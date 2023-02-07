The MAAP Training Winter Jacket is warm, comfortable and well made, with excellent protection from the elements and good breathability. It doesn't come cheap, but it's exceptionally good.

I've worn a number of MAAP tops in the past and one thing I have always found is that they come up very short. Happily, this one bucks that trend – you generally want as much coverage as possible in a winter jacket.

It's a much more relaxed fit than you might expect from a brand that's become well known for its aero cuts, even for its training kit.

This semi-relaxed fit means it's comfortable to wear in a variety of situations as you can layer up to suit. I used it over light baselayers in milder conditions and over long sleeve jerseys and baselayers when the temperature really began to drop. A key reason for this is the amount of stretch in the fabric, so rather than feeling constricted when you have multiple layers underneath the jacket, it simply stretches over them. It isn't the sort of stretch you'd get from a lightweight jersey, but it has a lot more give than many softshell jackets that can feel quite stiff.

The weather protection comes from the jacket's Drytex TPU membrane, combined with taped seams and YKK Aquaguard zips. It kept out all the wind and rain that a winter in the Midlands could throw at it, and there were plenty of heavy downpours.

Alongside the waterproofing it's also impressively windproof. I used this on some bitterly cold descents and it kept out the cold air really well. What helps here is the zip guard, which might well be the thickest I have ever seen on a cycling jacket. If there was any air getting through the zip, I certainly couldn't feel it.

Also helping is that the jacket has a fleece lining, and even in sub-zero conditions I was still warm and comfortable. It's one of those jackets that, when you step out the door and can feel your face stinging almost instantaneously, gives you confidence that you will generally be OK for a couple of hours.

Despite it being warm and comfortable in even the most foul conditions, it maintains good breathability and ventilation. Under the arms there are some concealed vents that sit out of the wind but still allow excess heat to escape. Even using it in slightly milder conditions (up to around 7-8°C) I didn't find any issues with breathability.

It also has a high, fleece-lined collar, which keeps the wind off your neck. It's a small thing but it makes a big difference when you're out riding in horrible weather to have some protection between the top of your back and the bottom of your helmet.

Pockets

Round the back you get three pockets with drainage holes at the bottom, and a waterproof zippable valuables pocket.

These are large enough to keep ride essentials in, and tight enough to stop anything bouncing out but still easy enough to get into, even in winter gloves.

Some reflective MAAP branding on the front, back and the right sleeve help with visibility in low-light conditions.

Value

While it's not cheap, at £270, you are paying for a high-quality jacket that performs exceptionally well.

It's not alone, either. The Castelli Alpha RoS 2 has gone up to £320 since Mat reviewed it in 2021. It offers broadly the same cold weather properties, but does have an additional inner vest that adds slightly to the warmth.

You can get high quality for less, though: Stu tested the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo a couple of years ago, and that's £225, though it isn't quite as warm as the MAAP.

Conclusion

Overall, I was very impressed by this jacket. It's warm, waterproof, windproof, and easy to wear in a variety of conditions. The fit and the stretch in the fabric allow it to be worn comfortably over several layers or few, making it suitable for a slightly nippy autumnal day or a bitterly cold winter blizzard. The only thing not to like is the price, but it's an excellent jacket.

Verdict

Very impressive jacket that offers excellent protection in a variety of conditions

