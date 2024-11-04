The Birzman Chain Whip is a simple and effective tool that offers more than enough leverage to remove stubborn lockrings. The added fixed sprocket wrench is a nice bonus, too.
There's not a huge amount to say about a chain whip – after all, there are effectively two small lengths of chain attached to a handle. In short, this Birzman model works very well and I was able to easily remove every sprocket lockring I tried it on without any issues.
If you've never used a chain whip, they work by having a short length of chain attached to the handle at both ends, then a longer piece of chain attached at only one end, with the other swinging free. You wrap the longer length around the cassette under tension and hold it in place by pressing the shorter length into the cassette, which allows you to hold it still with one hand while you loosen the locknut. It sounds complicated, but in reality is perhaps the simplest tool you can find for a bike.
Leverage & grip
The handle is 29.5cm long, which is shorter than other chainwhips I have used, but still offers more than enough leverage to hold a cassette firmly in place for even the tightest sprocket lockring.
Birzman has used hardened steel for the handle and there was no flex in it whatsoever; I can't see this thing failing for a very long time, if ever.
> Beginner’s guide to building your first bike tool set
The grip is made from thermoplastic rubber and is nice and thick, making it comfortable to hold even when putting a lot of force through it.
The chains are long enough to get a good purchase. They are designed for use mid-cassette and I found there was never an issue getting them secured effectively.
I used it on 10 and 11-speed Shimano, 12-speed SRAM, and a vintage 7-speed cassette and had no issues with any of them; grip and leverage were good.
According to Birzman this is compatible with 5-12-speed, 3/32in, singlespeed, and Campagnolo 13-speed cassettes. If you can find a cassette outside of that range then you're doing well!
You can also use it to remove singlespeed lockrings (and some disc rotor lockrings if you're in a bind) thanks to the notched wrench on the underside, which is a nice touch.
Value & conclusion
You can certainly find cheaper chain whips, although if you shop around you can find this for around £20. Ice Toolz' Freewheel Turner Chain Whip, for example, is £13.95.
But it's not the most expensive out there – Park Tool's SR-12.2 Chain Whip is £45, and if you have money to burn there's Silca's titanium 3D printed chain whip for £240.
Overall, this is a very good tool – it's sturdy, effective and easy to use, even if it isn't the cheapest.
Verdict
Sturdy and effective, if a little on the pricey side
Make and model: Birzman Chain Whip
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Birzman says: "The Chain Whip is an essential tool to have on hand, allowing quick removal and easy maintenance of 5-12 speed, 3/32" single speed and Campagnolo®13 speed cassette sprockets.
"The long TPR padded handle provides great comfort and leverage, and the hardened steel tool body also incorporates a fixed-gear lockring wrench."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Birzman:
Functions
Compatible 5-12 speed, 3/32" single speed and Campagnolo® 13 speed cassette sprockets
Material
Hardened steel / TPR
Size
295mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Solid and unlikely to break any time soon.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
I'm genuinely struggling to think of what I could to break it...
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Comfortable rubber handle.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
There are much cheaper chain whips – but equally, some premium brands' tools are much more expensive.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it made cassette removal a cinch.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its robustness – I have been racking my brains to think how I could break it and am drawing blanks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's not cheap.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can get Ice Toolz' chain whip for £13.95 – but Park Tool's Chain Whip is £45, and Silca's titanium 3D printed chain whip is £240!
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: it's not cheap (but a whole lot cheaper than some!), but it's a robust tool that is also easy and comfortable to use and compatible with basically every cassette.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
Would believe the rejuvenation claims if they hadn't cherry picked where publicity photos were taken and not being funny but toy cop on the right...
FTFY
I think they mean people from *shudder* Aberdeen.
Even when you are able to ram the real stats down their throats the NIMBY's will still whine.
Did they think it was a drive thru?
As a teacher's husband, I'm allowed to watch up to 50km out (unless it's a big mountain stage when I can only watch up to the start of the first HC...
I thought wide rims and tires were marketing hype until I bought a bike in 2019 that had both... 700x32C tires on a 25mm internal width rim. Now I...
Is this the helmet that Ben Chapman has been wearing on his India Bikepacking trip?...
This doesn't actually look ridiculous (seems to be the normal way to judge what's "safe" for cyclists)!...
I have an Altura jacket that I use for commuting that has pit-zips which I keep open on all but the coldest days. Not sure what model it is but the...