The Merida Aero C Bottle Cage is a quirkily angular hybrid design. It's lightweight, rigid, and easy to use from both top and sides. Without access to a wind tunnel, real-world aerodynamic benefits are difficult to quantify, but it looks the part – and, though not universally compatible, it will even hold some big Thermos bottles very securely, both on and off-road.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The very sharp, angular lines and nylon/carbon fibre composite material creates considerable lateral stiffness. A pair of alloy screws complete the package and possibly save a few grams over stainless steel, but you'll need something longer if your mini pump's going to ride shotgun.

The Aero C is a hybrid design which accepts bottles from the side or the top, which could prove useful with smaller frames or when loaded with luggage.

Bottle Compatibility

The slightly unusual angles caused no issues with standard 600, 750 or 800ml bottles, and the Aero C even proves a generous host to the unusual Relaj Shape and even some smaller Thermos types.

Performance

I naturally tend to slide bottles in/out at a slight angle, which probably explains why the Aero C and I have been mutually compatible. It doesn't quite have the same access as dedicated side-entry model, but then it does have both versatility and a very low weight.

> Cycling hydration: 1 water bottle or 2 on long rides?

I've had no issues with bottle chatter, let alone ejection, even with Thermos types when hustling through unmade roads. It's an unexpectedly viable option for gravel riding. The composite mix means the cage feels stiffer than pure plastics and even some carbons too, which is another definite plus.

Value

At £22.99 the Aero C is reasonably good value, all things considered, though the hybrid design makes direct comparisons a little tricky. The choice of black or black/grey at least means it should suit your colour scheme whatever.

You can easily get cheaper cages. The Lezyne Flow SL is a composite side-load model going for £10 in either right or lefthanded versions (or £17 for both), although it's nearly twice the weight.

Assuming your bike(s) aren't on an incredibly strict diet, the Tacx Ciro bottle cage weighs in at 30g and £15.99. It's a minimalist design featuring a fibreglass core wrapped in carbon. The Supercaz Fly Cage Ano is similarly dependable, weighs 22g and costs £16.99.

Then again, it's easy to spend a good deal more on 'regular' designs as well, for instance with the £40 Blackburn Camber carbon fibre bottle cage or £55 Topeak Shuttle Cage X, and arguably not get masses more performance.

Summary

While the jury's out regarding the aero tag, the Merida Aero C bottle cage is a genuinely capable all-rounder and more versatile than its moniker implies. Arguably best for a pared back road/TT build, it makes surprisingly capable transition to gravel, adventure and touring duties too.

Verdict

Light and versatile cage that allows both top and side-entry loading

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website