Green Oil Agent Apple Degreaser will take on some tough challenges without relying on any petrochemicals, using fermented fruit extracts instead. GO claims it is perhaps the most powerful bike degreaser available, and considering the state of my chain and cassette at the beginning, I'm inclined to agree.
Right, this stuff is strong, so that 'con' about it making your fingers tingle isn't an issue if you use gloves. I didn't have any, and to be honest I'm not that bothered about immersing my skin in fruit extracts. If you have sensitive skin, though, take precautions.
Performance-wise, though, I'm impressed with the Agent Apple. This is a new recipe created since we last reviewed it back in 2015.
The chain and cassette you can see in the pics were new for the winter in 2020, and had done about 4,000 miles before the bike got bunged in the shed with the intention of having all of the salt and grime cleaned off it.
With the amount of test bikes coming through, though, my Kinesis, which the chain and cassette were fitted to, was left to fester. Normally I'd replace the parts in September, ready for the rainy season, but with the current prices and lack of availability, I had to make do with what I had.
I had cleaned both, but after a soak in the Agent Apple they have come up pretty spanking.
Between the before and after pictures, the cassette was literally soaked for about five minutes and came up near spotless with just a wipe off with a cloth.
The chain took a longer soak, the two hours recommended by Green Oil, and I'd say that has come up pretty well. This bike only ever sees wet weather, so the drivetrain gets a lot of abuse.
All the crap that has accumulated around the chain pins was removed, giving it a much smoother operation and ready to be re-lubed.
Ingredients-wise, Green Oil has used plant-based alcohol from EU grown sugar, fermented apple extracts and orange peel.
If your chain has Covid-19, it'll kill that as well!
Green Oil says that you can use this degreaser three times over, and I'd say that is true if you are using it on some seriously dirty components. After I'd used it for an initial deep clean, I used it on the chain every week by daubing it on a cloth and giving it a wipe to keep it clean, which makes it usable many times over.
That helps when you're looking at the price: at £14.99 for 300ml it's pricey compared with some: the 1 litre of Morgan Blue Professional Chain Cleaner for £11.95, for example. There are no eco-credentials there, though.
Adam was impressed with the Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner. He reckoned it worked really quickly, although we're talking £14.99 for half a litre.
Conclusion
At £14.99 for 300ml the Agent Apple isn't cheap, but performance-wise I reckon it is pretty impressive.
Verdict
Not cheap compared to some, but impressive cleaning power should you neglect your drivetrain
Make and model: Green Oil Agent Apple Degreaser
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Green Oil says, "Agent Apple was created because people asked us for an alcohol based super powerful degreaser - to get any metal part shiny like new.
Re-created for 2018 to be re-usable, Agent Apple Extreme Immersion Degreaser is perhaps the most powerful bike degreaser available.
And it's biodegradable."
A powerful degreaser – and it's reusable.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Green Oil:
- From Covid-19 to chain grime - Agent Apple destroys it.
- So strong it can be re-used 3 times - pour back into the bottle!
- Make your cassette or chain look new again
- This really works!
- Utilizes fermented apple extract, natural alcohol, and orange extracts. Very powerful.
- So strong, you can pour it back into the bottle over 3 times.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I was impressed with how well it cleaned up an abused drivetrain.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Cleans very well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Make sure you wear gloves.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Eco-friendly, biodegradable products aren't cheap against the opposition, as you can see by those mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good: it isn't cheap but it works well, and has done a good job on my drivetrain which was in a bad place.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
