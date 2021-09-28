Scott Road Team Boa Shoes

Scott's Road Team Boa shoes are exceptionally comfortable, the uppers offering a snug fit with no pinching or hot spots. The soles lack the stiffness of carbon alternatives – and you can get carbon-soled shoes for less – but they are perfectly sufficient for a range of road riding, with a focus on comfort over performance.

The Road Teams fall between Scott's Road Comp at £109.99 and its new Road Vectec Boa at £164.99. You get a carbon composite sole with the Vertec, so stiffness is bound to be better, though differences in weight between the three aren't huge: on the road.cc Scales of Truth the Road Team Boas are 10g lighter than the claimed weight of the Road Comps, while the Road Vertecs are 20g lighter (claimed weight) than the Road Team Boas.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Fit and ride comfort

I've been testing a pair of size 42s (Specialized road shoes are my go-to, always a 42) and the length is spot on. I have a wider than average (for a female) foot, and love the suppleness of these shoes; I had no pinching or hots spots.

The placement of a mesh panel at the inner edge of the shoe might not be the most effective for ventilation, but it gave my protruding big-toe joint the space that some shoes don't. It's worth noting that a female-specific model is available, though only in white, and disappointingly only up to a size 42.

Previous versions of the Road Team shoes have had a central opening and tongue. This latest has a lateral opening, reducing the number of seams sitting directly, or indirectly, on top of the foot; I found it contours well to the upper foot.

I initially had a bit of digging in from the corner of the flap, but within a couple of rides the material had softened, and I've had no issues since.

The heel cup is well judged in both shape and height. It's supportive without nipping.

The Boa system is also good, if a little poorly aligned with the tongue: the lace frequently caught on the seam when tightening, but it's easy to flick it over the seam. It cinches the uppers up tightly and evenly, and any adjustments needed are easy to make on the move, with a full release of the dial and retightening.

In addition to the Boa lacing, the shoes have a single Velcro strap; I could set this at the start of my ride and not need to touch it again.

The uppers are a combination of synthetic polyurethane and 3D Airmesh, with plenty of ventilation holes (and one on the sole, under the toes). I found the shoes sufficiently breathable in recent conditions. Admittedly, we're hardly having a great summer, but I certainly wasn't close to suffering from sweaty, swelling feet.

> How to choose the best cycling shoes for you

The outer sole is a nylon/glass fibre composite, and is no match for carbon in terms of stiffness – the difference when pressing on, sprinting or giving it some welly on a climb is noticeable. I couldn't feel the cleats when on the bike, though – which can be a drawback of cheaper composite soles and a potential cause of hotspots when riding. Scott has rated them an 8/10 on its stiffness scale; I'd argue that, but then I guess it depends how you are setting up the scale.

Cleats are three bolt only and there are plenty of markings to help with cleat alignment.

The grippy rubbers at the heel and toe are substantial and seemingly very durable. I've never felt like I was about to slip when crossing café patios or wooden floors. The soles are showing superficial signs of wear but the rubberised heel and toe caps still look good.

The white version I've been testing has inevitably become off-white, but they do come up quite clean with some Vanish and an old toothbrush. At least the mesh vent, which is most prone to discolouring, is relatively hidden when on the bike. They're available in Metallic Blue and Matt Black as well, more practical choices for year-round use perhaps.

Value

Compared with something very similar, such as Bontrager's Circuit Road Shoe with an RRP of £129.99, the Road Team Boas look reasonably priced. However, they may struggle to compete with other manufacturers' similarly priced shoes in terms of performance.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes

Stu raved about Boardman's Carbon Cycle Shoes, which are £55 less than the Road Team Boas, and dhb's Aerons, which Mat tested back in 2017, are similar to the Scotts but also have a carbon sole and are £120 (currently discounted to £80).

Van Rysel's RoadR 900 Carbon Shoes have two Boa closures and a carbon sole, and undercut Scott's £139.99 price tag by a tenner.

Conclusion

The Road Team Boas aren't the stiffest of shoes, and you can certainly get better specced shoes for less, but fit and comfort have thoroughly impressed me, particularly given that I frequently struggle to find a pair that fit well. If you value comfort and fit over stiffness, they're worth a look; no one wants a super-stiff shoe if it causes hotspots or pinching.

Verdict

Comfortable for long, leisurely rides but a little expensive for the specification and performance

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website