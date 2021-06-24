The DMT KR3 knit shoes combine a super-stiff carbon sole with flexible knit upper, which may seem counterintuitive, but the result is a flexible fit that doesn't lose much, if anything, in terms of performance.

Breathability is clearly a major factor for DMT, which perhaps isn't surprising from a Spanish company. Alongside the knit upper you get a large port near the front of the sole, though out of the box it's taped over – I chose not to remove it, as temperatures while testing were never exactly Spanish.

The knitted upper allows significant airflow – in fact, at anything below 15 degrees I needed oversocks with them.

In terms of fit, DMT shoes are longer than many. While DMT provides the usual size information, it also gives dimensions in centimetres – I recommend referring to that and measuring your feet. I found the length made them feel at least one EU size larger than the stated size.

They're quite narrow, too, much like Mavic, Sidi and Giro typically are. But while I personally struggle with those brands, the knit fabric on the KR3 gives vastly more flexibility and as a result, they are incredibly comfortable.

The flexibility does feel strange at first – it can feel excessive. For racers or riders looking for the absolute maximum performance it may impact power transfer, but for me – and I suspect the vast majority of riders – it's marginal and the extra comfort is worth it.

Adjustment is via single Boa dial, which allows for incremental adjustment and has a quick-release function that makes them easy to take off. They are also incredibly quick to put on due to the flexibility of the knit construction.

Some riders may wish for an extra dial as, while this one tightens equally along the shoe, the sheer flexibility means separate toe adjustment would be useful.

The insole is very basic. It's flat with no added cushioning, and while DMT does a custom insole option, it's an extra cost. As a rider with a high arch and footwear being an area that I often have fit issues, I suffered with pain on the first few rides.

Superfeet yellow insoles vastly improved the comfort, but when high-end shoes from the likes of Shimano, Specialized, Giro and Rapha come with various comfort-tuning options included, the KR3s' sparseness disappoints.

At £235.99 these are a useful chunk cheaper than the £310 KR1 versions that share much of the same technology, but there is no doubt this is still a sizeable amount to spend on a pair of shoes.

With a firm, stiff carbon sole matched to incredible flexibility and comfort in the upper, they are a great option for riders who may previously have struggled for comfort, or for riders who suffer from hot feet issues. Just check the sizing carefully.

Verdict

Stiff sole and very comfortable upper, but flat insole and single-dial adjustment won't please everyone

