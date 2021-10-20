Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bottles
Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle

Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle

6
by Lara Dunn
Wed, Oct 20, 2021 15:45
0
£11.99

VERDICT:

6
10
Well made and with a good quality leak-free removable valve, but not much of an insulation effect for the extra money
BPA free
Leak-proof valve
Flow isn't as 'PourFast' as the name suggests
Insulating effect is minimal
Weight: 
101g
Contact: 
www.liv-cycling.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

A drinking bottle that keeps cool liquids cool and warm liquids warm might sound appealing for the extremes of the year, making staying hydrated that bit easier. The Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle doesn't quite live up to the promise of its name, but the insulation helps a little and it's not a bad price.

Although the appeal of an insulated bottle is clear, particularly one at this modest price, the Liv PourFast with its double-walled insulated body doesn't quite deliver on its promises. When tested against a standard water bottle and a control bottle (a double-walled insulated Kleen Kanteen stainless steel bottle), the temperature of the contents of the Liv changed by 5.3 degrees over 35 minute-by-minute measurements, whereas the standard bottle changed by 6.3 degrees and the control bottle by just 1.8 degrees.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

So, there was a measurable effect of the insulation, but not one that's going to make a huge difference to the drinking experience.

It's rated to +90°C and -down to 20°C, which is worth bearing in mind when choosing what to carry in it.

The 600ml bottle is made from BPA-free material, has a patented leak-proof high-volume valve and is shaped to fit easily into most bottle cages. I found it fitted nicely into a variety of bottle cages, although those with particularly small frames might not favour the 600ml size.

The leak-proof valve did what it's supposed to and, provided the valve was closed, didn't drip or leak, even when inverted. It doesn't really deliver on the 'PourFast' part of the name, though, with the bottle requiring a good squeeze to get a decent mouthful and even then, not as plentiful as others I have tested like the Camelbak Podium Chill.

2021 Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle - lid.jpg

Water tasted fresh and untainted, and the fact that the valve can be removed easily by hand is a nice touch for being able to keep it clean and sterilised.

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

Price-wise it's at the lower end of the market for insulated bottles, costing the same as the slightly smaller Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle but £3 less than the Camelbak Podium I mentioned above, which offers similar levels of insulation but with a slightly more generous liquid delivery.

A pricier but more insulating option is the Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate at £20, or there's the bombproof and quite heavy but extremely effective stainless steel Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect 20oz for £37.95 (sports caps are an optional extra too).

Overall, I'd say the Liv is okay, but it's a chunk more expensive than most standard bottles, so whether it's worth the extra is a question of how important that little bit of insulation and the valve setup are to you.

Verdict

Well made and with a good quality leak-free removable valve, but not much of an insulation effect for the extra money

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle

Size tested: 600ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Liv says, 'Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle features a leak free High Volume Valve, with fine tuned dual thickness body and a cup shape design. 100% BPA free. Insulated to keep your drinks cool in Summer and warm in Winter.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Liv:

High Volume Valve : patented, leak proof valve

Tool free removable valve

Fine-tuned dual thickness bottle body

100% BPA-Free

Insulated - keeps contents warm / cool

Construction rated to +90C and -20C

600ml capacity

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Feels reasonably well made and removable valve is a nice feature.

Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10

Offers a small but measurable insulating effect. Liquid flow isn't quite as generous as you might want.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Well made and valve can be removed easily for cleaning and sterilising which should prolong its life.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

Heavier than standard non-insulated bottles but not a heavyweight

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

If that extra bit of insulation is important to you, and you appreciate the removable valve, it's worth the money.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed OK, but not as well as I'd hoped from the name and description.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Its BPA free, and the leak-proof valve.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

That neither the flow nor the insulation were as marked as I'd hoped.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's at the lower end of the market for insulated bottles, being the same price as the similarly specced Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle but £3 less than the £14.99 Camelbak Podium Chill Insulated Bottle, which offers similar levels of insulation but with a slightly more generous liquid delivery. A pricier but more insulating option is the Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate at £20, or the bombproof and quite heavy but extremely effective stainless steel Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect 20oz is more again at £37.95 (sports caps are an optional extra too).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, it was fine.

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, as it's heavier and more expensive than standard bottles but doesn't have much of an insulating effect to justify that.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's okay, nicely made and shaped, and the removable valve is a nice touch for hygiene, but the insulation effect isn't as impressive as you'd expect or hope, and the water flow is a bit stingy.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle 2021
Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle
Liv 2021
Liv
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments