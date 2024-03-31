It's not just a case of good looks for the Shields – I found them warm and comfortable and that they worked well when worn under a jersey on intermediate days and as an extra layer beneath a heavier jacket on super-grim riding days.
Gorewear's Infinium material adds water resistance to the mix too, with water beading on the fabric's surface. This performed impressively during showers and drizzle, though don't expect it to keep out heavier downpours.
The sections of the arms that face down when you're riding are made of a lighter, non-water-resistant material that helps you to regulate your temperature.
The inner material feels nice against your skin, the exceptionally wide silicone upper grippers keep them in place well, and while the lower cuffs are thin, they proved secure without being tight enough to dig in to your skin. The warmers are left and right arm specific too, designed with a slight bend at the elbow to ensure a good fit when you're riding.
Gorewear has kept branding to a minimum, limiting it to small logos with reflective elements on each arm.
These are officially my new favourite arm warmers – they're comfortable, good-looking, water resistant and fit in your back pocket. What's not to like?
Make and model: Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says: "Designed to transform your short sleeve jersey into a long sleeve, ideal for changeable conditions.
Arm warmers are a brilliant piece of kit for adapting your jersey to the weather. Made with GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabrics with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® you can be ready for windy, damp and cool conditions, even on the move."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabrics with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® product technology: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant, lightweight protection
Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time
4-way stretch fabric
Flatlock seams
Pre-shaped elbows
Silicone grippers at top edge
Elastic cuffs at top and bottom edges provide optimal fit and comfort
Reflective logo
Reflective transfer print to mark right and left
Weight:
70 grams
MAIN: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane PANELS: 84% Polyester, 16% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
These feel very well put together.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The water resistance is impressive, and the arm warmers are an excellent option to take out.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
So far, these have held up very well and show no sign of wear.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
These are the best-fitting arm warmers I've used.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
They're heavier than a lot of arm warmers, but it's so insignificant.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The wide gripper means that they don't bite in, and are super comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not cheap, but less than some, and they perform well.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to wash; no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They added a nice bit of warmth for intermediate days, have impressive water resistance, and are super comfy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The minimalist looks and the water resistance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really; could be cheaper.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not exactly cheap, but they are less than Castelli's Nano Flex 3G warmers and Kostüme's 4-Panel arm warmers.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I think they're excellent. They're really well made, comfortable, look good and perform impressively well.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
