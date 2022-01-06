The Lezyne Zecto Drive 250 front light has changed little since we last reviewed it in 2015 – in fact, outwardly it's identical to that model. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Mostly... it's big, bright and extremely well made, but there are a a few small tweaks it could still use.

Though the bezel is now smooth instead of shaped like it should turn, and the output is far higher (250 lumens versus 80), this Zecto remains virtually indistinguishable from the 2015 model reviewed here.

Consequently, all the details David mentioned back then about the very solid composite plastic body, the useful clip, strong ladder strap and great waterproofing remain true.

I've personally been running a set of these since around 2015/16 as well, and can vouch for their longevity. Mine still work perfectly, and there's no reason to think the 250 won't stay the course too.

Modes

This version gets three solid modes, three flashes and a 'Day Flash' – the only mode to actually feature that super-bright 250-lumen rating. It really is explosively bright, though the pattern is interspersed by enough lower-power pulses to keep it from being too obnoxious.

For rural roads on dull days, I found it more than I needed, but for being noticed on sunny days or in busy towns, it's ideal. At 4.5hrs, the run-time is more than usable for that, too.

That's not actually the shortest burn – the brightest (80-lumen) solid setting, Blast, is claimed at 3.5hrs, which I found accurate. That's good enough for many people's training rides or probably a fair few commutes, and no other mode lasts less than 6hrs if you need more.

Personally, I prefer a solid light on the front (hoping to make it easier for drivers to judge my distance) and flashing at the back (hoping it flickers across their phone screens so they stop texting and look up), and felt happy with the 40-lumen Enduro mode.

With three LEDs and that big round face, it's pretty noticeable even on gloomy days. For busy nighttime streets, though, Blast is the best bet.

Issues

Two things haven't changed over the years, but I wish they would: the big square body that doesn't work that well around cables and accessory mounts, and the confusingly overcomplicated charge indicator.

The corners of the body do at least curve away from the handlebar so cables slide rather than stick behind it, but finding the space – especially on a road bike, and especially with an out-front mount on there too – can be tricky.

Meanwhile, the charge indicator still uses two systems at once, namely colour coding (blue/green/amber/red, with blue for some reason representing full charge) and numbering (4, 3, 2, or 1 lit, or one flashing).

Throw in a momentary green light when you switch on, a constant amber light when it's not displaying charge, and the fact that full charge when it's plugged in is represented by the green light instead of the blue one, and it's hardly at-a-glance stuff.

Every time I get these lights out I have to read the instructions to remind myself what they're trying to tell me.

Value

At £34 the price is pretty good – it's right there with lights of a similar output, and beats many for sheer quality.

The 350-lumen Knog Plugger Front Light offers yet more power and is only a bit more at £36.99, for instance, and its run-times are good, but it has some meaningful flaws with the clamp, beam and modes.

Lezyne's own Strip Drive Front is another option at £37 because, although it's heavier, the long, thin shape (and useful stand-off from the bar) may suit your cockpit better. It's also brighter at 400 lumens.

Alternatively, the £30 Vel 300 Lumen Front Light is small, very easy to fit (because it sits on top of the bar), and has a very intuitive charge indicator. It's a bit slow to recharge, though.

Overall

The Zecto is rugged, bright and very reliable, and its big round face is very visible. If it fits between your cables, mounts and hands, it's an excellent option that promises years of service.

Verdict

Big, bright and rugged with very useful burn-times, but a potentially awkward fit with drop bars

