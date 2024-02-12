The Bell Avenue MIPS Road Helmet is comfortable and easy to adjust, a little portlier than some, but generally a good all-rounder for the road.

The Avenue MIPS is generally well made, with a polycarbonate in-mould shell, but I was slightly disappointed to see the EPS rim exposed, though Bell certainly isn't alone in this regard.

It has the usual anti-bacterial pad and one around the brow, to collect sweat and prevent it dripping on glasses. A scorching summer may reveal different, but so far after a few weeks of winter testing the pads are smelling fragrant, so no washing required yet.

It meets CE1078 and the US CPSC standards, and – no surprises given the name – includes Mips technology. For the uninitiated, Mips – Multi Impact Protection System – is designed to cradle your skull and act like a roll cage, protecting the brain from twisting forces. Read more in our feature, All you need to know about Mips.

The Avenue Mips is available in four colours, should this two-tone blue not float your boat, but I have to say matt finishes stir mixed feelings in me. They look sharp but can be higher maintenance. I've applied a helping of InvisiFrame Protectant (review to come) to ours, which has sealed out water, finger marks, ice, slush, mud and so on, and so far it's looking packet fresh. Occasional direct hits from stones and flints have also made no impression.

There's scope for mounting a rear LED light, though it favours models with longer straps – I've found the Magicshine Seemee family a good fit, as well as the Infini Sword and a big Xeccon.

Sizing & fit

The Avenue comes in three sizes. Ours was the Small/Medium, which adjusts to fit head circumferences between 50 and 57cm. M/L is 53-60cm, and XL 58-63cm.

Adjustment is courtesy of a rear thumbwheel branded 'Ergo fit', which features a rubberised outer for easy, reliable grip. It feels better than some I've found on much pricier helmets, and ensures adjustments are intuitive and easily performed, even when riding at a reasonable pace and wearing thicker winter-weight gloves.

The straps feature retro-reflective detailing for some added presence and employ 'no twist' guides, keeping the straps flat and comfortable against the skin. The chin buckle is similarly intuitive and the strap simple to adjust.

One minor consideration is the lack of ponytail gap.

Performance

The Bell has a small weight penalty compared with my usual helmet, an Abus Aventor, but this was only apparent for the first 20 minutes or so and forgotten thereafter. The Abus is also a bit airier than the Bell, but again, this hasn't been an issue – with 18 vents, the Bell gulps plenty of cooling air inside.

Along faster descents, I've been conscious of cooling air but no instances of annoying wind noise, which meant I was alert to approaching traffic and nothing impeded passing conversation with other riders. Grinding up climbs on milder days confirmed the vents do a decent job at slower paces too, though the front ones aren't the most secure parking spots for glasses.

It's also very accommodating of Belgian type caps. My favourite has a shallow peak and button top, which can catch slightly on some vents, but I'm pleased to report that's not been the case here. Switching to thinner caps with bigger peaks offered better protection from harsh winter sunlight and didn't result in painful 'ice cream' headaches.

Value

Though it performs well across the board, the Bell faces some stiff competition. We haven't tested it, but Cannondale's Junction Mips is a tenner cheaper, features Mips technology, and is offered in a choice of three colours, complete with peak. It's marketed as an 'all road' lid, with gravel pretentions, which might be a vote swinger.

Some £20 cheaper than the Bell Avenue comes the Van Rysel Road Cycling Helmet RoadR 500 MIPS. Again, we've not tested it, but it's available in a choice of four colours, features Mips technology and has a two-year warranty.

The Bell is £5 less than the Endura Xtract II, at £79.99. This also features Mips technology, and is marketed as an all-rounder, with gravel among the mix. We tested the non-Mips version back in 2020 and thought it was a good entry-level lid.

Conclusion

Overall, the Bell Avenue MIPS is a little heavier than some, and there are rivals with similar specifications for less, but it's a comfortable and genuinely capable all-rounder.

Verdict

Nicely executed helmet for general riding

