These Lusso Thermal Toe Covers offer impressive warmth, are really well made, and are small enough to easy fit in a jersey pocket when the day heats up. The price is great, too.

As we move into spring, the temperatures can still be a bit on the chilly side first thing in the morning or later in the evening, and this is when a quality set of toe covers come into play.

> Buy these online here

Toe covers themselves aren't that complex a product, most are just a piece of neoprene with a hole for your cleat, but that hasn't stopped Lusso spending a lot of time on the details.

The upper part of the cover is a Windtex thermal material, which for its lack of bulk is surprisingly warm. Riding in near freezing temperatures with the Lussos covering the vents at the front of my shoes, my toes were noticeably warmer than other parts of me such as my ankles that were exposed to the wind.

The one-size-fits-all fits snug on my size 45 shoe collection and is held in place by an elasticated cuff that has an added silicone strip running around it for extra grip.

The opening for the cleat is large enough to accept all the cleat sizes that I have, which includes SPD-SL, Look and Speedplay, plus there is a reinforcing rib sewn all the way around to stop the Lycra fabric from ripping or splitting.

Even with my cleats set all the way forward, the hole is stretched around the rear of the cleat which tends to bunch the material up a bit, but I had no issues with it interfering with the cleat locking into the pedal. One tester who always sets his cleats right back in his shoes (size 45) found the cutout would stretch over them but the covers did interfere with clipping in, and they didn't cover the vents at the front of his shoes – so you might need to check that they work with your setup.

> Spring cycling clothing guide: How to choose & use

Lusso has these up for £9.99, a great price and a penny less than the last pair I tested, the Caratti Neoprene Windproof Toe Warmers.

They worked well, but Lusso has gone further with their material choices and finishing details. And they're available in orange as well as black.

dhb also makes a neoprene version for a tenner, and offers it in two sizes which would make them a good option for those at either end of the foot length scale.

All three look excellent value compared with Q36.5's Termico Toecovers, which Ashia found impressively warm but are three times the price at £29.99.

Overall, the Lusso toe covers are very good at keeping your feet warm on cold rides, very well made and great value.

Verdict

Great attention to detail for a simple product and they're very warm

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website