A drinking bottle that keeps cool liquids cool and warm liquids warm might sound appealing for the extremes of the year, making staying hydrated that bit easier. The Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle doesn't quite live up to the promise of its name, but the insulation helps a little and it's not a bad price.

Although the appeal of an insulated bottle is clear, particularly one at this modest price, the Liv PourFast with its double-walled insulated body doesn't quite deliver on its promises. When tested against a standard water bottle and a control bottle (a double-walled insulated Kleen Kanteen stainless steel bottle), the temperature of the contents of the Liv changed by 5.3 degrees over 35 minute-by-minute measurements, whereas the standard bottle changed by 6.3 degrees and the control bottle by just 1.8 degrees.

So, there was a measurable effect of the insulation, but not one that's going to make a huge difference to the drinking experience.

It's rated to +90°C and -down to 20°C, which is worth bearing in mind when choosing what to carry in it.

The 600ml bottle is made from BPA-free material, has a patented leak-proof high-volume valve and is shaped to fit easily into most bottle cages. I found it fitted nicely into a variety of bottle cages, although those with particularly small frames might not favour the 600ml size.

The leak-proof valve did what it's supposed to and, provided the valve was closed, didn't drip or leak, even when inverted. It doesn't really deliver on the 'PourFast' part of the name, though, with the bottle requiring a good squeeze to get a decent mouthful and even then, not as plentiful as others I have tested like the Camelbak Podium Chill.

Water tasted fresh and untainted, and the fact that the valve can be removed easily by hand is a nice touch for being able to keep it clean and sterilised.

Price-wise it's at the lower end of the market for insulated bottles, costing the same as the slightly smaller Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle but £3 less than the Camelbak Podium I mentioned above, which offers similar levels of insulation but with a slightly more generous liquid delivery.

A pricier but more insulating option is the Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate at £20, or there's the bombproof and quite heavy but extremely effective stainless steel Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect 20oz for £37.95 (sports caps are an optional extra too).

Overall, I'd say the Liv is okay, but it's a chunk more expensive than most standard bottles, so whether it's worth the extra is a question of how important that little bit of insulation and the valve setup are to you.

Verdict

Well made and with a good quality leak-free removable valve, but not much of an insulation effect for the extra money

