKTiv one did last year. There aren't many lights from other brands on the market at a higher price.
The Ravemen PR1600 I mentioned earlier is one I rate very highly; I still use it on the majority of my road rides as I just love the way it works. It comes with a wireless remote and a great beam pattern, though the burn-times are shorter at 1.4hrs on the full 1,600 lumen. It's a lot cheaper, though, at £139.99.
Ravemen also does a 2,400-lumen version, the PR2400, which I tested in 2021; that's not much more at £199.99, but it's more complicated as it has a slew of modes for both road and off-road use.
If you want even more punch, NiteRider's Lumina Max puts out 2,500 lumens. It too costs £199.99, and it's bodied with a mix of aluminium and plastic. Our reviewer thought the twin buttons worked really well, too – you don't have to scroll through every setting to get back to the one before.
The beam pattern is very much a spotlight kind of thing though, and battery life is much shorter; just 1.5hrs at 1,800 lumens. The full 2,500 lumens will hammer the battery in just 45 minutes.
Conclusion
The Strada Mk12 SB is priced very much at the upper end of what is available, but there's no doubt that it's a very good package. The beam output is great – as are the burn-times for an integrated light with no external battery – and the build quality is phenomenal. You get a huge variety of programs and modes too, which makes it one of the most flexible lights available.
If you want a headlight to rely on for years to come, it's absolutely worth the investment.
Verdict
One of the best lights on the market, though this level of excellence will cost you
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Exposure Strada Mk12 SB
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Exposure says, "The SB, Super Bright, with the Road Specific Beam Pattern and with an increased 1700 lumens; with the specific cut outs to allow side illumination, and reversible graphics to remind that the Strada can be mounted either way up without a change to beam pattern or technology. The included remote switch allows the rider to dim when an oncoming vehicle to reduce dazzling and keeping the rider in total control without taking hands off the bars."
I think it's a stunning light from every aspect.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
LEDs 2 x White XPL2(W3)
IP Rating IP65
Max Lumens 1700
Battery 10,200 mAh Li-Ion
Runtime 2-36 Hours
Charging Time 6 Hours
Weight 230g
Material Anodised 6063 Aluminium
Length 107mm
Head Diameter 50mm
In The Box Strada MK12 SB, QR Handlebar Bracket, Wired Remote, Fast Charger, QS Guide
Rate the light for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
10/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A great light for road use from main routes to twisty, technical back lanes.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Stunning beam pattern and brightness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than the majority of lights that we have tested on road.cc. You can get similar outputs and battery life for a lot less, as mentioned in the review, but those lights aren't offering the same levels of engineering and the options you get with the Strada.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes, absolutely
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
In terms of build quality, performance and ease of use I absolutely can't find a single thing to criticise. It is simply stunning. This level of quality needs to be paid for though, and if you don't spend a huge amount fo time riding in the dark, the price will be hard to swallow.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I'd wait for reviews before considering buying, 'cos it looks very bouncy but at least it has the advantage that it can be changed easily from 1...
How are the police making money from you? Fines don't go to the police.
Car tax in France is interesting reading. There's a huge one-off tax to register a heavily polluting car. There's also a one-off tax of €10 / Kg...
I didn't know that, what idiot in the patent office decided that it was innovative to use the same battery in two places when we have battery...
That's one of the good things about a bike, you can replace parts that wear out.
I apologise, I saw your comment below another article and thought seriously, we're dismissing bikes because we don't like the seat tube aesthetics...
Those coal power stations make consumer goods that we buy. This is our problem, even if 'officially' the environmental impact remains with the...
We're going to need a graph for this...
It's numbers, (perceived) threat and balancing the down sides isn't it?...
Vodafone have a deal if you are a pay monthly contract holder. Discovery+ free for 6 months then £3.99 after that