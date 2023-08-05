The budget-friendly Lomo 13L Bikepacking Seat Pack Dry Bag is a large capacity saddle bag for multi-day bikepacking adventures and more. Its 13-litre volume means you can carry a fair amount of kit tucked in nicely behind you when you're pedalling, though it may swing from side to side when fully packed. And coming from a company with a background making wetsuits, your belongings will stay dry too.
If you are looking for a bikepacking bag – seatpost bag, inner frame bag and more – then check out our best bikepacking bags buyer's guide.
The Lomo 13L Bikepacking Seat Pack Dry Bag is an excellent choice if you're looking to start bikepacking or perhaps considering different luggage-carrying options for your daily commute or general riding. Its generous volume means it could supplant a backpack for example on your ride to work, reducing the weight you're carrying, and it could also be a handy baggage option if your bike has no rear rack mounts.
Lomo is a Scottish company that makes wetsuits as well as dry bags, so it should know what it's doing, and the construction quality of the bag is very good. The dry bag-style closure, its high-quality waterproof outer material and welded seams prevent water from penetrating anywhere. This is important, especially if you're running a bike without mudguards, as road or track spray will be continually thrown onto the bag on wet rides.
One of the advantages of the bag's capacity is that it makes it easy to pack your kit and clothing, making planning more straightforward even if you're an inexperienced bikepacker.
That size and its potentially heavy weight can come with a potential downside, and the Lomo does have a tendency to swing from side to side, especially if you're riding out the saddle. It does have internal plates that are designed to stop the bag swaying but this isn't as effective as the anti-sway design of the Pro Discover Team Seat Bag – but then again the Pro is vastly more expensive. If you were to find this an issue, you can buy an anti-sway mount that fixes to your saddle rails for less than 20 quid, and even with that the Lomo would still be less expensive than most of its competitors.
There's a handy loop for attaching a rear light. Due to the size of the pack, it took up the entire length of my bike's exposed seatpost, so this is an important consideration. And with a little adjustment I was even able to fit a pair of rear lights side by side for maximum visibility during night-time and low-light rides.
Depending on the size of your bike, and especially if you're a smaller rider, it is also possible that the bag could encroach on the rear wheel, so I'd strongly recommend checking the bag and your bike's measurements before buying.
I also found that the straps weren't long enough when I tried to use the bag with an aero seatpost. Okay, so using a seatpack with an aero post isn't the most obvious pairing, but it is at least a possibility. And after adjusting some of the items in the bag I found I was able to attach bag's Velcro strap, albeit slightly squishing the bag around the post.
For the great majority of us, those with round seatposts, this will not be an issue.
Value
There's no doubt that this Lomo bag is very competitively priced. Lomo has a reputation for putting out its kit at attractive prices and its Bike Packing Seat Pack Dry Bag is no exception to this. At just £36 it undercuts – often by a large margin – a lot of the competition's products.
Mike was very impressed with the 14-litre Restrap Saddle Bag Holster and Dry Bag. He found it safe and secure but it was £99.99 when he tested it and it's now even more expensive at £119.99. And Restrap also does an even larger 18-litre capacity Saddle Bag but that's pricier still at a salty £129.99.
Emma found the Topeak BackLoader 10L seat pack perfect for light touring and bikepacking, though it's water resistant rather than genuinely waterproof so you might want to consider an internal dry bag for it. And since we tested it Topeak has added a 15-litre model to the range.
Conclusion
Lomo has created a large capacity saddle pack that'll let you try bikepacking without bankrupting yourself. Its 13-litre interior will accommodate your entire wardrobe, or at least most of it, on a multi-day adventure. My only real criticism is that the straps are too short to work well with non-round seatposts.
Verdict
Well-made waterproof seatpack with an excellent capacity and a very appealing price
Make and model: Lomo 13L Bikepacking Seat Pack Dry Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lomo says: "Our dry bag bicycle seat pack is designed to attach around the saddle post using strong velcro straps and with a 13L capacity you can carry a good amount of kit for those long bike rides."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Max capacity: 13 litres
Length: 52cm (closed) / 67cm (open)
Width: 25cm
Height: 20cm
Weight: 395g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well-made welded seams and a completely waterproof construction.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Its 13-litre capacity is impressive but it can sway when you're riding, especially during out-of-the-saddle efforts.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Take care of the thinner outer material and I don't think there'll be any problems with durability.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
The £36 price is very good for a seatpack of this quality – less expensive than the Topeak that we liked and much cheaper than the similar-sized Restrap bags.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's waterproof and with a large capacity for your kit and clothing I'd say it's hit the design brief well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The voluminous 13-litre capacity is great for multi-day adventures and could be a handy addition to your commuter lineup.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The straps just aren't long enough for aero-profile seatposts, which is something to be aware of. If you'r bike has a traditional round seatpost this is not an issue.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Lomo has delivered this seat pack at a price that undercuts its competitors, often by a big margin. It's about half the price of the 10-litre Topeak BackLoader that we liked a lot and that is now available in a similar 15-litre size.
And it's much less expensive than the two Restrap bags mentioned in the review, even if the Restrap bags do have more features.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Lomo's Dry Bag Saddle Pack is well made, waterproof regardless of the weather conditions and has a very impressive capacity in spite of its quite light weight. The price is appealing too. I'd rather the bag had longer straps, but that's only an issue if you have an aero seatpost.
Age: 21 Height: 182cm Weight: 71kg
I usually ride: willier Cento Uno Air My best bike is: Ridley Kanzo Fast
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, mtb, Gravel, Multi Day Adventures
