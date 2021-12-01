Giro Regime Women’s Road Cycling Shoes

Giro's Regime Women's Road Cycling Shoes are sleek looking, seriously comfortable and performance orientated. There's very little to fault, though some might not be happy with white, and if you want bigger than size 42 you'll need to look at the men's version.

I frequently opt for men's shoes as they seem to fit my wider-than-average feet better than female-specific ones. I was impressed with the Regimes, though: they haven't caused any discomfort or hotspots whatsoever, even on five-hour-plus rides.

Much of this comfort comes from the Synchwire upper design, which Giro describes as an ultralight mono-filament mesh to which it has added thermal-welded TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) for structural support and resistance to grit and grime. It's manufactured in a single piece, so it's free of potentially irritating seams, and it really does fit and feel like a second skin (another Giro claim).

The cable guides are made of fabric, rather than the plastic that many manufacturers opt for, further removing potential causes of irritation or hotspots.

All of this, teamed with two Boa L6 dials, which tighten in 1mm increments, creates a fully compliant upper that makes your feet feel snugly secure for even the most aggressive of riding.

There's thick padding in the heel cup, too, which reaches forward to the edge under the ankle bone; I'm sure it adds a few grams but the comfort is most definitely worth it.

The carbon sole delivers as you would expect. It's noticeably better than the nylon/glass fibre composite of Scott's Road Team Boas. In fact I've only ever ridden with one that I would say feels stiffer – Liv's Macha Pros – which felt stiffer for all-out sprints and hills. The Giro's would be my preference for longer rides where comfort is more important, though.

The TPU heel pad works well to prevent slips, while at the toe the TPU gripper is flush with the sole but still surprisingly effective – and the surrounding sole doesn't seem to be wearing despite the pad not protruding.

The three-bolt plate has plenty of markings and 5mm of fore/aft adjustment.

The perforations in the upper provide sufficient ventilation for riding in milder conditions, but without vents in the sole, the Regimes might not be as breathable as some. I haven't had a chance to test these in very warm weather. On the flip side, my feet haven't suffered in temperatures between 10 and 12°C – conditions when I'd normally be donning an oversock to keep warm but didn't feel the need with the Regimes.

Inside the shoe, Giro provides an insole with moderate arch support. I've removed this for a custom orthotic, without compromising the comfort.

The uppers wipe clean very easily. Without seams or fabric panels, they can be restored to bright white in very little time. The fabric cable guides aren't quite so easy to clean, but since they are so small, they don't 'spoil' the look.

They are only available in white, too, and in sizes 36-42. By comparison, the men's version is available in three different colours – white, black, and black/copper – and in sizes 40-48.

Value

While £229.99 is a sizeable amount to spend on a pair of shoes, it's not unexpected for a carbon sole. DMT's KR3s are similarly priced at £235.99. They have a completely different upper, focusing on breathability, with a single Boa dial.

You get a carbon sole with Quoc's Mono IIs, whose uppers are very similar to the Regimes, but they cost £270. And those Liv Macha Pros I mentioned earlier are £274.99.

However, it's not difficult to get a carbon sole these days for less than £200: Van Rysel's Road R900 Carbon Shoes have two Boa closures and a carbon sole, and are £100 less than the Giros. They are pretty weighty, though.

Conclusion

For me, the fit, comfort and performance of the Giro Regimes were all flawless. With durability and style to boot, these are now my favourite shoes. They may not be the cheapest, but given how hard it can be to find shoes that fit perfectly, it's a price I'd be very willing to pay.

Verdict

Excellent shoes that deliver on comfort, performance and style to justify the price tag

