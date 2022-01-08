Green Oil Wet Chain Lube

Green Oil's Wet Chain Lube is an exceptionally good barrier against water, dirt and corrosion, seriously reduces maintenance and won't turn the planet into an unliveable wasteland. The price is good, and the applicator is well designed. There's really nothing not to like.

The most striking thing about Green Oil is the bold claim that one application lasts 125 miles, or even more. To be quite frank, I didn't believe it. Rural roads can be hell on drivetrains even during the summer, and none of the wet, dry, ceramic or wax lubes I've tried have ever come close to a mileage like that. Especially not in winter, where rides regularly end with a bike looking like it's been stolen from a cyclo-cross.

To test the claim, I cleaned the chain and applied lube as instructed – one spin round from quicklink to quicklink and it was done. A quick buzz through a rag took the excess off. I didn't add a drop more for 130 miles.

After almost every ride I wiped the chain by spinning it through a rag to remove blackened goop from the sideplates. Though I felt that was necessary, Green Oil is noticeably less sticky and grime-loving than many wet lubes, and the build-up was nowhere near as bad as some.

Gloopy

It has a slightly matt sheen and (after a while) an almost snotty, semi-dry consistency that really is tenacious, yet it's remarkably resistant to contaminating so badly you have to strip it all off and reapply it. A welcome knock-on effect is that you get through a lot less degreaser as well.

Even after 100 miles, I could leave the bike a couple of days, come back and spin the cranks backwards without problems. With many lubes you'd find the chain skipping and clacking as stiffened-up links struggled to bend, and you might well find rust spots too. No corrosion here.

All this makes Green Oil's Wet Lube particularly good for commuter bikes, gravel bikes, or road bikes on multi-hour rides through the worst conditions.

Low on syllables

This impressive tenacity is said to be thanks to N-Toc, which sounds like a rapper but is in fact a refined plant extract with similar long-chain molecules to petrochemicals. Obviously, there are no petrochemicals, such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) – the stuff that makes Teflon, GT-85 and many chain lubes so slippery – in Green Oil at all.

The entire product is super eco-friendly. It's totally biodegradable, packaged in recycled plastic, and your bottle can be refilled at a small (10-20p) discount by selected bike shop dealers. Even the ingredients are sustainably sourced, so Green Oil isn't simply passing the ecological impact up the supply chain.

To be clear, this test was harsh at times, especially towards the end as we moved into storm season. The Wet Lube has seen some very heavy rain, near flooded roads and also plenty of salt after some frosty mornings. The back lanes are also covered in mud that has been dragged out from the fields.

Green Oil recommends really slathering the chain if there's snow about (to protect against the road salt), but I didn't like the blackened result of the excess, or the fine grit it presumably held. Keeping it thin by wiping (especially the side plates) did not cause any issues.

Value

This 100ml bottle costs £7.99, which is similar to the likes of Fenwicks Wet Weather Chain Lube (£8) which Jim found very impressive when testing it for our sister site off.road.cc.

You can spend a lot more though. Wolf Tooth's WT-1 All Conditions Chain Lube is £19 for just 59ml, although they reckon you can go 400 miles before reapplying it, and Neil agreed.

The Green Oil's cap isn't secure enough for for travelling or bike packing duties. For that, Green Oil sells the 'On Tour' bottle, which is a virtually leakproof 30ml container of Wet Lube that can, obviously, be refilled from this 100ml one.

Conclusion

The Green Oil Wet Lube offers impressive performance, and not just from a smooth-running point of view – it's good, too, from an eco angle. It's also well priced.

Verdict

Excellent long-lasting lube that keeps faff and mess to a minimum

