Bontrager Windshell Cycling Toe Cover

The Bontrager Windshell Toe Covers offer a useful degree of protection against the weather, are easy to put on whatever type of shoes and cleats you're using, and feel very robust. The price is a little higher than many, but they should last multiple seasons.

The top of these toe covers is an unspecified 'windshell material' which basically appears to be neoprene, while under the sole the same stuff is toughened externally with some sort of hardwearing mesh.

They're designed for use with two-bolt mountain bike and three-bolt road shoes, and work well on both (and with various styles of road cleat, too). The openings easily fit over everything without getting caught as you clip in, or scuffing the floor too much when walking either.

The bead around the cleat openings feels strong, and takes all the stretching and pulling without complaint.

Warmth and waterproofing is good. Even in very heavy rain only a small amount gets through, and insulation is good enough to keep numb toes at bay it conditions where, without these on, I'd be freezing.

Not for use in the cold?

Bontrager recommendeds these for 10-21 degree rides, which... cautious. At these temperatures I wouldn't normally even consider toe covers. The lowest I experienced during the test was around eight degrees, though, and they worked well. There's no reason they won't continue to be a benefit on considerably colder days, either.

When temperatures get super low I frequently ride with toe covers beneath full overshoes, and while these are not the slimmest covers out there, neoprene overshoes still fit over them without issue.

At £16.99, Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Covers are at the upper end of the typical price range, but given their quality it seems fair. I've used covers that are half the price, but need replacing every couple of months.

The Sugoi Resistor is close at £14.99, but nowhere near as robust, and while both the Caratti Neoprene Windproof Toe Warmers and the Lusso Thermal Toe Covers are £6 cheaper at £10, they're one size fits all instead of sized.

On the other hand, dhb's Toe Cover Overshoes offer a very similar build and solidity to these Bontragers, come in two sizes, and are only £12.50.

Overall

I've been really impressed with the Bontrager Windshell toe covers. They offer good weather protection, prove versatile across all types of shoes and riding styles, and feel strong enough to last multiple winters.

Verdict

Impressively robust and protective toe covers, if not the cheapest

