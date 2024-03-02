The Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter is an excellent tool for anyone regularly working on bikes who wants a professional, safe, zip-tie-trimming finish delivered to common-sense home and workplace safety standards.
Bikes Love Zip-ties. It's a rare bicycle indeed that doesn't have at least one or two zip-ties on its person somewhere. And the golden rule of zip-ties is that they must be cut flush, so as not to pose a risk to anyone riding or working on the bike.
I have seen first-hand what a roughly-cut zip-tie can do, and it's not pretty. I'm talking opening-an-artery-on-a-wrist trip-to-A&E kind of ugly. Especially on thicker zip-ties, the protruding few mm left over when a normal pair of pliers or scissors is used to trim it short can literally cut like a knife. The very short length means the sharp tip doesn't bend over, and stays upright as your arm or possibly leg is dragged over it. Back in my distant days as an army telecommunications technician, to leave a zip-tie in that state would see you fail a module on a course or even face a charge of negligence if the workshop sergeant was out to get you. At the least you'd have to put a round on the bar that Friday, as a lesson not to imperil your fellow technicians.
So take it as read (zero correspondence will be entered into), only flush-cutting pliers are acceptable for working on bikes. If your local bike shop can't be arsed using them, best find another local bike shop, because the rest of their work standards – the ones you can't see – are likely worse, and therefore more dangerous.
Which brings us to the Jagwire cutters. They look just like any other decent-quality flush-cut pliers – so far, so safe – but they have a key safety feature hiding in plain sight: the offcut retainer spring.
It's accepted best practice to always wear eye protection when working on a bike. Stuff can be flung, snap, spurt or fly about in a myriad ways; to that, add the eyesight risk of tiny offcuts of jagged plastic flying at your face if you are trimming down a zip-tie.
The speed at which a thick zip-tie offcut can depart a sidecutter is considerable – easily flying across a room to hit the opposite wall. If your retina happens to be in the way, you will not be pleased at best, and be off to an eye surgeon at worst. You only have two eyeballs, it's simply not worth the risk. And even if you're wearing eye protection, others around you – colleagues, family, friends – may not be. Or they may be turned side on to you and therefore exposed to an injurious trajectory. Seem like overkill? Everything's extremely unlikely – until it happens to you/yours.
> Beginner’s guide to bike tools – get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance
There's not much to say about performance here – the little retainer spring fixed to float next to one blade retains the zip-tie offcut, regardless of length, and holds it until you release your grip over a bin or workbench. Does exactly what it says on the tin. The handles are nice to grasp, the acton is smooth, and the materials and finish feel premium.
The only point I can fault them on is that they don't open quite as far as your typical bike zip-tie is wide – meaning for rather fat ties they need attacking side-on instead of front-on. This is a minor gripe and one easily worked around with a pivot of the wrist. But still, it would be good to see the next version open a bit wider.
Value & conclusion
As happens in the cycling industry, Jagwire would seem to have rebadged an existing tool from a generic manufacturer. In this case, the Taiwanese factory manufacturing for German high-end tool brand Wiha – as evidenced by this Amazon listing. It looks to be exactly the same product but applied to electronics, advertised to retain wire offcuts which can be even worse than zip-ties when airborne.
In an unusual twist that might disrupt the fabric of space-time if pondered too long, this example of possible bike-industry-rebadging appears to have erred in favour of the cyclist's wallet. Brace yourselves, folks – the Jagwire product costs a whopping £9.20 less than the Wiha equivalent. Get IN!
Decent quality flush-cutting pliers, flush cutters – call them what you will – are usually around the £8-12 mark. I've used a pair of Piergiacomi PG-TRE03NB Flush Cut Side Cutters for a decade and they're still working fine – but I do need to use two hands to make sure I catch the offcuts. So at £19.99 the Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter is an expensive flush cutter, but a good value *retaining* flush cutter. If you're happy using two hands to snip and catch offcuts, this probably isn't a priority purchase. But if you want to be as safe, efficient and tidy as possible, it's an excellent shout.
Verdict
An excellent buy – the safest, most controlled way to trim zip-ties, and reasonably priced too
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
They are for people wanting to trim down zip-ties safely and effectively.
Jagwire says: "The Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter cleanly cuts plastic zip-style cable ties for a professional look. The innovative holding feature allows for one-handed operation while keeping the workshop clean."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Jagwire:
Holding Feature
This innovative design secures the loose scrap of zip tie once it has been cut. This help to keep the workshop clean of debris while allowing for one-handed operation.
Sport Zip Tie Cutter
* Flush cutting blades cleanly trim plastic zip ties
* Holding feature to secure the scrap after the cut is complete
* Compact, ergonomic design
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It doesn't open quite as wide as you'd like, but otherwise can't fault it.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Premium material and finish suggest decent longevity.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
It's nearly a third off the price of the Wiha equivalent.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Can't fault it apart from that it doesn't open quite as wide as you'd like.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The offcut retainer – obvs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing except the opening width.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Much cheaper than the identical Wiha equivalent.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I can't fault a thing about it except the opening width. An excellent tool at a great price.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
An older Gary Fisher?
2.2 million cars registered on Ireland's roads in 2021 vs 33 million in the UK....
I think the problem was there wasn't enough profiteering to prop up the business, the cost of CGM sensors from Abbott or Dexcom to the end user is...
Flouromam [That was meant to reply to Chris]
Not able to update my team.......
Perhaps a little less, I was working on the assumption that a 2024 model would be virtually "as new".
I don't live there anymore but I was born and went to school there and often cycle through it on my way elsewhere and I couldn't agree more, it's...
This article highlights the ignorance of the elected councillors. No new laws are required, they just need to enforce the existing ones....
Perhaps a new development to reduce 1/2 a watt by elite athletes, and for the rest of us a new must have to keep up with the jones', that will cost...
Ah - I forgot where you stay. Well in NL you've a right to complain - you've got to the point that bikes are just like cars. As in - everyone's...