Endura Xtract Bib Tight

The Endura Xtract Bib Tights are a middleweight model that the Scottish brand reckons is equal to that of some costing double the price. A big boast perhaps, especially given that the Xtracts are its baseline model, but I'm pleased to report they've ticked all my boxes when it comes to fit, middle-distance comfort and durability. For more options, check out our guide to the best winter bib tights.

The main fabric is 82% nylon and 18% elastane, with a thin-pile Roubaix fleece lining for warmth and flat seams for comfort. The bibs are cut nicely, but although there's a decent amount of give in the fabric, there were times when I would have preferred a lower cut front for bladder stops.

Endura's sizing guide doesn't include inside-leg measurement. I'm not overly tall at 181cm but I am proportionately long in the leg (33.5in/85cm) and short in the torso. Consequently, while most brands tend to be a decent fit, some mediums are more compatible than others. I'm pleased to report, Endura's fell into the latter category. The microfibre lining hugged my contours while still offering complete freedom of movement.

The ankle cuffs are elasticated rather than zippered, which I prefer, with silicone to hold them in place. The legs also play nicely with waterproof, mid-calf technical socks, which I gravitate to in the early season to avoid cold, wet feet.

And there's been plenty of cold and wet during the test period, but the Xtracts' middleweight fabric has done a decent job of keeping it at bay.

Much to my surprise, though there's no DWR (durable water repellent) treatment to the fabric, it still took about an hour and a half before dampness from light showery rain became apparent against my thighs and knees, and about an hour in more persistent rain (riding with mudguards). Crucially, in both contexts, I stayed warm.

Rides in colder, drier conditions were pleasant, the fabric doing a decent job of blocking chill January winds and maintaining a comfortable inner climate.

The bib section is similarly effective at blocking chill but with a decent baselayer wicks efficiently, so I've never felt soggy around the back and chest.

I've been comfortable when the mercury's slid to zero and a little below, but I tend to gravitate to lower gears and higher cadences, so legs tend to stay warmer by default.

Wicking and general comfort was also good around 12°C, on the few occasions when things turned unseasonably mild. Yes, there was a little more dampness at key points for around 20 minutes before the fibres began wicking duties, but I remained temperate and dry for the duration of my rides.

Pad

Endura's in-house 400 pad is a notch better than most I've used at this price point. Like most, it employs a wicking, anti-bacterial finish and has gender-specific contouring. Sensibly proportioned, it's 15mm at the thickest point and enhanced with localised gel inserts.

It took a few miles to level out initially but quickly moulded to my shape, proving plenty of support without feeling like the proverbial slab of bread. There was no hint of numbness or tingling, let alone chafing or soreness on mixed terrain outings.

I'd say it's good for rides of around the three-hour mark, although pads are a very personal thing. I've gone longer without complaint, but the Xtracts wouldn't be my first choice for endurance rides – a century, for example.

The tights' outer texture is very conducive to subtle shifting of position, regardless of saddle covering but, crucially, without annoying surf.

Durability/Care

After 500 mixed terrain miles and regular washing, there are no obvious weak spots. There's been the odd brush with brambles when whizzing through narrow singletrack, but no bobbling or similar signs of wear.

I've washed these in the machine at 30 and 40 degrees (the latter to replicate those accidental in-with-the household loads) and they've emerged looking and smelling fresh. Drying times vary, but in a stiff breeze on a sunny day it's taken around 70 minutes on the line, nearer three hours indoors at room temperature.

Value

At £74.99 the Xtracts represent solid value for money.

Donda's Principal Bib Tights are a tenner less, and impressed Stu with their warmth, pad and value, but the bib section might be a bit thin for some.

Stu also liked Lusso's Classic Thermal Bib Tights, reviewed back in Feb 2020. However, he felt these had the opposite problem: the solid bib section could prove too warm when riding hard. They have since been revised to address this point, but are a bit pricier at £85.

Van Rysel's RCR Winter Cycling Tights are reckoned good between -3 and +10°C. They also feature a water-repelling layer, and a two-year warranty. However, Ali found the pad a bit wide and irritating when off the bike. They're also £5 more than the Xtracts.

Conclusion

I'm inclined to say Endura's boast about the Xtract Bib Tights rivaling more expensive models is more than advertising bluster. They've delivered excellent comfort in freezing and milder conditions, keep light rain out surprisingly well, and feel lighter than some traditional winter weight models.

Verdict

Well-executed, wallet-friendly bib tights for general winter riding

