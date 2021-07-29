Support road.cc

Gilets

Le Col Sport Logo Gilet

by Stu Kerton
Thu, Jul 29, 2021 19:45
0
£85.00

VERDICT:

10
Quality gilet with great fit and performance – an easy choice as long as you like black
High quality
Well cut for a close fit
Mesh panel keeps you cool
Any colour you want, as long as it's black
Weight: 
86g
Contact: 
lecol.cc
The Le Col Sport Logo Gilet is very light, has a soft feel and packs down small enough to go in your jersey pocket. More importantly it performs well, with windproof front panels that offer some water resistance, and a mesh back panel that lets unwanted heat escape.

Like many gilets the main fabric is 100% polyester, but this particular fabric has a much softer feel than many – some can just feel a bit plasticky.

The front panels are windproof and work well; on chilly, breezy mornings I've noticed the blocking effect, and it continues over the shoulders too.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - hem.jpg

It's water resistant too. Le Col doesn't say how, but I'm guessing it's a DWR (durable water repellent) coating. It does the job of keeping light rain at bay for a good half an hour or so – assuming you're riding straight into it.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - arm.jpg

To be honest, it's difficult to determine exactly how well it works as the mesh rear panel (94% polyester/6% elastane) obviously just lets the rain in anyway.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - back.jpg

It does let the heat out, though. After climbing hard with the gilet zipped up, my jersey does feel noticeably drier at the rear than the front.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - chest.jpg

The fit is great, and designed perfectly for the road rider in a crouched position. A short front and dropped rear gives plenty of coverage without leaving any material to bunch up, and the elastane in the mesh creates enough stretch to keep the cut close without feeling restrictive.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - tail.jpg

I've seen a few comments on Le Col's site saying you need to size up compared to other bits in their catalogue, but I wouldn't say that that is necessarily true. Going by their size guide this should fit me fine, and it does.

I like the tall neck with its fleece lining, and there's a generous zip garage too. In fact, the overall quality is very good indeed. Everything is neatly finished and attention to detail is spot on throughout, with neat stitching for the seams and logos.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - collar.jpg

The only thing I'd really like to see is a choice of brighter colours. Personally, I have no issue with wearing black on the bike, but I know many riders do.

2021 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet - logo back.jpg

Value

Price wise we're looking at £85. That's £15 cheaper than the Rapha Men's Classic gilet at £100. George was impressed with it and, while it only offers the same levels of windproofing, waterproofing and breathability, you do get a couple of pockets and a zipped-valuables one.

The Chapeau Club Gilet Stripe is a quality piece of kit and costs £89.99. That gets pockets too – three across the rear, plus a zipped valuables pocket.

Overall

I really like the quality, the fit and the performance of the Le Col Sport Logo Gilet, and while there are cheaper alternatives with a few extra features, the Sport Logo gilet is still competitively priced.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Le Col Sport Logo Gilet

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Yanto Barker, Founder of Le Col says, "The Sport Logo Gilet is lightweight, packable protection – for those days where the wind picks up, or the descent drags on. Offering wind and shower resistance, it's simply whipped from a rear pocket to help you layer up and level up."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Key Details:

Full length zip

Reflective tab

Water resistant

Wind resistant

Packable

Made in Italy

Product material:

100% Polyester

Care instructions:

Machine Wash at 30°C / 86°F

Do not use fabric conditioner

Close all zippers/velcro fastenings

Dry flat, do not tumble dry

Do not bleach, iron or dry clean

We'd also suggest turning inside out prior to washing and keeping them separate from other items by popping them into a mesh laundry bag

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems at all when following Le Col's washing instructions.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It performs very well, being both windproof and breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great quality throughout.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Some might not be happy with black being the only option.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For a quality garment it is well priced, as shown by the competitors mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a really good quality gilet in everything from the fit to the materials to the way it performs. It lacks some of the extras found elsewhere – such as pockets – but it's hardly a deal breaker.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

