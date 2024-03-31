The Gorewear Shield Arm Warmers are comfortable, water resistant and windproof – and they're breathable, too, for comfort. Sleek, stealthy, understated looks round out a quality package, and at £39.99 they undercut a few rivals, though if that's still too pricey for your liking, check out our guide to the best arm and leg warmers.

It's not just a case of good looks for the Shields – I found them warm and comfortable and that they worked well when worn under a jersey on intermediate days and as an extra layer beneath a heavier jacket on super-grim riding days.

Gorewear's Infinium material adds water resistance to the mix too, with water beading on the fabric's surface. This performed impressively during showers and drizzle, though don't expect it to keep out heavier downpours.

The sections of the arms that face down when you're riding are made of a lighter, non-water-resistant material that helps you to regulate your temperature.

The inner material feels nice against your skin, the exceptionally wide silicone upper grippers keep them in place well, and while the lower cuffs are thin, they proved secure without being tight enough to dig in to your skin. The warmers are left and right arm specific too, designed with a slight bend at the elbow to ensure a good fit when you're riding.

Gorewear has kept branding to a minimum, limiting it to small logos with reflective elements on each arm.

Value & conclusion

While a penny off £40 isn't cheap, the similarly water-resistant Castelli Nano Flex 3G warmers are more expensive still at £45, as are the Kostüme 4-Panel warmers that Laurence was very impressed with.

These are officially my new favourite arm warmers – they're comfortable, good-looking, water resistant and fit in your back pocket. What's not to like?

Verdict

Impressively water resistant, comfortable and good-looking

