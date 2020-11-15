Support road.cc

review
Overshoes

Bontrager Windshell Cycling Toe Cover

8
by George Hill
Sun, Nov 15, 2020 19:45
1
£16.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressively robust and protective toe covers, if not the cheapest
Useful extra warmth
Keep the worst of the rain off
Built tough
A little pricey
Weight: 
57g
Contact: 
www.trekbikes.com

The Bontrager Windshell Toe Covers offer a useful degree of protection against the weather, are easy to put on whatever type of shoes and cleats you're using, and feel very robust. The price is a little higher than many, but they should last multiple seasons.

The top of these toe covers is an unspecified 'windshell material' which basically appears to be neoprene, while under the sole the same stuff is toughened externally with some sort of hardwearing mesh.

2021 Bontrager Bootie BNT Wind Cover 2.jpg

They're designed for use with two-bolt mountain bike and three-bolt road shoes, and work well on both (and with various styles of road cleat, too). The openings easily fit over everything without getting caught as you clip in, or scuffing the floor too much when walking either.

The bead around the cleat openings feels strong, and takes all the stretching and pulling without complaint.

Warmth and waterproofing is good. Even in very heavy rain only a small amount gets through, and insulation is good enough to keep numb toes at bay it conditions where, without these on, I'd be freezing.

Not for use in the cold?

Bontrager recommendeds these for 10-21 degree rides, which... cautious. At these temperatures I wouldn't normally even consider toe covers. The lowest I experienced during the test was around eight degrees, though, and they worked well. There's no reason they won't continue to be a benefit on considerably colder days, either.

When temperatures get super low I frequently ride with toe covers beneath full overshoes, and while these are not the slimmest covers out there, neoprene overshoes still fit over them without issue.

> Winter cycling clothing - 49 of the warmest garments you can buy

At £16.99, Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Covers are at the upper end of the typical price range, but given their quality it seems fair. I've used covers that are half the price, but need replacing every couple of months.

The Sugoi Resistor is close at £14.99, but nowhere near as robust, and while both the Caratti Neoprene Windproof Toe Warmers and the Lusso Thermal Toe Covers are £6 cheaper at £10, they're one size fits all instead of sized.

On the other hand, dhb's Toe Cover Overshoes offer a very similar build and solidity to these Bontragers, come in two sizes, and are only £12.50.

Overall

I've been really impressed with the Bontrager Windshell toe covers. They offer good weather protection, prove versatile across all types of shoes and riding styles, and feel strong enough to last multiple winters.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Bontrager Windshell Cycling Toe Cover

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Bontrager says: "A toe cover engineered for cool and windy rides with built in water-resistance perfect for on the road or trail."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Bontrager says:

Windshell material provides insulation and protection during windy and wet riding

Designed for use with road or mountain shoes for maximum versatility

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, with robust material on the bottom.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Keep the worst of the wind and rain out.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Very impressive compared to others I've used – most I expect to replace every couple of months when used daily, but these feel likely to last much longer.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Easily sit on road and mountain bike shoes.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Size 39-42 fits my size 42 shoes with ease.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

More expensive than most, though promise to last longer.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Run through a 30 degree wash without any issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Decent weatherproofing keeps toes warm and dry in all but the worst conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

How robust they are.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

One of the most important elements of toe covers is how robust they are, because ultimately there isn't a huge amount of difference between most. I am happy to say these are impressively robust. They do exactly what they're supposed to, and they're an eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

