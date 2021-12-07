The Santini Lava Men's Winter Thermofleece Bib Tights are very warm and comfortable, with plenty of stretch in the fabric, and include a decent pad.

Santini suggests a temperature range of 0-15°C for the Lavas, which seems a little high given how warm they are. I actually used these in a windchill of -5°C and found they were perfectly warm enough.

This is down to the material used – a thick and fleecy fabric with a decent amount of stretch so it doesn't limit your movement. It makes for a very comfortable pair of bib tights for long, cold days in the saddle. Interestingly, the same material has been used for every part of the bib tights, which means you stay just as warm around your top half as you do the bottom, and there are fewer seams around the waistline so less chance of irritation.

Using this single material even on the straps means they offer more than enough stretch, and because they are fleecy and thick they sit really comfortably on the shoulders.

The back is also solid and warm, but also high-wicking, so it means your back doesn't get soaked in your own sweat.

I used these during the recent cold snap, with a jacket, long sleeve jersey and thermal baselayer on my top half, and found that I was perfectly warm enough all over. As I said above, at one point I used these in a 'real-feel' of -5 degrees without any issues, which makes me wonder about Santini's temperature range suggestion; I'd happily wear these below 0 and wouldn't consider wearing these anywhere close to 15°C.

I did wear them up to around 8°C and was slightly questioning whether I had made the right decision, given how warm they are, but they're also really good in terms of breathability and wicking, quickly moving moisture away from my body and keeping everything dry and warm.

For the chamois Santini has used one of its endurance pads, the GITevo. It has an 'Anti-Shock Gel Core', multi-density foam, and a seamless construction. I found it comfortable over several hours and would be happy to use this in a summer pair of bib shorts given how effective it is at wicking sweat too.

Some reflective elements help with visibility – two large, thick lines running down the back of the calf, an area of your body in almost constant motion so a good placement choice, with a reflective Santini logo alongside them.

At the bottom of the leg an elasticated cuff creates a secure barrier against the cold, which is always welcome in sub-zero conditions.

To be honest, there isn't much not to like here. Santini does claim that you get some kind of 'Lava Effect' when the material is stretched – 'the black surface turns a fiery hue' – but I didn't see this at all. And the marketing slogan of 'LET YOUR LEGS BURN WITH LAVA' doesn't especially appeal – it sounds more like a threat than an inducement.

Value

Their rrp of £130 puts the Lavas alongside the likes of Shutt's VR Tourmalet Bib Tights that Stu tested recently; they're £129.99 and offer very similar qualities, although they have a better environmental pedigree.

They're £35 more than Altura's Icon thermal bib tights, which got a good review recently; they also have a DWR coating, but don't sound quite as warm, and the ankle zip isn't for everyone.

To sum up, I like these bib tights, which have kept me warm and comfortable in very cold conditions. When the only thing you can find to complain about is an odd tag line, you know you're onto a bit of a winner.

Verdict

Very good bib tights – warm, stretchy, comfortable, and breathable

