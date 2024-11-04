The Birzman Chain Whip is a simple and effective tool that offers more than enough leverage to remove stubborn lockrings. The added fixed sprocket wrench is a nice bonus, too.

There's not a huge amount to say about a chain whip – after all, there are effectively two small lengths of chain attached to a handle. In short, this Birzman model works very well and I was able to easily remove every sprocket lockring I tried it on without any issues.

If you've never used a chain whip, they work by having a short length of chain attached to the handle at both ends, then a longer piece of chain attached at only one end, with the other swinging free. You wrap the longer length around the cassette under tension and hold it in place by pressing the shorter length into the cassette, which allows you to hold it still with one hand while you loosen the locknut. It sounds complicated, but in reality is perhaps the simplest tool you can find for a bike.

Leverage & grip

The handle is 29.5cm long, which is shorter than other chainwhips I have used, but still offers more than enough leverage to hold a cassette firmly in place for even the tightest sprocket lockring.

Birzman has used hardened steel for the handle and there was no flex in it whatsoever; I can't see this thing failing for a very long time, if ever.

> Beginner’s guide to building your first bike tool set

The grip is made from thermoplastic rubber and is nice and thick, making it comfortable to hold even when putting a lot of force through it.

The chains are long enough to get a good purchase. They are designed for use mid-cassette and I found there was never an issue getting them secured effectively.

I used it on 10 and 11-speed Shimano, 12-speed SRAM, and a vintage 7-speed cassette and had no issues with any of them; grip and leverage were good.

According to Birzman this is compatible with 5-12-speed, 3/32in, singlespeed, and Campagnolo 13-speed cassettes. If you can find a cassette outside of that range then you're doing well!

You can also use it to remove singlespeed lockrings (and some disc rotor lockrings if you're in a bind) thanks to the notched wrench on the underside, which is a nice touch.

Value & conclusion

You can certainly find cheaper chain whips, although if you shop around you can find this for around £20. Ice Toolz' Freewheel Turner Chain Whip, for example, is £13.95.

But it's not the most expensive out there – Park Tool's SR-12.2 Chain Whip is £45, and if you have money to burn there's Silca's titanium 3D printed chain whip for £240.

Overall, this is a very good tool – it's sturdy, effective and easy to use, even if it isn't the cheapest.

Verdict

Sturdy and effective, if a little on the pricey side