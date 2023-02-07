The MAAP Training Winter Jacket is warm, comfortable and well made, with excellent protection from the elements and good breathability. It doesn't come cheap, but it's exceptionally good.
Check out our guide to the best winter cycling jackets for more options to consider, at various prices.
I've worn a number of MAAP tops in the past and one thing I have always found is that they come up very short. Happily, this one bucks that trend – you generally want as much coverage as possible in a winter jacket.
It's a much more relaxed fit than you might expect from a brand that's become well known for its aero cuts, even for its training kit.
This semi-relaxed fit means it's comfortable to wear in a variety of situations as you can layer up to suit. I used it over light baselayers in milder conditions and over long sleeve jerseys and baselayers when the temperature really began to drop. A key reason for this is the amount of stretch in the fabric, so rather than feeling constricted when you have multiple layers underneath the jacket, it simply stretches over them. It isn't the sort of stretch you'd get from a lightweight jersey, but it has a lot more give than many softshell jackets that can feel quite stiff.
The weather protection comes from the jacket's Drytex TPU membrane, combined with taped seams and YKK Aquaguard zips. It kept out all the wind and rain that a winter in the Midlands could throw at it, and there were plenty of heavy downpours.
Alongside the waterproofing it's also impressively windproof. I used this on some bitterly cold descents and it kept out the cold air really well. What helps here is the zip guard, which might well be the thickest I have ever seen on a cycling jacket. If there was any air getting through the zip, I certainly couldn't feel it.
Also helping is that the jacket has a fleece lining, and even in sub-zero conditions I was still warm and comfortable. It's one of those jackets that, when you step out the door and can feel your face stinging almost instantaneously, gives you confidence that you will generally be OK for a couple of hours.
Despite it being warm and comfortable in even the most foul conditions, it maintains good breathability and ventilation. Under the arms there are some concealed vents that sit out of the wind but still allow excess heat to escape. Even using it in slightly milder conditions (up to around 7-8°C) I didn't find any issues with breathability.
It also has a high, fleece-lined collar, which keeps the wind off your neck. It's a small thing but it makes a big difference when you're out riding in horrible weather to have some protection between the top of your back and the bottom of your helmet.
Pockets
Round the back you get three pockets with drainage holes at the bottom, and a waterproof zippable valuables pocket.
These are large enough to keep ride essentials in, and tight enough to stop anything bouncing out but still easy enough to get into, even in winter gloves.
Some reflective MAAP branding on the front, back and the right sleeve help with visibility in low-light conditions.
Value
While it's not cheap, at £270, you are paying for a high-quality jacket that performs exceptionally well.
It's not alone, either. The Castelli Alpha RoS 2 has gone up to £320 since Mat reviewed it in 2021. It offers broadly the same cold weather properties, but does have an additional inner vest that adds slightly to the warmth.
You can get high quality for less, though: Stu tested the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo a couple of years ago, and that's £225, though it isn't quite as warm as the MAAP.
Conclusion
Overall, I was very impressed by this jacket. It's warm, waterproof, windproof, and easy to wear in a variety of conditions. The fit and the stretch in the fabric allow it to be worn comfortably over several layers or few, making it suitable for a slightly nippy autumnal day or a bitterly cold winter blizzard. The only thing not to like is the price, but it's an excellent jacket.
Verdict
Very impressive jacket that offers excellent protection in a variety of conditions
Make and model: MAAP Training Winter Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
MAAP says: "Smash your training goals with the Training Winter Jacket. This waterproof and windproof jacket is the perfect companion for when the elements are out in force. Featuring a Drytex membrane, taped seams, and YKK Aquaguard zips to help keep the weather out. While the 4-way stretch material features a fleece interior with a soft skin feel that provides thermal retention and breathability. Designed in our signature Team-Fit, it has a classic cut for comfort and ease of movement alongside a higher neckline that offers added warmth. Three rear pockets and a concealed waterproof stash pocket with a zip provide optimum storage, while the reflective tabs aid visibility during low-light conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
MAAP lists these details:
Drytex TPU Membrane: Waterproof / Windproof
Waterproof
Windproof
4-way stretch
YKK Aquaguard waterproof zips
Rear waterproof stash pocket
3 rear pockets
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made with taped seams throughout, a high-quality zip, and possibly the thickest zip guard I have ever seen on a bike jacket.
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
It keeps out the cold and wet, and keeps in the right amount of heat while allowing excess to escape.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
It has a relatively close cut without feeling constrictive, and still allows for a variety of clothing to be worn underneath it.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
The large I tried sized up as expected – not like other MAAP kit which I often find comes up small.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable thanks to the fleecy inner and impressive weatherproofing.
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
It is very expensive, but it is a high quality jacket, and still cheaper than some...
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy – washed at 30 and hung out to dry a couple of times without any issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well, whether I was using it on a milder day with a light baselayer underneath or out in the biting wind and rain.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The stretch in the fabric – it means this can be used in a variety of conditions and all you need to think about is what to put underneath it.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The price. This is not a cheap jacket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket is £320, though it has an additional inner vest that adds slightly to the warmth, while the Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket Evo comes in at £225 but isn't quite as warm as the MAAP.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an expensive jacket, but there is no getting around the quality on offer. Its combination of weatherproofing, breathability and fit is excellent; you can just chuck this on before you head out and not worry about what the weather throws at you.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
