Lusso Turbo Bibshorts V2

Lusso's Turbo Bibshorts V2 are a good option for short, intense indoor rides. The mesh fabric is great for staying cool, though I did find that the material lacked the support of normal shorts and this created some issues with chafing. I also found the pad suitable only for around 60 minutes of riding, limiting the shorts a little.

If you're looking for some breathable bib shorts for a short indoor training session or virtual races then these Turbos are a good option. The frequency of my indoor riding has been increasing this winter, and with that I've been increasing the variation of what I do, and specific sessions have become the norm.

The biggest limiting factor to my performance when riding indoors is overheating, and having lightweight bib shorts has helped when trying to push out the watts in zone 5 (or 'full gas'). How much does it help? I'm not going to put a number on that, but I felt just a little more comfortable as the airflow from a fan can be felt on the thighs.

On me, the legs sit nicely a few inches above the knee and the straps that are tight when I'm stood up are comfortable once I'm on the bike. The material, however, is lacking a little when it comes to support, and I noticed that the shorts bunched around the front part of the pad. This caused the material to rub and I was put off using the shorts for any ride that was going to be over an hour.

When I did ride in these for longer than 60 minutes, I found the pad a little on the thin side. I'd prefer something that is denser, though this is personal preference – Stu reviewed the original version of the shorts that used the same pad and he was a fan.

The issues I had were a shame as, in general, the shorts are comfortable otherwise, with the mesh material being soft against the skin and the stitching neatly done.

The price is pretty good, too, at £74.99. That's quite a bit cheaper than the Nopinz SubZero shorts (£109.99 – full review to come), which are in the same range as the SubZero Suit that Dave reviewed. You can spend less though: the Madison Turbo bib shorts are £69.99 (and currently reduced to £54.99).

All in, the Lusso Turbos are good for intense sessions and indoor racing where you want to prevent overheating as much as possible. For me, I'd have to limit my use to sessions of under an hour, but up until that point, the shorts are good.

Verdict

Lightweight and breathable for hard turbo sessions and indoor racing, but not the best for long stints

