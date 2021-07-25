Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS 2021

The Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS Rival is an absolute belter of a bike! Vitus says the new frame is stiffer yet lighter, and the geometry puts you in the right position to ride fast and hard – whether you're a racer or just like to pelt around the lanes. A full wireless eTap groupset at this price is hugely impressive, too.

Vitus has updated quite a few of its bikes for 2021, and straight off the back of reviewing the excellent ZX-1 EVO I've managed to get my hands on this new Vitesse EVO.

Vitus says it's refined the geometry – Race-Fit, they're calling it – and that means a longer top tube, a lower front end and shorter chainstays than the previous model. All this, for me anyway, allows for a low-slung aero position that just feels a little more urgent and aggressive than the old one.

The Vitesse EVO is a proper race bike. Stiffness levels are impressive for a start, thanks to oversize tube shapes and a full-width bottom bracket shell due to the BB386 standard.

Putting the bearings inside of the frame means the actual bottom bracket shell can be wider than with outboard bearings, without affecting the q-factor – the distance between the crank arms.

This means the down tube, seat tube and chainstays can all be larger in diameter where they join it too, for extra stiffness.

That – plus the fact this medium model weighs just 7.77kg on the road.cc scales of truth – means that, when you unleash the power through the pedals, the Vitesse absolutely flies. It makes full use of all of your energy.

Out of the saddle sprints are blisteringly fast, and as you rock the bike from side to side for full effect there isn't the slightest whiff of any flex anywhere. It's the same on the climbs too. Whether it's a short power climb or a long drag, the Vitus feels stiff and responsive.

From the saddle things are great as well. With a 73.4° seat angle you can adopt a more forward, aggressive position when seated to really drive the power out, and thanks to the short head tube, I could get a low-slung position whether on the hoods or drops – even with 15mm of spacers underneath the stem.

When descending I found this long and low position very beneficial. My centre of gravity felt spot on, and the quickness of the Vitesse EVO's handling means it responds very well to tiny shifts in body weight and tiny modifications to the steering.

On technical downhills with differing cambers, tightnesses and surface qualities I found the Vitus very planted. Thanks to great feedback from the frameset, I had the confidence just to let the Vitesse go.

Fast but calm

The way it responds to those little tweaks from the rider means that, if you are caught out by something as you exit a bend and have to react quickly, it keeps you unfazed by feeling so stable.

The steering is quick without being over the top on the twitchiness scale, which adds to the fun; I'd say the whole bike feels livelier thanks to the short wheelbase, which gives the new Vitesse a nimble feel.

With all of this stiffness and sharp handling, you might be under the impression that the flat, rolling sections between climbs and descents might be a bit of a chore. But this why I love the Vitesse EVO – it can go from adrenaline-fuelled race machine to competent cruiser without any feeling of compromise.

The ride is firm without tipping into harsh, and on longer routes I found it to be a comfortable mile-muncher.

Frame and fork

The UCI-approved frame is constructed as a true one-piece monocoque, says Vitus, and manufactured as a single piece of uni-directional carbon fibre.

With no joins and a refined carbon layup, Vitus claims (you know where this is going) a 34% increase in stiffness alongside a 10% drop in weight over the previous model.

Now, I rode the old Vitesse EVO just last year and it was no slouch, but this new version does feel a more complete rider's package. It's very stiff, like I said earlier, yet maintains a great ride quality.

Slippery shapes

If ultimate speed is your thing, you'll probably be better off with the VX-1 EVO, but that's not to say the Vitesse has missed out on the aero treatment.

There's no mention of wind tunnels, but areas like where the frame and fork meet offer a smooth transition, while the head tube blends the top tube and down tube together nicely.

There is no seatclamp – externally anyway. Instead there's a wedge design hidden inside the seat tube to give a clean look. Plus, if you have a non-wireless geared version of the Vitesse, all cables and hoses are run internally.

Vitus has also gone with dropped seatstays, often touted as a way to improve aerodynamics, although any gains will be minimal. Their slender profile no doubt improves the comfort though, through the small amount of flex it allows. In contrast, the chainstays are all about power delivery, and very chunky.

The tyre clearance is up for the new EVO to 30mm, with Vitus saying that 32mm is possible – it depends on your wheel and tyre combo.

Moving to the front, the SL UD carbon fork delivers stiffness and comfort to the same level as the frame. Push the EVO hard into a bend and there is no flex-induced understeer, and no chatter either under heavy braking or steering loads.

Geometry and sizing

Six sizes are available, which is a good amount considering the costs of moulds for the carbon fibre manufacture. The XS comes with a 523.9mm effective top tube length, while the largest – the XXL – stretches that out to 587.7mm. Full geometry details can be found on Vitus' website, but I'll give you a few numbers for this medium model.

> road.cc Road Bike of the Year 2020/21

The top tube length of 550.9mm mates well with a 145mm head tube and 490mm seat tube. The chainstays are 410mm, while front centre is 591mm. This leads to a nippy, sub-metre wheelbase at 991mm.

As for angles, the seat is 73.4° while the head sits at 72.4°. For the stack and reach figures you are looking at 547mm and 387mm respectively.

Groupset

This Vitesse EVO model is sporting the new wireless Rival eTap AXS groupset from SRAM. If you haven't had the pleasure of using it, I'll take you through its incredibly simple operation. Just like SRAM's mechanical systems, eTap uses just a single paddle on each lever, but unlike with the mechanical shifter its DoubleTap formula isn't going to work with an electronic button.

Now this is the genius bit: press the right-hand shifter button and the chain drops down the cassette. Push the left-hand shifter button and the chain skips back up the sprockets. Want to switch chainrings? Just press them both together. It's so simple and just a joy to use.

Mat recently did a full ride review of the groupset so I won't go into masses of details here, as you can head over and read that in a bit.

What I will say is that I've used the (next level up) Force eTap groupset on loads of bikes, and this Rival version doesn't feel any different. Indeed, it uses the same internals. Compared to Shimano Di2 shifting is different – no better, no worse in my eyes – and it's great to see the technology trickle down to lower level groupsets.

Another great thing about the eTap groupsets is that they are 12-speed and offer some of the most usable gear ratios on the market. The chainset here is a 48/35t, and paired to a 10-33t cassette.

If you're the type of rider (like me) who pedals on the downhills for maximum speed, you aren't going to be let down by the 48-10T combination. Riding the previous Vitesse with eTap Force fitted, I was still pushing that gear at 57mph when slipstreaming an HGV.

Low and slow

At the other end, a 35-33T combo gives a decently low gear if you're spending the day riding in the hills. The only compromise is that the jumps at the top end of the cassette can be a bit gappy, but as you'll likely be using them as bailout gears when climbing, it's not a big issue.

The closer jumps between ratios in the bottom half of the cassette mean you can maintain a tight cadence when riding on the flat.

One concern when it comes to a full electronic system is how is it going to cope with the weather. And that's not a problem, it would seem. Now, I wouldn't expect SRAM to release a groupset that can't cope with a bit of rain, but this setup certainly got a proper test.

On the ride back from the office after picking up the EVO I was treated to one of the heaviest and hardest hailstorms I've ever been caught in. The roads were a blanket of white with stones so big I had red marks all over my upper body for 24hrs! Inevitably those roads soon turned into rivers, yet the Rival groupset just got on with the job, and has done ever since too.

Finishing kit

As for the rest of the bits and bobs, it's quality stuff. Some bikes at this price are rocking carbon stem/handlebar combos, but when you are getting a top notch wireless groupset I guess some compromises have to be made elsewhere.

> 13 of the best cycling drop handlebars — how to buy the perfect bars

What you are getting though is a lightweight alloy Prime Doyenne stem and Doyenne handlebar. It looks classy with its gloss black finish and black-on-black logos. Both components offer plenty of stiffness, and I like the shape of the handlebar with its shallow drop.

If I'm perfectly honest, I'd like some thicker bar tape than the Vitus SuperGrip fitted, but then I don't wear gloves. If you do, you'll probably fine with it.

The carbon fibre seatpost is Vitus branded and does the job. Plus, unlike a lot of integrated seatposts, this one isn't designed to be a specific shape to fit the frame. It's round and has a 27.2mm diameter, which means you can upgrade to a different brand should you wish.

The Vitus Race Performance saddle is slender – ideal for fast riding – and I got on with it pretty well. There is a cutout for reducing numbness, and the padding isn't too thick or soft, which worked for me throughout the test period.

Wheels and tyres

Fitted to this Vitesse EVO is a set of Attaquer wheels, Prime's top-end alloy road wheels. With a claimed weight of just 1,425g they are well suited to riding in the hills, but the main thing I was really impressed with is how stiff they are.

I'm not exactly a light rider and I can chuck out a decent amount of power, so I was very impressed that I could feel no flex from these wheels, even during hard efforts.

Flex is less noticeable on disc wheels anyway as there's no brake pad for the rims to touch against, but on a frame as stiff as this, if there is lateral flex in the wheels, you'll notice it.

As I've said with regards to the gearing, this bike has seen some rubbish weather and the hubs have shown no ill effects. It is obviously difficult to judge long term durability in a six-week test, though.

At 30mm deep the rims don't give a huge aero advantage, and at 17mm wide internally they are well suited to the 25mm Schwalbe ONE Performance tyres that come as standard. And these are some great tyres; quick rolling with loads of grip in the corners. Durability is pretty good for such a tacky tyre, too, and I didn't have any issues with punctures either.

The wheel and tyre set up is tubeless-ready, as are the valves, so all you need to switch from tubes to tubeless is some sealant.

Value

At £3,199.99 this Vitesse EVO is excellent value for money, in my opinion. In fact, the whole range starts with a Shimano 105 groupset and finishing kit (and a slightly cheaper wheelset) for just £1,999.99! Or how about the mechanical Ultegra option with Reynolds AR 29 carbon wheels for just £2,999.99?

I really enjoyed riding the BMC Teammachine SLR Two a little while back, and I'd say it's a similar machine to the Vitus. With an Ultegra Di2 groupset but aluminium wheels and finishing kit, it'll set you back a cool £4,500.

Cannondale's SuperSix Evo in a Rival eTap option does get a carbon cockpit, but with alloy DT Swiss R470 wheels the build will again cost you £4,500.

It's obviously a popular price point as the Specialized Aethos that Liam was such a massive fan of will also set you back £4,500 with a similar finishing kit to the Vitus and DT Swiss R470 wheels.

Looking at Canyon – with its similar direct-to-consumer model (Vitus is owned by Wiggle/Chain Reaction and sold through its online stores) – there aren't any Rival eTap models in the similar Ultimate range.

There is the CF SL 8 Disc Di2 model though, which comes with Ultegra Di2 and alloy DT Swiss P 1800 wheels for £3,799.99. The similarly-equipped Vitesse EVO (but with DT Swiss AR 29 carbon wheels) is £3,699.99. The Canyon does get a carbon fibre handlebar/stem, though.

Conclusion

What a bike. There's not much more to say – it's as simple as that. I'm not even saying it's a great bike for the money; it's just a great bike, and the fact you are getting all of this for a (relatively) good price is brilliant.

If you want a versatile all-round race bike (as in non-aero) then the Vitesse EVO range really needs to be on your list. It rides awesomely, feeling comfortable yet stiff with excellent handling and general behaviour. I would put my own money down on this bike in a heartbeat, and I recommend you do the same.

Verdict

Excellent all round road bike that delivers on performance and comfort, while being amazing value for money

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website