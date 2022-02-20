KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount Bundle Set

KOM Cycling's CM06 out-front GPS device mount is available as a mount only or in a kit, as tested, which includes the optional, removable GoPro or compatible accessory fitting that can be fixed below. It's smart, solid, and offers great versatility for a reasonable price.

Out-front mounts have become standard equipment for many cyclists, and unless your one-piece handlebar and stem comes with an integrated, proprietary mount, this KOM one is a very good option.

The mount comes in one length, in this black finish, or a carbon effect that might appeal to some. KOM Cycling says it's compatible with all Garmin or Wahoo units, including the Edge 1030 and Elemnt.

Whether you buy just the mount or the kit, you get interchangeable disc inserts for Garmin and Wahoo devices. You can also buy spare accessory mounts, replacement disc inserts and more.

Rubber shims are provided to allow the mount to fit handlebars of 25.4mm, 31.8mm and 35mm diameters. They're the same width as the clamp, so remain fairly inconspicuous, and when the clamp bolt is tightened, they hold the mount and your accessories rock steady. Your handlebar does need to have 14mm of space to fit it, which isn't usually a problem unless you have an aero bar, where the central round portion is little more than stem width. The handlebar mount, including one disc, a shim and the GoPro mount, weigh in at just 65g.

Testing

The Garmin and Wahoo disc inserts are easy to swap, if necessary, and my Garmin Edge 830 fitted positively with the usual quarter turn.

The 830 is smaller than some and leaves more of the mount visible, sitting further from the bar than it could. Some proprietary mounts have alternate sizes to keep devices close to the handlebar, but the KOM has more length, measuring 84mm from the centre of the handlebar to the device mount's centre. That might bother some, but personally, as long as my Garmin's top is horizontal, and level with the top of the handlebar, I'm happy, and in this respect the KOM mount succeeds.

Throughout testing on my usual broken roads and over gravel and woodland trails, I didn't notice any significant vibration from the KOM mount. Whenever I glanced at the GPS data it was as clear as it could be, and certainly better than a few other plastic GPS mounts I've used over the years. I mostly use K-Edge mounts, and apart from the broader mounting footprint of the KOM, their stiffness in use is comparable.

I don't own a GoPro, but do have a couple of front lights with the same finned mounting. The removable undermount uses the same quarter-turn fit and release action as the GPS, so once your accessory is fixed to the mount, it can be fitted to the bike in seconds, which is very convenient. For my front light, being able to fit it once, adjust the beam angle, and tighten, knowing that the same angle will be retained for every future use, is a definite bonus, and it makes recharging simple too.

With the additional weight of the light plus the Garmin, I was concerned about excessive flex, but again, the KOM does a decent job of keeping everything stable. Both my GPS and front light are relatively light, and I don't own a Garmin 1030 or heavier, compatible light to really push the KOM's limits, but with its overbuilt construction and grippy shims, I expect it's up to the task. KOM Cycling guarantees the CM06 for life, with the usual caveats, so it seems to have faith in it too.

Value

Buy the KOM mount without the GoPro adaptor and it costs £23.99, so it's a little more expensive than Prime's alloy Race Computer Mount, for Wahoo and Garmin units, at £19.99. The Prime also comes in two sizes, but you can't add a GoPro adaptor.

In bundle form it’s similar to Magicshine’s £29.99 TTA Out-Front Bike Mount, another alloy design that accepts inserts for four different GPS devices.

It's still a lot cheaper than a K-Edge Max Combo Garmin/GoPro mount, though. Okay, that's CNC machined alloy and very pretty, but it's also £74.99.

Overall

Considering the additional functionality offered by the CM06 kit, and the potential handlebar space savings to be made by mounting your GoPro or front light beneath your GPS unit, the KOM Cycling mount is a worthy contender for your bike, and reasonably priced.

Verdict

Effective, sturdy and very convenient solution for mounting accessories

