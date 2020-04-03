These Lusso Thermal Toe Covers offer impressive warmth, are really well made, and are small enough to easy fit in a jersey pocket when the day heats up. The price is great, too.
As we move into spring, the temperatures can still be a bit on the chilly side first thing in the morning or later in the evening, and this is when a quality set of toe covers come into play.
Toe covers themselves aren't that complex a product, most are just a piece of neoprene with a hole for your cleat, but that hasn't stopped Lusso spending a lot of time on the details.
The upper part of the cover is a Windtex thermal material, which for its lack of bulk is surprisingly warm. Riding in near freezing temperatures with the Lussos covering the vents at the front of my shoes, my toes were noticeably warmer than other parts of me such as my ankles that were exposed to the wind.
The one-size-fits-all fits snug on my size 45 shoe collection and is held in place by an elasticated cuff that has an added silicone strip running around it for extra grip.
The opening for the cleat is large enough to accept all the cleat sizes that I have, which includes SPD-SL, Look and Speedplay, plus there is a reinforcing rib sewn all the way around to stop the Lycra fabric from ripping or splitting.
Even with my cleats set all the way forward, the hole is stretched around the rear of the cleat which tends to bunch the material up a bit, but I had no issues with it interfering with the cleat locking into the pedal. One tester who always sets his cleats right back in his shoes (size 45) found the cutout would stretch over them but the covers did interfere with clipping in, and they didn't cover the vents at the front of his shoes – so you might need to check that they work with your setup.
Lusso has these up for £9.99, a great price and a penny less than the last pair I tested, the Caratti Neoprene Windproof Toe Warmers.
They worked well, but Lusso has gone further with their material choices and finishing details. And they're available in orange as well as black.
dhb also makes a neoprene version for a tenner, and offers it in two sizes which would make them a good option for those at either end of the foot length scale.
All three look excellent value compared with Q36.5's Termico Toecovers, which Ashia found impressively warm but are three times the price at £29.99.
Overall, the Lusso toe covers are very good at keeping your feet warm on cold rides, very well made and great value.
Verdict
Great attention to detail for a simple product and they're very warm
Make and model: Lusso Thermal Toe Covers
Tell us what the product is for
As the name suggests... a pair of covers that keep your toes warm thanks to a thermal fabric.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Thermal Toe Covers
Windproof
Thermal
Windtex
Breathable, one size fits all.
Italian Fabric
Made in Manchester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
One size fits all... a few of us tried them with success, but one tester who sets his cleats as far back as possible had some issues with clipping in and his shoe vents not being covered.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
9/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They have got very dirty but a 30 degree wash has seen them come up clean every time.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They keep your toes warm when the weather is chilly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive windproofing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There is nothing to really dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are a similar price to the Caratti or dhb neoprene offerings, but much cheaper than others like the Q365 Termico Toe Covers that cost £29.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very well made set of toe warmers with real attention to detail for a great price. Just check that they work with your cleat setup.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
