Morsa Garmin Computer & Universal Adapter & Arm Kit

The Morsa Garmin Computer and Universal Adapter & Arm Kit is part of the company's modular system that can fit up to two devices onto a single mount, to help free up handlebar space. It looks a little clunky but it's deceptively light, does the job well and doesn't move about.

With cyclists wanting to know where they're going, see where they're going and be seen, record where they're going and what other people are doing around them, and generally bolt and strap all sorts of gubbins to their handlebars, things can get a bit crowded up front and you can easily run out of real estate for all your ride needs architecture and toys.

By fitting two accessories onto the one mounting arm, this Morsa design helps you to free up handlebar space if it's getting a bit cluttered there.

The system consists of a dual-slotted Mounting Arm that fits to a 31.8 mm diameter handlebar, and a choice of adapters. You can fit one or two devices on, into a position both front and centre of your bike, although there's nothing to say you can't mount your devices either side of the mount if it suits you.

We have the Garmin Adapter and Universal Adapter on test, but adapters are also available for Wahoo, Bryton and Polar computers, and GoPro Hero and action cameras and also any lights with a two-tab interface and M5 bolt.

The Universal Adapter on test is essentially a 35mm-wide stub of handlebar that you can fit a light clamp to, or anything else that uses a 31.8mm bar clamp.

Your chosen adapter fits into one of the two slots in the arm of the Morsa mount and is held tight by an M4 bolt with a 2mm Allen head. Each slot is 30mm long to give you a decent amount of backwards and forwards adjustability to fit things in and position them just so.

The handlebar clamp is hinged to facilitate mounting, and there's a threaded brass insert in there to keep things nice and tight. You can bling up your mount with cone washers for the bolts in one of six anodised colours (blue, orange, black, red, green and purple) to match your bike/bar tape/jersey/socks/eyes. I went with boring black because that goes with everything.

Made from a carbon composite nylon, the Morsa system looks pretty chunky, but in this configuration at 50g it's light for what it is. The arm sticks out 80mm (from mounting bolt to mount end) and without anything on looks a rangey bit of hardware, but once everything's attached and with the clamp only taking up 10mm of handlebar space, it all ends up looking very tidy, especially compared with two devices clamped into two separate mounts.

I used the Morsa with a Garmin up front and an Exposure MaXx-D underneath, the biggest and heaviest light I have, to give the mount a decent test for both size and weight. It took a little fiddling to get everything to fit because that Exposure is a bit of a chonk, so if you're using a more reasonably sized light to see with or a dinky daytime running light it will be absolutely fine.

I mounted the Morsa onto a gravel bike and bounced it around carelessly off-road and the mount remained secure and didn't budge or vibrate, despite the significant weight of that light.

People who ride around with bags on the front of their bikes will appreciate both that the solo mount for a pair of devices frees up bar space for straps and clamps, and that both mounts can adjust fore and aft and also rotate, so GPX units and lights can sit over and above any handlebar-mounted luggage and be angled for effective viewing. This does mean the Morsa might sit at an acute skyward angle, though, if a stargazey look challenges you.

Value

Most out-front device holders seem expensive for what they are, so this seems pretty well priced for its two-for-one nature.

It's more expensive than the Alpkit Outfront Mount at £24.99, a dual mount for a Garmin and light, but that looks pretty agricultural.

Another slightly cheaper option is the KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount Bundle Set which, as the name suggests, is an out-front mount that comes with a removable GoPro or compatible accessory fitting that can be fixed below and costs £35.99.

The Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt that George tested last year gets around the problem of mounting multiple accessories on a cluttered bar by attaching to your bike via the stem faceplate bolts. It comes in at about the same price and weight as the Morsa unit.

The K-Edge Garmin Max Combo Mount is a more elegant, and, at £74.99, far more expensive, option if you're just after a dual mount for a GPS on the top and a three-tab mount underneath with a bit more flair.

Conclusion

The only niggle I have is that the stub of the Universal Adapter that slots into the Mounting Arm isn't the most perfect fit, so even with the bolt done up to spec, the mount can rotate. Although this does require force, it can gradually move with road vibration over time, especially if you have a weighty item on there.

Otherwise, if you have a GPS and handlebar-mounted light to fit onto cramped bar space it works really well. It's super adjustable, light and solid enough for off-road use.

Verdict

Useful system that allows you to fit two devices on one mount to free up bar space – it's light, very adaptable and stays put

