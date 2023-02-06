Le Col Pro Bib Tights

Le Col's Pro Bib Tights are a super high-end pair of bib tights. The fleece-lined inner material is soft against your skin, and their water-resistant surface helps to keep out the worst of the winter weather. And after the first wash, the chamois was up there with the most comfortable I have ever ridden in. This premium product does come at a correspondingly premium price, but these tights still look like serious contenders for our best winter bib tights buyer's guide.

The British brand Le Col has become very popular in recent years for its high-quality kit and collaborations with big names in sport such as McLaren, Wiggins, and most recently the partnership with WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe.

Okay, so Le Col doesn't have a 'budget' line for any of its kit, so these tights aren't part of any premium line. They just happen to be a high-quality pair of tights that offer loads of protection for riding in some harsh conditions.

Firstly, the tights have a super-soft fleece lining that helps insulate your thighs while you're cruising through breezy winter air. But when you're stomping on the pedals and working up a sweat, I found my legs didn't overheat as the tights regulate temperature very well. I rode a few times in temperatures reaching the low teens without getting too hot, but I also hit the road on days when the mercury was below zero – and I stayed nice and toasty during these rides.

Le Col has placed 'aerodynamic lower leg panels' on the tights below the knee. Without access to a wind tunnel, I can't accurately comment on how effective they are aero-wise, but I do think they look pretty cool. I only wore the tights without my Spatz Roadman 3 overshoes on a few occasions, so these panels were mostly hidden anyway.

These Pro Bib Tights have a really snug fit, and if you're a muscular rider then these will still fit you with a nice race-cut. I'm not blessed with large, muscular thighs but I was able to stretch the tights away from my leg with ease.

The length is good too, with mine coming about an inch above my ankle bone.

When I initially wore the tights, I found the chamois comfortable yet a little firm, so I was unsure how I was going to find them over time. Fortunately, after the first wash the chamois softened a little, to became one of the most comfortable I have ever worn. Usually, I find winter tights cause some discomfort through the chamois but with the Le Col's chamois it feels like you're wearing your favourite summer shorts.

During winter, I think most of us will be wearing a baselayer, but I found the tights' straps very comfortable over my shoulders without too much pressure; if you've got a plate in your collar bone, you'll know what I mean.

The only issue I had with the tights was the zip. I don't think zips are needed on a premium product such as this and, as with most high-quality tights, I think the elasticated cuffs have enough stretch for the zip to be an unnecessary extra.

Value

The Le Col Pro Bib Tights are not alone at coming in at a price north of £200, with both Assos and MAAP having tights more expensive than these in their ranges.

Jamie enjoyed testing the MAAP Team Evo Thermal Bib Tight and loved how well they regulated his temperature. But they cost £230 and at 264g are a bit more than the 204g Le Col tights should that be an issue.

Ash reviewed the Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Bib Tights S9 and found them very warm, perfect for those very cold dry days but not so good in the rain. These retail at £240, which is £30 more than the Le Cols.

Most recently, Iwein tried out the £160 Stolen Goat Black Alpine Bodyline Bib Tights, but he found them quite restrictive, which might be a result of their heavier 356g weight.

Coming in at £130 are the Santini Lava Thermofleece Bib Tights, which George found warm and the chamois comfortable.

Overall

There isn't much to fault with these Le Col tights. I found them very warm on very cold rides but they regulated heat well, so that I wasn't overheating when temperatures rose. They're good for wet or dry conditions, which means they're suitable for any riding a British winter day may throw at you. You just have to be happy spending that much money on a pair.

Verdict

Premium bib tights that you can use in winter whatever the conditions

