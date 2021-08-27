Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Gore Chase Jersey Men’s

8
by Jamie Williams
Fri, Aug 27, 2021 09:45
0
£129.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Premium, highly breathable aero-cut jersey that's great for warm, fast rides of any length
Great cut
Breathable
Comfortable
Premium price
Weight: 
119g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Gore Chase Jersey Men's is lightweight and breathable, which makes it ideal for warm weather. The fit is aero yet doesn't restrict movement or versatility, thanks to an aggressive yet well not too-aggressive cut. The details haven't been overlooked either, with reflective accents and even zippered pockets, but there are cheaper alternatives available.

The Chase is for fast summer riding, and features Gore's 'form fit' shaping and minimal weight – it's just 119g. It's designed to be worn tight to the body, which Gore says not only improves aerodynamics, but enhances moisture management and thermal efficiency as well.

> Find your nearest dealer here

As you'd expect from a jersey of this price, the fit is excellent. It's tight in all the right places, without being restrictive or uncomfortable the way some aero jerseys can be. The cut might be marketed as 'aggressive' but it's actually a really nice balance; it gives little away in terms of speed, whilst still being wearable every day.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - back.jpg

For example, in many race jerseys my long torso can mean there's a gap to my bibs when I stand up – not a great look at the café! – but the Chase jersey is a more sensible length. It's just right for maintaining dignity during coffee, whilst not gathering or bunching up on the smash back home.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - hem.jpg

As is the current trend, the sleeves are cut long, coming to about an inch above my elbow. The rear is also dropped, and silicone grippers prevent it rising even when you're down on the drops.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - sleeve.jpg

To maximise aerodynamics the Chase jersey doesn't have a collar as such, and its low-profile design ensures there's no irritation. It works with all but the highest-cut baselayers.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - collar.jpg

The recent heatwave has been a great test of test-kit breathability, and the Chase has been very impressive. The lightweight material allows air to easily flow through it, keeping you cool and allowing rapid wicking, highlighted by just how rapidly it dries. The back panel is a thin mesh, which aids ventilation further, whilst the front is more opaque.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - shoulders.jpg

The material is somewhat lighter than the Gore Race Jersey's, which does limit its use to summer months and warmer climates, but in these it excels.

For storage you'll find a total of four pockets; three gusseted and one zipped one for valuables. The zipped one is just about big enough for a large phone, and the others are elasticated at the top to keep contents secure.

2021 Gore Chase Jersey Mens - pockets.jpg

The main pockets aren't the largest though, which may become a factor on long rides – they are quite deep but narrow. They're not as large as the Pactimo Summit Aero's pockets, for example. You'll still fit a few bars, a pump and a small gilet in them, and the choice of materials means they don't sag or bounce about.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

For low light riding the Gore logos are reflective, and there's a band of reflective dots across the rear that wraps around the sides a little as well.

Value

At £129.99 the Chase jersey is £50 cheaper than the Gore's pretty similar Race Jersey, but is more limited to warmer conditions. Aero jerseys of this quality don't come cheap, but there are cheaper ones out there, such as the Pactimo Summit Aero Range SS mentioned earlier – it's £105.

Plenty cost just as much as the Gore offering without offering any extra functionality, however, such as the MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey at an almost an identical price of £128.

Overall

The Chase is a premium jersey with a premium price to match. It's very comfortable and a great balance between an aero and 'everyday' cut. The quality is excellent, it breathes really well and – if for some reason the multicolour swirls aren't to your taste – it also comes in either blue or black.

Verdict

Premium, highly breathable aero-cut jersey that's great for warm, fast rides of any length

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gore Chase Jersey Mens

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Gore says, "Inspired by the professional peloton and built for riders who demand the highest standards from both themselves and their gear. A performance-driven, skin-tight fit is race-ready and optimized for speed."

The jersey does have an aero cut yet is not as aggressive as some, making it suitable for any fast (and warm) rides.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Gore:

Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time

High moisture management

4-way stretch fabric

Race inspired road cycling fit: lengthened sleeves and dropped tail

Mesh insert in back for optimum ventilation

Round neckline

Grippy insert at the back hem

3-gusseted back pockets

Integrated back pocket with concealed zipper for valuables

Full length front zip

Semi-lock slider

Reflective details

Form fit

119g

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

£129.99 is more than anyone NEEDS to spend on a jersey; however, it is very comfortable and well made, so will be good for many happy miles.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, especially in hot weather – the mesh back offers excellent ventilation.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's aero, yet you can stand up in it without looking ridiculous!

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Because it's so comfortable I wanted to wear it on long rides, and consequently found pocket storage a limitation – they're quite narrow.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

As mentioned in the review, there are cheaper options out there. This is towards the premium end of the market, but there are still more expensive products.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Other than the price there's not much to dislike; the cut/fit is excellent, the materials are extremely functional and it's comfortable to wear. The pockets could be larger, but it is great to see a zippered one on an aero jersey. It really good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Gore Chase Jersey Men’s 2021
Gore Chase Jersey Men’s
Gore 2021
Gore Wear

Latest Comments