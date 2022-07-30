Kinesis Anti-Slip Handlebar Tape Jo Burt Signature Series Reflective

The Jo Burt Series Kinesis Anti-Slip Handlebar Tape is now available with reflective highlights, and better still it remains really comfortable, easy to fit, and grippy both in dry and wet conditions. If you're looking for something a little bit different, it's well worth a look.

This is very similar to the pink version we reviewed nearly two years ago, but now comes with this new option – reflective detailing on some of the text. With most of the remaining text now black or dark grey on a black background, this is definitely the more subtle option.

In the box you get two generous rolls of tape, two strips of finishing tape for the ends and a pair of plastic bar plugs. I chose to fit the tape to my gravel bike (that I also commute on) as I thought it would best benefit from the shock absorbing properties.

Compared to other brands, tape length is generous, making it ideal for wide bar users or those who like to really overlap each wrap. I could tape my gravel bike's 44cm drop bars almost to the stem with about 10cm of tape left over.

This has a decent amount of stretch to it which makes it as easy to wrap as can be, and if you do make a mistake it's easy to go back – the backing is grippy rather than sticky, and doesn't leave a residue. The stretch comes in particularly handy when going around the tight bend near the shifters, as it reduces the chances of wrinkling or looseness.

In use

I was initially a little worried about grip as the tape has very little texture, but I needn't have been. This is a tacky affair that is impressively grippy, and only gets better when wet or your hands get sweaty.

Kinesis has also managed to make the tape very comfortable. There's a shockproof layer to protect your wrists from harsh road surfaces, and it does an excellent job of reducing buzz.

This does mean it's a little thicker than others – it's more akin to a gravel tape than pure road performance tape – and as it's only available in one thickness, it's a case of like it or lump it. Personally, I like it on my gravel/endurance bike, but appreciate thinner tape on a road race bike.

The Jo Burt quotes are obviously a little harder to read once it's wrapped, but you still get snippets and it's sure to start a conversation. I would say the reflective accents earn more points for style than for function, but as always, every little helps. It's also unlikely you will see it reflecting yourself, unless you have a light strapped to your head, but it does look cool in night time shots!

Price and verdict

This reflective version comes in at £35, so £7 more than the non-reflective pink version at £28. It's still not a horrendous price for high quality tape – others can cost considerably more, such as the Selle San Marco Presa Corsa Team Iridescent Bar Tape at £44.99 – but you can get good tape for less. Many similar tapes sit between £20 and £30, with the quite similar £29.99 PRO Gravel Comfort Tape being one example.

You can get much cheaper tape too, of course: Easton's more basic Foam Bar Tape now has an RRP of £11.99.

Would I choose the Kinesis bar tape? Absolutely, especially for a gravel or endurance road bike where comfort is a priority. It's good in all weathers, easy to wrap and personally I'm a fan of the graphics. I'm guessing you are too if you've made it this far!

Verdict

Grippy, comfortable and quirky bar tape

