The Gore Chase Jersey Men's is lightweight and breathable, which makes it ideal for warm weather. The fit is aero yet doesn't restrict movement or versatility, thanks to an aggressive yet well not too-aggressive cut. The details haven't been overlooked either, with reflective accents and even zippered pockets, but there are cheaper alternatives available.

The Chase is for fast summer riding, and features Gore's 'form fit' shaping and minimal weight – it's just 119g. It's designed to be worn tight to the body, which Gore says not only improves aerodynamics, but enhances moisture management and thermal efficiency as well.

As you'd expect from a jersey of this price, the fit is excellent. It's tight in all the right places, without being restrictive or uncomfortable the way some aero jerseys can be. The cut might be marketed as 'aggressive' but it's actually a really nice balance; it gives little away in terms of speed, whilst still being wearable every day.

For example, in many race jerseys my long torso can mean there's a gap to my bibs when I stand up – not a great look at the café! – but the Chase jersey is a more sensible length. It's just right for maintaining dignity during coffee, whilst not gathering or bunching up on the smash back home.

As is the current trend, the sleeves are cut long, coming to about an inch above my elbow. The rear is also dropped, and silicone grippers prevent it rising even when you're down on the drops.

To maximise aerodynamics the Chase jersey doesn't have a collar as such, and its low-profile design ensures there's no irritation. It works with all but the highest-cut baselayers.

The recent heatwave has been a great test of test-kit breathability, and the Chase has been very impressive. The lightweight material allows air to easily flow through it, keeping you cool and allowing rapid wicking, highlighted by just how rapidly it dries. The back panel is a thin mesh, which aids ventilation further, whilst the front is more opaque.

The material is somewhat lighter than the Gore Race Jersey's, which does limit its use to summer months and warmer climates, but in these it excels.

For storage you'll find a total of four pockets; three gusseted and one zipped one for valuables. The zipped one is just about big enough for a large phone, and the others are elasticated at the top to keep contents secure.

The main pockets aren't the largest though, which may become a factor on long rides – they are quite deep but narrow. They're not as large as the Pactimo Summit Aero's pockets, for example. You'll still fit a few bars, a pump and a small gilet in them, and the choice of materials means they don't sag or bounce about.

For low light riding the Gore logos are reflective, and there's a band of reflective dots across the rear that wraps around the sides a little as well.

Value

At £129.99 the Chase jersey is £50 cheaper than the Gore's pretty similar Race Jersey, but is more limited to warmer conditions. Aero jerseys of this quality don't come cheap, but there are cheaper ones out there, such as the Pactimo Summit Aero Range SS mentioned earlier – it's £105.

Plenty cost just as much as the Gore offering without offering any extra functionality, however, such as the MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey at an almost an identical price of £128.

Overall

The Chase is a premium jersey with a premium price to match. It's very comfortable and a great balance between an aero and 'everyday' cut. The quality is excellent, it breathes really well and – if for some reason the multicolour swirls aren't to your taste – it also comes in either blue or black.

Verdict

Premium, highly breathable aero-cut jersey that's great for warm, fast rides of any length

