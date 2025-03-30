Kinesis 4S Tiagra

The latest version of the Kinesis 4S is a solid performer right across the board, offering versatility both on the tarmac and ever so slightly away from it. It has lost the fun and racy features of its predecessors, mind – although if you want safe and predictable then it could well be the bike for you.

Kinesis 4S: Ride

Back in the day, if you were a racer or fast road rider you tended to have a value-for-money winter bike that could run mudguards, but with geometry as close as possible to your summer race machine. Kinesis' Racelight range was one of the go-to options for me. I had a T2 which I absolutely loved, and still rate as one of the best bikes I've ever ridden regardless of price. And then I moved up to the TK3 after reviewing one for road.cc many moons ago.

This then morphed into the 4S, which was one of only a handful of bikes set up to run either rim or disc brakes, before it went disc brake only and gained a bright pink paintjob like the one Liam showed off in our Staff Bikes feature back in '22.

For this latest version of the 4S, things have changed a lot. Those earlier bikes were long and low with quite a steep front end to give race bike handling, whereas this one is taller, slacker and just a little subdued. I'm a bit sad if I'm honest, but hey – that's evolution.

Anyway, history lesson over.

This 4S has become more versatile mostly down to the increase in tyre clearance, which means it has now ventured into that 'allroad' kind of genre, with geometry more endurance bike than racer.

4S stands for four seasons, so you could argue that the slackening of the head tube angle makes it easier to ride in poor conditions, and the slightly more relaxed handling does allow you to ride it on looser surfaces like hardpacked gravel canal paths or bridleways.

It's an easy bike to ride and generally live with. On my usual test routes it handled well, and the position is comfortable which definitely pays dividends on longer rides. If I were to go back to daily, year-round commuting or focusing on long days out on the bike I'd definitely consider the 4S as its lack of surprises means it works regardless of whether you are out in the quiet country lanes or mixing it with traffic in an urban environment.

I wouldn't say I found it an exciting bike to ride. At over 10kg this build doesn't feel that sprightly, which was fine for the early part of the year when I was just tapping the miles out, but as we've gone into spring, and I've wanted to get a few efforts in, the 4S has felt a touch on the laborious side under acceleration or when climbing.

From a stiffness point of view everything works well, so if you do want to put the power through it you aren't feeling like your effort is disappearing through flex somewhere in the frame.

Feedback through the frameset is good, mind, so if you are the kind of rider who wants to push on through the corners and take a few risks here and there, the 4S will keep you posted on what the tyres are up to beneath you.

The frame doesn't stand out as particularly special, though. I fitted some deep-section wheels, lightweight race tyres and my favourite saddle towards the end of the review period and they did little to change things. I've ridden plenty of sub two-grand bikes whose framesets are ripe for upgrades, and respond well to them, but the 4S just doesn't have that feel about it.

Purely from a riding point of view, it's a good bike. It does most things well, and when you consider the budget it's a decent performer. It hasn't left its mark on me, though. Everything feels very safe and predictable – which, don't get me wrong, are attributes you want from a four-season bike – but it did nothing to captivate me or necessarily stand out from the crowd.

Kinesis 4S: Frame & fork

The 4S's frame is made from double-butted 6061 aluminium alloy, which is a common grade used in bike manufacturing, so there aren't any real surprises to be had. The double-butting (two wall thicknesses along the length of the tube) helps to tweak the ride feel a touch while maintaining stiffness in key areas.

Kinesis has gone for some extra strengthening underneath the down tube where it meets the head tube, as you can see by the welding, which, shall we say, focuses on function over aesthetics. Not that it looks out of place on the 4S, as functionality is what it is all about.

As you can see from the pictures, the 4S will take full mudguards, with the rear being fitted in the traditional method thanks to Kinesis including seatstay and chainstay bridges, something that is often omitted on bikes with disc brakes.

The front mounting points are at the fork crown and inside the fork legs. If you are fitting off-the-shelf guards, you'll need to fettle the stays a bit as they tend to be designed for forks with their guard mounts at the dropouts.

Aside from the mudguard mounts you'll also find points to fit a rear rack and twin positions for bottle cages. The seat tube mounting position gets deep washers to provide clearance between the cage and the front mech band.

With mudguards fitted, you get a generous tyre allowance of 32mm, and 36mm without.

Kinesis runs the gear cables and brake hoses into the down tube via guide ports, but they don't travel far, exiting underneath the down tube just in front of the bottom bracket shell before making their way to either of the derailleurs or the rear brake externally.

This makes maintenance relatively easy, and using the port design means the 4S can run either wireless electronic groupsets or mechanical versions in either a 1x or 2x setup without leaving any unused empty holes. If you go wireless, the only part left looking redundant is the rear derailleur guide on the chainstay.

The full-carbon fibre fork runs the brake hose internally, and while it'd be a bonus to see an internal route for a dynamo light wire, I'm not being too critical at this price point.

Speaking of keeping maintenance easy, the 4S also comes with a BSA threaded bottom bracket as opposed to any form of press-fit design.

Kinesis has gone for quite a small range of sizes, with just four in the line-up. The smallest frame has a sloping top tube to lower the standover height and increase comfort, no doubt by increasing the amount of 27.2mm diameter seatpost exposed in the 31.8mm diameter seat tube, allowing for some flex.

Effective top tube lengths for the small through to extra-large frames range from 532mm up to 580mm. I've been riding the large, which has a 561mm top tube and stack and reach measurements of 582mm and 394mm respectively. The head tube is 172mm long and sits at 72 degrees, while the seat tube resides at a slightly steeper 74 degrees.

A front centre (front hub to BB) measurement of 612mm and 420mm chainstays gives an overall wheelbase of 1,022mm for added stability.

Kinesis 4S: Groupset

The 4S is available as a frameset and two builds: SRAM Apex 1x or this Shimano Tiagra model.

The gearing here is well suited to the bike, with a 50/34-tooth compact chainset paired with a 10-speed 11-34T cassette, which gives a 1:1 ratio in the lowest combination, which will help on the climbs.

The Tiagra groupset has remained unchanged for years and won't be upgraded, what with Shimano launching the drop version of its new CUES group, which will replace Claris, Sora and Tiagra eventually.

As it stands, though, Tiagra is a great groupset. The hoods are the same shape as the previous 105 (which were updated for the move to 12-speed), which means they are comfortable and easy to use, plus they can be adjusted for small hands.

The gear shifts are noticeably less definitive than those found on the new 105, but still crisp enough that you can easily feel a shift has been made. And through my own use of Tiagra gearing on my winter bike, I know that the setup is durable and doesn't mind too much if you are a bit lax in terms of cleaning and servicing.

The hydraulic brakes are mated to Shimano's RT-64 160mm rotors and provide decent stopping power for the money.

Kinesis 4S: Finishing kit

The finishing kit is Kinesis' own brand stuff, all named Alloy 6061. The handlebar goes against the fashion of narrow bars on modern race bikes, with a range of 42cm for the small up to 46cm for the XL. This keeps the steering steady and easy to manage on wet roads or poor surfaces. The diameter of the bar is quite narrow, though, so I'd recommend going for some thicker bar tape or double wrapping for long-distance comfort.

Both the stem and seatpost are simple affairs that do their respective jobs well enough.

The saddle is a Selle Italia X3, the model found on a lot of bikes at this price point, and I get on well with it.

Kinesis 4S: Wheels & tyres

The Sector branded wheels are shallow and heavy, but with 32 spokes front and rear, they are designed to be solid. That's something they live up to well. They've remained true and quiet throughout the review period. They also have a subtle freehub buzz when you stop pedalling.

I'm pretty sure this is the first time I've ridden a bike with Maxxis' Pursuer tyres, and generally I found them to be okay. They provide a decent balance of grip, rolling resistance and ride feel for budget rubber, and I wouldn't be in a hurry to change them before they wear out.

Kinesis 4S: Value

Prices kick off at £675 for the 4S frameset, with this Tiagra build being the cheapest bike option at £1,600. If you want the Apex 1x model the price jumps to £1,700.

It's more expensive than Ribble's Endurance AL Disc, with the Tiagra model costing £1,199, but the tyre size on that is capped at 32mm overall and 25mm with mudguards. The Endurance AL Disc is more comparable to previous generations of the Kinesis, and while the Tiagra-spec SL in Ribble's Allroad range pretty much matches the 4S on pricing, it has a carbon frame rather than aluminium. I wasn't massively enamoured by its ride quality, though, when I reviewed the Enthusiast model last year; this 4S is more pleasing on poor road surfaces.

Dolan's GXA is marketed as a gravel bike, but when John reviewed it he highlighted how roadie-biased it was compared with most gravel bikes. The head angle and general geometry is the same as the 4S, for example, and it will also take full mudguards. It costs £1,399.99, but that's with a 12-speed Shimano 105 groupset and Mavic Allroad Disc wheelset, which also give you the option to run up to 45mm tyres on 700C rims (50mm on 650B), adding even more versatility.

If you want a metal bike of this style but fancy steel instead of aluminium then a great option would be the Spa Cycles Elan 725 MK2, which costs £2,025 (and currently reduced to £1,870) but with a Shimano 105 12-speed groupset and 40mm tyre clearance with mudguards fitted. I reviewed the titanium version and loved everything about it, especially the geometry for long-distance riding.

Boardman has just launched its new SLR range of 'four-season fast' aero road bikes, but with plenty of versatility in terms of full mudguard mounting options and the same tyre clearances as the 4S with or without them. All of the bikes in the range are carbon fibre, but the prices are very good indeed, with the Tiagra-equipped SLR 8.9 costing a mere £1,400 plus an extra £60 for the frame-specific Fend-Off mudguards to match the spec of the 4S. I'm currently riding one of the Boardmans, and its slightly more aggressive geometry makes it a fun and engaging bike to ride while being incredibly versatile.

Kinesis 4S: Conclusion

As I said at the end of the ride section of the review, the 4S is a good bike overall, but for me personally there is nothing about it that screams 'buy me!' over the opposition. There are a lot of bikes out there that offer the same sort of design and ride qualities and are better value too, regardless of frame material.

Verdict

Reliable, easy to live with and comfortable for longer rides, but lacks the character of its predecessors