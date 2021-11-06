The LifeLine Essential Mini Torque Wrench houses 3, 4 and 5mm Allen keys, as well as a T25 Torx key in its T-shape handle – and those will fit most common bolts on a bike. It is limited to just the single, 5Nm torque setting, but it's cheaper than its rivals.

A torque wrench should be a staple in any home mechanic's toolbox, to avoid overtightening bolts and damaging things – especially carbon things.

The included 3, 4 and 5mm Allen keys and T25 Torx will fit the vast majority of bike bolts, including most stem bolts and seat post clamps. All four bits can stash safely in the handle too, making this ideal for chucking in a race kit or touring bag.

The standard 1/4in driver will take any common screwdriver bits, and a spring retainer means they won't fall out in use, whatever the angle. The robust T-shape handle is easy to hold securely too.

If you've never used a torque wrench, they're simple – you just tighten until there's a solid 'snap' from the handle, indicating that 5Nm has been. Some torque wrenches are far more subtle with barely audible clicks, so I'm thankful the Lifeline is more definitive.

At £19.99 the Lifeline wrench is one of the cheapest torque wrenches on the market, but the main drawback is its 5Nm limitation. Similar wrenches, such as the Pro Bike Tool Adjustable Torque Wrench or the Park Tool ATD-1, adjust from 4-6Nm – although both are more expensive at £36.49 and £85 (2021 price) respectively. That said, the Merida Adjustable Torque Wrench also covers 4-6Nm and is just £26.99.

For some it won't be a problem – 5Nm is a very common torque setting for bike bolts – but for others it may just be too limiting.

Overall

This tool works well and is easy to use. For anyone with solely 5Nm bolts to tighten I can't recommend it enough, but if – like mine - your bike has a multitude of torque settings, then it's hard to overlook spending a little bit extra on something with a little adjustment.

Verdict

Useful and well-made tool for safe bike fettling with a handy selection of bits

