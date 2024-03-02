The Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter is an excellent tool for anyone regularly working on bikes who wants a professional, safe, zip-tie-trimming finish delivered to common-sense home and workplace safety standards.

Bikes Love Zip-ties. It's a rare bicycle indeed that doesn't have at least one or two zip-ties on its person somewhere. And the golden rule of zip-ties is that they must be cut flush, so as not to pose a risk to anyone riding or working on the bike.

I have seen first-hand what a roughly-cut zip-tie can do, and it's not pretty. I'm talking opening-an-artery-on-a-wrist trip-to-A&E kind of ugly. Especially on thicker zip-ties, the protruding few mm left over when a normal pair of pliers or scissors is used to trim it short can literally cut like a knife. The very short length means the sharp tip doesn't bend over, and stays upright as your arm or possibly leg is dragged over it. Back in my distant days as an army telecommunications technician, to leave a zip-tie in that state would see you fail a module on a course or even face a charge of negligence if the workshop sergeant was out to get you. At the least you'd have to put a round on the bar that Friday, as a lesson not to imperil your fellow technicians.

So take it as read (zero correspondence will be entered into), only flush-cutting pliers are acceptable for working on bikes. If your local bike shop can't be arsed using them, best find another local bike shop, because the rest of their work standards – the ones you can't see – are likely worse, and therefore more dangerous.

Which brings us to the Jagwire cutters. They look just like any other decent-quality flush-cut pliers – so far, so safe – but they have a key safety feature hiding in plain sight: the offcut retainer spring.

It's accepted best practice to always wear eye protection when working on a bike. Stuff can be flung, snap, spurt or fly about in a myriad ways; to that, add the eyesight risk of tiny offcuts of jagged plastic flying at your face if you are trimming down a zip-tie.

The speed at which a thick zip-tie offcut can depart a sidecutter is considerable – easily flying across a room to hit the opposite wall. If your retina happens to be in the way, you will not be pleased at best, and be off to an eye surgeon at worst. You only have two eyeballs, it's simply not worth the risk. And even if you're wearing eye protection, others around you – colleagues, family, friends – may not be. Or they may be turned side on to you and therefore exposed to an injurious trajectory. Seem like overkill? Everything's extremely unlikely – until it happens to you/yours.

There's not much to say about performance here – the little retainer spring fixed to float next to one blade retains the zip-tie offcut, regardless of length, and holds it until you release your grip over a bin or workbench. Does exactly what it says on the tin. The handles are nice to grasp, the acton is smooth, and the materials and finish feel premium.

The only point I can fault them on is that they don't open quite as far as your typical bike zip-tie is wide – meaning for rather fat ties they need attacking side-on instead of front-on. This is a minor gripe and one easily worked around with a pivot of the wrist. But still, it would be good to see the next version open a bit wider.

Value & conclusion

As happens in the cycling industry, Jagwire would seem to have rebadged an existing tool from a generic manufacturer. In this case, the Taiwanese factory manufacturing for German high-end tool brand Wiha – as evidenced by this Amazon listing. It looks to be exactly the same product but applied to electronics, advertised to retain wire offcuts which can be even worse than zip-ties when airborne.

In an unusual twist that might disrupt the fabric of space-time if pondered too long, this example of possible bike-industry-rebadging appears to have erred in favour of the cyclist's wallet. Brace yourselves, folks – the Jagwire product costs a whopping £9.20 less than the Wiha equivalent. Get IN!

Decent quality flush-cutting pliers, flush cutters – call them what you will – are usually around the £8-12 mark. I've used a pair of Piergiacomi PG-TRE03NB Flush Cut Side Cutters for a decade and they're still working fine – but I do need to use two hands to make sure I catch the offcuts. So at £19.99 the Jagwire Sport Zip Tie Cutter is an expensive flush cutter, but a good value *retaining* flush cutter. If you're happy using two hands to snip and catch offcuts, this probably isn't a priority purchase. But if you want to be as safe, efficient and tidy as possible, it's an excellent shout.

Verdict

An excellent buy – the safest, most controlled way to trim zip-ties, and reasonably priced too

