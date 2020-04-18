The Lomo Thermal Cycling Gilet is essentially a middleweight winter jersey without sleeves. It's been perfect for chilly spring rides, so long as you're using thinner jerseys and baselayers, but bear in mind it won't squish into a jersey pocket like a thinner, lighter shell type when temperatures climb.

According to Lomo, the outer is a 'Lycra based material', while the interior uses a micro-fleece for warmth. Elasticated cuffs, collar and waist tether it close while protecting the lower back and vital organs from chill.

After an unexpectedly mild spell, temperatures during the test period fell to between 3 and 9°C, often with a chill wind. The gilet's thermal qualities locked this out, maintaining a comfortable core and allowing me to relax and enjoy the ride.

Paired with a long-sleeve baselayer and middleweight jersey, wicking prowess has been pretty good too. Even with the zipper fully home and maintaining a steady 20mph I've never crossed from warm to clammy, though I needed to drop the zipper to chest height when temperatures hit 11-12°C, particularly when the sun came out.

Setting out in these temperatures, I've switched to a short-sleeve baselayer, short-sleeve summer jersey and arm warmers. Riding for 20 minutes or so at 20mph I wasn't surprised by the familiar mistiness that crept in around the lower back and chest area. However, with a merino baselayer this wicked away in a similar timescale, and dropping the zipper kept things in check.

On the rarer occasions where it turned unexpectedly milder, mid-ride, I did feel a little clammy around my back and chest. In these instances, I switched to lighter alternatives. Thankfully, my Univega has an SQR tour bag, since the Lomo gilet doesn't pack particularly small. With some efficient packing, I was able to cram it inside an Altura Aero Post Pack.

Water repellency is pretty much what I'd expect from a Lycra/fleece-lined garment. Showers were kept at bay for around 25 minutes, by which point it becomes moderately damp. Get a break in the cloud and a stiff breeze and it was predominantly dry in around 30 minutes; I never became cold during this period.

Features and fit

Standards of construction were reassuringly good on our sample. Stitching was uniform, and defect-free throughout.

I do a fair bit of mixed-terrain riding, taking in overgrown bridlepath, unmade roads and forest trails, often at night. Overhanging brambles, thorns and so on have all snagged the sides without inducing bobbling or similar damage.

Medium is reckoned good for chest sizes between 39 and 41 inches and it was perfect in every respect for my 181cm, 70-kilo frame. I am proportionally short in the torso, but the back hung at precisely the right height. (It's not me in the photos.)

While cut close, there's sufficient room for a winter-weight base and middleweight jersey beneath, without feeling cramped or restrictive.

The full-length zipper helps the snug, tailored fit, while making it easier to regulate temperature.

Pockets

The gilet has three deep pockets with springy bottoms and elasticated tops. I've had no problems parking my usual ensemble – 6-inch smartphone, long zoom compact camera, bunch of keys – there securely, and the elasticated tops also make a secure mounting point for LED lights.

I sometimes like to carry 750/800ml bottles in my pockets, and though there's been some slight 'bob' with the biggest bottles when full, it's never come close to launching territory, even along unmade roads.

While practical, black can be a little too stealth for some tastes. Thankfully, subtle yet sensibly proportioned reflective logos and similar detailing are dotted around the collar, chest, neck and upper back.

Black is great for hiding grimy hands and similar patina, though, extending wear-to-wash ratios. Ours has been chucked in with the regular wash at 40 degrees with no shrinkage or hassles. It takes around 90 minutes or so at room temperature to dry, an hour or maybe less on the line, given some sun and a modest breeze.

Value

At £21, the Lomo doesn't have much competition, especially those boasting thermal properties. Decathlon's Van Rysel RC 500 and RC 500 Ultralight are both £19.99 but not directly comparable (we tested an older B'Twin model back in 2014).

BTR's high-vis gilet, which comes in at £29.99, isn't cycling-specific, so lacks the Lomo's features, but it is very bright and features hip pockets which may suit commuters.

A quick look at other thermal or insulated gilets we've tested shows they can cost quite a lot more: Lusso's thermal gilet is £90, dhb's insulated Aeron Polartec Alpha is £100, and Endura's Pro Primaloft Gilet is £120.

Summary

Overall, the Lomo Thermal Cycling Gilet has a few compromises but it offers excellent protection against nasty chill and has a great, cycling-specific cut. Being picky, I'd like a little more reflective detailing around the lower back, but that said, the pocket tops make excellent hosts for blinkies, so mitigates this somewhat. For £21, it's well worth a look.

Verdict

Great value cold weather gilet, though heavier and less packable than some

