IRC Formula Pro X-Guard TL tubeless tyre

The IRC Formula Pro Tubeless X-Guard tyre is a high-performance model with the added benefit of impressive puncture protection. The tyres behave well on the road with great grip levels while also having a supple feel to them, though they can be a tight fit on modern rim widths.

As you no doubt can tell by their full name, the Formula Pros are tubeless, which will keep you rolling should the puncture fairy visit, but fitting them was a bit of a mixed bag as they come up quite narrow for a 25mm.

On a pair of rim brake Token DHuezz Zeniths with an 18mm internal rim width, they went on okay, just a bit of thumb work required. Anything above 19mm, though, rim-wise, and you might have a bit of a struggle on your hands. Over time they have stretched a bit, so at the end of testing I switched them onto another rim and, while still tight, they went on with less effort.

Once the sealant was inside, the IRCs pumped up quickly and sealed well, dropping just a bit of air overnight. Then, after a good ride to get all of the sealant into every nook and cranny, they required little more than a weekly top-up, much the same as with inner tubes.

This version of the Formula Pro tyre is fitted with IRC's X-Guard puncture protection: two layers of 40 TPI (threads per inch) ballistic nylon. IRC says that the X-Guard tyres have as much as 40 per cent more cut-resistance than conventional tyres. While I can't clarify that exactly, they certainly seem to be robust. Hacking around on the debris-strewn back lanes post-storm I have had no issues with punctures or damage to the tyre itself other than the odd scuff here and there.

Often, adding a puncture protection layer of this level to a tyre can deaden the feel a bit, but the IRCs still feel supple like a high-performance tyre. Great if you want to keep your summer tyre feel through into the winter months without having to worry too much about being caught at the side of the road with a flat.

Grip levels are impressive too. They aren't quite as tacky to the touch of some of the grippiest summer tyres, but the compound does a good job of keeping hold of the tarmac, in both the wet and dry.

The suppleness in the construction gives good levels of feedback, too, which helps you carry speed through the bends.

Priced at £55, they are at the upper end of the range while still being competitive.

The Goodyear Vector 4Seasons offer winter protection while still having the feel of a performance race tyre, and they have an rrp of £52.

Michelin's Power Road Tubeless offers great rolling resistance and grip levels, although the puncture protection might not be as impressive as that found on the IRCs, and the Michelins are also more expensive at £59.99.

Overall, the IRC Formula Pro Tubeless X-Guards are a great option for year-round performance riding without sacrifices.

Verdict

Fast-rolling, grippy tyre whose performance is unaffected by the impressive levels of puncture protection

