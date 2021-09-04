I'm a big fan of a casual jersey that quietly delivers on performance too. The Gore Explore Shirt Women's combines low-key gravel and touring looks with a soft, stretchy merino blend that's easy to wear and does a great job of staying comfortable and dry. It's not for the short of stature, though, and it's expensive.

If you're nipping out for a gravel ride, a spot of touring or even just a trip to the shop, tight lycra isn't always what you're looking for. This jersey from Gore is aimed squarely at gravel and touring, and uses a light, stretchy knitted fabric that's 47% merino and 53% polyester. The cut is contoured but not snug, with a stretch that doesn't cling too tightly or flap either. It really is a pleasure to wear on the bike.

The features are minimal, with a Henley style neck that fastens with four press studs, a couple of reflective logos and a small zipped pocket.

Sizing

The fit is accurate, with the size 42 fitting me (dress size UK14) well, although Gore's size chart claims this size is a UK16-18. The body length is quite surprising though – great for coverage even in aggressive positions, but probably a bit long for the shorter of torso.

Despite that quite high merino content, the fabric is superbly soft and extremely comfortable next to the skin. I found it a touch on the warm side for really hot weather, but it remained comfortable even then, as it breathes really well. It doesn't get unduly sweaty or smelly either.

It dries very quickly too, both in use and after washing – a handy characteristic in a touring jersey.

> The 11 gravel specific products you never knew you needed - bar tape, shoes, helmets and more

The neckline features a slightly stiffened tape for the press studs, and it does mean the collar only really sits either fully up or down – very slightly irritating in terms of ventilation, but by no means a deal breaker. Personally, I think good old-fashioned buttons would have been a better choice.

The zipped pocket proved another niggle – it's so small it's only really useful for cash or cards, or maybe an old-school clamshell mobile if that's still your thing. There's no way a smartphone would fit in there, though such stretchy fabric would struggle to support the weight anyway.

Value

At a penny under £80, the Explore is on the expensive side for a casual top, though isn't too far over the odds for short-sleeve tops using this kind of fabric. It's nearly £15 more expensive than the Rapha Women's Explore Technical T-Shirt at £65, and nearly £10 more than the already-pricey 7mesh Desperado Merino Henley at £70. It's also £20 more than the arguably more stylish Endura GV500 Foyle T at £59.99.

Overall

The Explore is a lovely top – it's light, soft, comfortable and breathable, and does what it's designed to do very well. It's definitely worth considering if you have the money.

Verdict

Comfortable, breathable, fast-drying and soft – a great low-key gravel and touring jersey, but the price is high

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website