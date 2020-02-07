The Specialized Purist Insulated Chromatek Watergate bottle is one of the more expensive on the market. Unlike some cheaper ones, though, it does do its job very well. It's easy to use and keeps drinks hot and cold, which goes some way to justifying the cost.

You might be wanting to keep your drinks hot rather than cold at the moment, but when it's sweltering in high summer there's nothing better than taking a sip from your bottle and finding the drink inside as cold as when you filled it. This is what the Purist Insulated is aiming to achieve, while also offering a superior drinking experience – and it succeeds.

In terms of insulation the bottle works really well, keeping drinks cold for hours. I tested it indoors as well as out on rides, where winter temperatures might not give an accurate indication of its performance in summer. After about three hours the temperature does begin to climb, but if you haven't drunk what's inside by then, you need to cycle harder or drink more!

A good flow is essential too – nobody wants to be gasping for a drink and getting only a trickle. With this bottle when you suck, you get nothing – no bad thing, as I'll explain in a moment – but when you squeeze you get a really satisfying amount of water without a huge amount of effort. This is particularly impressive given that, as with most insulated bottles, it has an internal 'bag', which typically means having to squeeze really hard to get anything out.

The main reason you can't really get anything out of the bottle by sucking only is that the bottle has one of Specialized's new 'Heart' valves, which stops leaks. I have to say that it does this perfectly – I didn't notice any leaks whatsoever throughout testing.

The indent around the middle keeps it secure in a bottle cage. I used this on a few different bikes with different cages and didn't have any issues with any of them – even going over rough roads at speed.

While many new water bottles have a bit of an aftertaste, Specialized has used its 'Purist infusion shield' which stops this, and it works. The shield also prevents odour, stains and mould – I left water in this for two weeks straight to test this, and there was no weird smell or any other kind of impact.

At £20 it's not a cheap bottle – it's £5 more than the Camelbak Podium Chill and £8 more than the Passport Frostbright Reflective Water Bottle. However, it does perform better than both, and it's cheaper than the Camelbak Podium Ice at £22.99 and Hydro Flask that Mike tested, which is £25.95 on its own, plus another £8.95 for the Sport Cap.

Overall, I was really impressed by this bottle's performance. You can squeeze it easily for a good flow, it keeps water cool for longer than others, and has no nasty aftertaste. It's hard to justify £20 for a drinks bottle, but if its features are important to you then I'd say it's money well spent.

Verdict

Keeps drinks cold for hours and easy to use, though the price is a little hard to swallow

