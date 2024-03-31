Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers
Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers2023 Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers.jpg

Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers

9
by Josh Price
Sun, Mar 31, 2024 09:45
0
£39.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Impressively water resistant, comfortable and good-looking
Excellent comfort
Wide upper grippers reduce pinch points
Effective water resistance
Weight: 
64g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers are comfortable, water resistant and windproof – and they're breathable, too, for comfort. Sleek, stealthy, understated looks round out a quality package, and at £39.99 they undercut a few rivals, though if that's still too pricey for your liking, check out our guide to the best arm and leg warmers.

It's not just a case of good looks for the Shields – I found them warm and comfortable and that they worked well when worn under a jersey on intermediate days and as an extra layer beneath a heavier jacket on super-grim riding days.

Gorewear's Infinium material adds water resistance to the mix too, with water beading on the fabric's surface. This performed impressively during showers and drizzle, though don't expect it to keep out heavier downpours.

2023 Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers - Gore-Tex logo.jpg

The sections of the arms that face down when you're riding are made of a lighter, non-water-resistant material that helps you to regulate your temperature.

2023 Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers - cuff inside.jpg

The inner material feels nice against your skin, the exceptionally wide silicone upper grippers keep them in place well, and while the lower cuffs are thin, they proved secure without being tight enough to dig in to your skin. The warmers are left and right arm specific too, designed with a slight bend at the elbow to ensure a good fit when you're riding.

Gorewear has kept branding to a minimum, limiting it to small logos with reflective elements on each arm.

2023 Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers - cuff logo.jpg

Value & conclusion

While a penny off £40 isn't cheap, the similarly water-resistant Castelli Nano Flex 3G warmers are more expensive still at £45, as are the Kostüme 4-Panel warmers that Laurence was very impressed with.

These are officially my new favourite arm warmers – they're comfortable, good-looking, water resistant and fit in your back pocket. What's not to like?

Verdict

Impressively water resistant, comfortable and good-looking

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers

Size tested: M-Large

Tell us what the product is for

Gore says: "Designed to transform your short sleeve jersey into a long sleeve, ideal for changeable conditions.

Arm warmers are a brilliant piece of kit for adapting your jersey to the weather. Made with GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabrics with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® you can be ready for windy, damp and cool conditions, even on the move."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Gore lists:

GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabrics with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® product technology: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant, lightweight protection

Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time

4-way stretch fabric

Flatlock seams

Pre-shaped elbows

Silicone grippers at top edge

Elastic cuffs at top and bottom edges provide optimal fit and comfort

Reflective logo

Reflective transfer print to mark right and left

Weight:

70 grams

MAIN: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane PANELS: 84% Polyester, 16% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

These feel very well put together.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

The water resistance is impressive, and the arm warmers are an excellent option to take out.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

So far, these have held up very well and show no sign of wear.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

These are the best-fitting arm warmers I've used.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

As expected.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10

They're heavier than a lot of arm warmers, but it's so insignificant.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

The wide gripper means that they don't bite in, and are super comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Not cheap, but less than some, and they perform well.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy to wash; no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They added a nice bit of warmth for intermediate days, have impressive water resistance, and are super comfy.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The minimalist looks and the water resistance.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really; could be cheaper.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're not exactly cheap, but they are less than Castelli's Nano Flex 3G warmers and Kostüme's 4-Panel arm warmers.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I think they're excellent. They're really well made, comfortable, look good and perform impressively well.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 174  Weight: 72

I usually ride: Storck Aerfast   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Latest Comments

 