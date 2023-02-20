Ravemen LR1200 USB Rechargeable Front Light

The Ravemen LR1200 is a compact light with a big output, and a lens design that distributes the light from the single LED in a wide, flat beam. With good battery life, and the ability to be charged from a powerbank while it's running, the LR1200 works for both short blasts in the dark to overnight challenges. It's very good, but for more options, check out our guide to the best bike lights.

Ravemen has done its usual trick with the LR1200 by using the lens design to manipulate the beam into something that gives a wide spread, with minimal bleed up into the trees. Unlike the two-LED, twin-beam design of its PR1600, the LR1200 lacks the ultimate punch of the 'full beam' mode for empty roads at speed, but for such a small light there is really very little to complain about.

The 1,200-lumen High mode here still enables you to ride at high speed on descents, and if you were to leave it on the whole time you'd get 1.6 hours out of the battery.

The modes are changed by way of the button on the top. From the 1,200-lumen mode you scroll through three solid options: Mid – 600 lumens (3hrs), Low – 300 lumens (6.5hrs), then Eco – 150 lumens (14.5hrs).

Next is the 'Rapid flashing' mode with a 600-lumen flash, ideal for a daylight running light. Annoyingly, you have to scroll through this one to get back to High, but if you are quick enough it doesn't make the first flash, which is a bonus.

The LR1200 also has an intelligent daytime running option, which you turn on and off by pressing the power button for 3.5 seconds. Using the sensor on top of the light, it will run in that Rapid flashing mode when it's light outside, switching to the Low solid beam in darkness.

Run-times & charging

Battery life is indicated by the power button: it lights up green until 31%, then red down to 15%, then below that it flashes red. I think 69% is quite a large jump for the indicator to show just one colour, though. Many brands change colour at 50%. If you aren't starting out with a fully charged battery then run-time is a bit of guesswork, and you could have a lot less than you think. You can top the battery up from a power source while riding, though.

Run-times are realistic, with a bit of fluctuation due to temperature, and a full charge takes around 3.5 hours. It's charged via USB-C and you can also charge the light from a powerbank while using it, which makes it a contender if you like to ride through the night.

There are no issues with waterproofing; the LR1200 is rated to IPX6, and it coped with heavy rain and a prolonged blast from the hosepipe. The aluminium construction means it's likely to cope with being dropped or crashed too.

Included in the box is a charge cable and a mount that will fit 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters. It's the same mount as used on many of Ravemen's lights, and it is secure on the handlebar and with the light fitted.

You don't get the wireless remote found on the LR1600 that Dave reviewed recently, but you can buy a wired remote as an optional extra for £7. I find a remote a big benefit as you can change modes on the light without having to move your hands from their position on the hoods. A wireless one is much easier to set up, though.

There is also an optional ‘Upside down bracket’ that fits to the GoPro part of an out-front computer mount, if you have one, allowing you to run the light upside down under your handlebar – ideal if you don't have enough room up top, or if you want to run it under a computer, in line with the stem.

Value

The LR1200 is priced at £79.99, which is decent value for a light of this quality. That's the same price as the ETC F1500 that Emily tested in January, which gives out more power and has longer burn-times than the Ravemen, but doesn't have as refined a beam pattern.

The BBB Strike Duo 1200 is a fiver cheaper, but that doesn't have a battery indicator light, and Josh wasn't very impressed with the mount.

Conclusion

Overall, the LR1200 is a great light. It's very well made and has a good output with a 'friendly' beam pattern, for a decent price.

Verdict

Great beam shape and build quality for a good price

