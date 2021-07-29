The Le Col Sport Logo Gilet is very light, has a soft feel and packs down small enough to go in your jersey pocket. More importantly it performs well, with windproof front panels that offer some water resistance, and a mesh back panel that lets unwanted heat escape.

Like many gilets the main fabric is 100% polyester, but this particular fabric has a much softer feel than many – some can just feel a bit plasticky.

The front panels are windproof and work well; on chilly, breezy mornings I've noticed the blocking effect, and it continues over the shoulders too.

It's water resistant too. Le Col doesn't say how, but I'm guessing it's a DWR (durable water repellent) coating. It does the job of keeping light rain at bay for a good half an hour or so – assuming you're riding straight into it.

To be honest, it's difficult to determine exactly how well it works as the mesh rear panel (94% polyester/6% elastane) obviously just lets the rain in anyway.

It does let the heat out, though. After climbing hard with the gilet zipped up, my jersey does feel noticeably drier at the rear than the front.

The fit is great, and designed perfectly for the road rider in a crouched position. A short front and dropped rear gives plenty of coverage without leaving any material to bunch up, and the elastane in the mesh creates enough stretch to keep the cut close without feeling restrictive.

I've seen a few comments on Le Col's site saying you need to size up compared to other bits in their catalogue, but I wouldn't say that that is necessarily true. Going by their size guide this should fit me fine, and it does.

I like the tall neck with its fleece lining, and there's a generous zip garage too. In fact, the overall quality is very good indeed. Everything is neatly finished and attention to detail is spot on throughout, with neat stitching for the seams and logos.

The only thing I'd really like to see is a choice of brighter colours. Personally, I have no issue with wearing black on the bike, but I know many riders do.

Value

Price wise we're looking at £85. That's £15 cheaper than the Rapha Men's Classic gilet at £100. George was impressed with it and, while it only offers the same levels of windproofing, waterproofing and breathability, you do get a couple of pockets and a zipped-valuables one.

The Chapeau Club Gilet Stripe is a quality piece of kit and costs £89.99. That gets pockets too – three across the rear, plus a zipped valuables pocket.

Overall

I really like the quality, the fit and the performance of the Le Col Sport Logo Gilet, and while there are cheaper alternatives with a few extra features, the Sport Logo gilet is still competitively priced.

Verdict

Quality gilet with great fit and performance – an easy choice as long as you like black

