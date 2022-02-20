KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount Bundle Set

KOM Cycling's CM06 out-front GPS device mount is available as a mount only or in a kit, as tested, which includes the optional, removable GoPro or compatible accessory fitting that can be fixed below. It's smart, solid, and offers great versatility for a reasonable price.
Out-front mounts have become standard equipment for many cyclists, and unless your one-piece handlebar and stem comes with an integrated, proprietary mount, this KOM one is a very good option.
The mount comes in one length, in this black finish, or a carbon effect that might appeal to some. KOM Cycling says it's compatible with all Garmin or Wahoo units, including the Edge 1030 and Elemnt.
Whether you buy just the mount or the kit, you get interchangeable disc inserts for Garmin and Wahoo devices. You can also buy spare accessory mounts, replacement disc inserts and more.
Rubber shims are provided to allow the mount to fit handlebars of 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm diameters. They're the same width as the clamp, so remain fairly inconspicuous, and when the clamp bolt is tightened, they hold the mount and your accessories rock steady. Your handlebar does need to have 14mm of space to fit it, which isn't usually a problem unless you have an aero bar, where the central round portion is little more than stem width. The handlebar mount, including one disc, a shim and the GoPro mount, weigh in at just 65g.
Testing
The Garmin and Wahoo disc inserts are easy to swap, if necessary, and my Garmin Edge 830 fitted positively with the usual quarter turn.
The 830 is smaller than some and leaves more of the mount visible, sitting further from the bar than it could. Some proprietary mounts have alternate sizes to keep devices close to the handlebar, but the KOM has more length, measuring 84mm from the centre of the handlebar to the device mount's centre. That might bother some, but personally, as long as my Garmin's top is horizontal, and level with the top of the handlebar, I'm happy, and in this respect the KOM mount succeeds.
Throughout testing on my usual broken roads and over gravel and woodland trails, I didn't notice any significant vibration from the KOM mount. Whenever I glanced at the GPS data it was as clear as it could be, and certainly better than a few other plastic GPS mounts I've used over the years. I mostly use K-Edge mounts, and apart from the broader mounting footprint of the KOM, their stiffness in use is comparable.
I don't own a GoPro, but do have a couple of front lights with the same finned mounting. The removable undermount uses the same quarter-turn fit and release action as the GPS, so once your accessory is fixed to the mount, it can be fitted to the bike in seconds, which is very convenient. For my front light, being able to fit it once, adjust the beam angle, and tighten, knowing that the same angle will be retained for every future use, is a definite bonus, and it makes recharging simple too.
With the additional weight of the light plus the Garmin, I was concerned about excessive flex, but again, the KOM does a decent job of keeping everything stable. Both my GPS and front light are relatively light, and I don't own a Garmin 1030 or heavier, compatible light to really push the KOM's limits, but with its overbuilt construction and grippy shims, I expect it's up to the task. KOM Cycling guarantees the CM06 for life, with the usual caveats, so it seems to have faith in it too.
Value
Buy the KOM mount without the GoPro adaptor and it costs £23.99, so it's a little more expensive than Prime's alloy Race Computer Mount, for Wahoo and Garmin units, at £19.99. The Prime also comes in two sizes, but you can't add a GoPro adaptor.
In bundle form it’s similar to Magicshine’s £29.99 TTA Out-Front Bike Mount, another alloy design that accepts inserts for four different GPS devices.
It's still a lot cheaper than a K-Edge Max Combo Garmin/GoPro mount, though. Okay, that's CNC machined alloy and very pretty, but it's also £74.99.
Overall
Considering the additional functionality offered by the CM06 kit, and the potential handlebar space savings to be made by mounting your GoPro or front light beneath your GPS unit, the KOM Cycling mount is a worthy contender for your bike, and reasonably priced.
Verdict
Effective, sturdy and very convenient solution for mounting accessories
Make and model: KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
This CM06 package kit is an out front GPS mount for Garmin or Wahoo devices, with an additional removable GoPro or other accessory mount below.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
KOM Cycling say the GPS mount is suitable for all Garmin and Wahoo devices, including the large Edge 1030 and Wahoo Elemnt. It is supplied with shims to ensure it will fit on to handlebars with 25,4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm diameters.
KOM's UK distributor, Bob Elliot Co Ltd, lists these features:
KOM are confident that upgrading to a KOM Cycling Bike Mount will give you piece of mind knowing you've chosen the best way to securely lock and perfectly position your computer on your bike so you can focus on your goals, whether that be having fun or going fast, or both.
Match You Ride: Lets be honest, our bikes look better when all of the colors are in sync. Add some style to your ride with colour options including KOM's most popular black finish.
Garmin Compatibility: This Garmin bike mount is compatible with the Garmin Edge Touring & the Garmin Edge 20, Edge 25, Edge 200, Edge 500, Edge 520, Edge 800, Edge 810, Edge 820, & Edge 1000
Wahoo Elemnt Series Compatibility: Elemnt, Elemnt Mini, Elemnt Bolt, Elemnt Roam
Handlebars: Clamp diameter fits 35mm handlebars and includes shims to fit 25.4mm and 22.2mm
Go Pro: Includes everything you need to tackle your biggest adventures including the red undermount quarter turn GoPro quick release adapter.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Replacement Discs
Simple Replacement
Whether you are looking to swap out your existing mount from Garmin to Wahoo, or whether the quarter turn disc has unfortunately failed and needs replaced, the KOM Cycling Replacement Mount Disc is the easy and affordable solution to get you back out riding and smashing your favourite Strava segments.
Save Your GPS
Let's face it - crashes happen. The last thing you want to worry about is whether or not your favourite GPS computer is damaged. KOM's affordable replacement disc is designed to break before your computer connector does, ensuring your unfortunate crash isn't also an expensive one.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It does exactly what it should.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It's proved faultless so far.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
It's neither the lightest nor heaviest GPS mount, but still weighs so little that it's not really worth worrying about. If you want to carry your GPS unit on your bike, you'll need one.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's not a bad price for anyone needing its versatility; a little more expensive than similar options from Prime and Magicshine, a lot cheaper than a K-Edge equivalent.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Other than specifically considering its performance, I didn't otherwise notice the mount while riding, which usually indicates an item is doing its job.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its stability in use.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's chunkier to look at than a K-Edge mount, but cheaper too.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little higher than some – Prime's Race Computer Mount is alloy, effective and just £19.99 compared with KOM's equivalent that's £23.99 (but to which you can add a GoPro adaptor); and Magicshine's TTA out-front mount is £29.99, and compatible with Garmin, GoPro, Wahoo, Polar, and Bryton units. But a lot cheaper than K-Edge's £74.99 Max Combo...
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, mainly for the accessory mount option.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The CM06 does all you'd expect, and it does it well. It's a competitive market, and style can count as much as functionality, but one of these is subjective. I'd say it's very good, overall.
Age: 49 Height: 178cm / 5'10" Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 with Campagnolo Super Record 12s My best bike is: BMC SLR01
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb, Riding with my children, using both a child seat and trailer bike
