A drinking bottle that keeps cool liquids cool and warm liquids warm might sound appealing for the extremes of the year, making staying hydrated that bit easier. The Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle doesn't quite live up to the promise of its name, but the insulation helps a little and it's not a bad price.
Although the appeal of an insulated bottle is clear, particularly one at this modest price, the Liv PourFast with its double-walled insulated body doesn't quite deliver on its promises. When tested against a standard water bottle and a control bottle (a double-walled insulated Kleen Kanteen stainless steel bottle), the temperature of the contents of the Liv changed by 5.3 degrees over 35 minute-by-minute measurements, whereas the standard bottle changed by 6.3 degrees and the control bottle by just 1.8 degrees.
So, there was a measurable effect of the insulation, but not one that's going to make a huge difference to the drinking experience.
It's rated to +90°C and -down to 20°C, which is worth bearing in mind when choosing what to carry in it.
The 600ml bottle is made from BPA-free material, has a patented leak-proof high-volume valve and is shaped to fit easily into most bottle cages. I found it fitted nicely into a variety of bottle cages, although those with particularly small frames might not favour the 600ml size.
The leak-proof valve did what it's supposed to and, provided the valve was closed, didn't drip or leak, even when inverted. It doesn't really deliver on the 'PourFast' part of the name, though, with the bottle requiring a good squeeze to get a decent mouthful and even then, not as plentiful as others I have tested like the Camelbak Podium Chill.
Water tasted fresh and untainted, and the fact that the valve can be removed easily by hand is a nice touch for being able to keep it clean and sterilised.
> How to eat right for sportives and long rides
Price-wise it's at the lower end of the market for insulated bottles, costing the same as the slightly smaller Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle but £3 less than the Camelbak Podium I mentioned above, which offers similar levels of insulation but with a slightly more generous liquid delivery.
A pricier but more insulating option is the Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate at £20, or there's the bombproof and quite heavy but extremely effective stainless steel Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect 20oz for £37.95 (sports caps are an optional extra too).
Overall, I'd say the Liv is okay, but it's a chunk more expensive than most standard bottles, so whether it's worth the extra is a question of how important that little bit of insulation and the valve setup are to you.
Verdict
Well made and with a good quality leak-free removable valve, but not much of an insulation effect for the extra money
Make and model: Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Liv says, 'Liv PourFast EverCool Bottle features a leak free High Volume Valve, with fine tuned dual thickness body and a cup shape design. 100% BPA free. Insulated to keep your drinks cool in Summer and warm in Winter.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Liv:
High Volume Valve : patented, leak proof valve
Tool free removable valve
Fine-tuned dual thickness bottle body
100% BPA-Free
Insulated - keeps contents warm / cool
Construction rated to +90C and -20C
600ml capacity
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Feels reasonably well made and removable valve is a nice feature.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Offers a small but measurable insulating effect. Liquid flow isn't quite as generous as you might want.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Well made and valve can be removed easily for cleaning and sterilising which should prolong its life.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Heavier than standard non-insulated bottles but not a heavyweight
Rate the product for value:
6/10
If that extra bit of insulation is important to you, and you appreciate the removable valve, it's worth the money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed OK, but not as well as I'd hoped from the name and description.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its BPA free, and the leak-proof valve.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
That neither the flow nor the insulation were as marked as I'd hoped.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the lower end of the market for insulated bottles, being the same price as the similarly specced Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle but £3 less than the £14.99 Camelbak Podium Chill Insulated Bottle, which offers similar levels of insulation but with a slightly more generous liquid delivery. A pricier but more insulating option is the Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate at £20, or the bombproof and quite heavy but extremely effective stainless steel Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect 20oz is more again at £37.95 (sports caps are an optional extra too).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, it was fine.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, as it's heavier and more expensive than standard bottles but doesn't have much of an insulating effect to justify that.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's okay, nicely made and shaped, and the removable valve is a nice touch for hygiene, but the insulation effect isn't as impressive as you'd expect or hope, and the water flow is a bit stingy.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
