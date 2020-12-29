Fat Lad At The Back Women's Winter Thermal Padded Tights

The Fat Lad At The Back Women's Winter Thermal Padded Cycling Tights offer excellent cold weather comfort and good looks to those in larger sizes than a UK12. They're not a bad price either.

If you're larger than a UK14 it's difficult to get good quality, performance cycling kit. Love or hate the name, Fat Lad At The Back has successfully targeted that market for both men and women, and it doesn't just cater to larger riders either – many products are available in smaller sizes as well.

> Buy these online here

These waist tights are designed to coordinate with a few of the company's jerseys and jackets, and offer a nice bit of relief from plain black (though that's available too, along with other colours).

They're a good weight of warm, fleecy Super Roubaix fabric which is nicely matt rather than shiny, and the double thickness, flat-fronted waistband has a high fit at the rear. There's a silicone gripper all the way around the waist, but none at the ankles – they get a stretchy cuff instead.

The calves feature reflective patches for visibility, and a female-specific, high-density pad finishes the tights off.

These are extremely comfortable from the word go, with the smooth front panel staying secure and cosy across the stomach, and the high back making sure there's no gap between tights and jersey.

I'd prefer a zipped ankle or a gripper tape rather than the slightly shiny lycra stretch cuff – it looks a little incongruous – although it does its job well.

Despite having no windproofing or water repellency, these tights are cosy in low single digit conditions, dry quickly, wick quickly and manage heat well – even on hilly rides.

> 13 of the best women's saddles — how to choose the right one for you

The pad is comfortable and supportive, contouring to the body fast, though it's best suited to short and mid-length rides as it eventually compresses slightly. With a higher quality pad, these tights would be exceptional.

The breadth of options is impressive, going up to a 46in waist, and the sizing is spot on for a comfortable, smooth fit without being snug. There's plenty of length for riders quite a bit taller than me (I'm 5ft 5in with 31in legs), but the bit of wrinkling I got didn't cause any grief thanks to the stretch in the fabrics.

Value

At £84.99, these are priced well, competing with the likes of the Ale Women's Winter Tights and Sportful's Women's Neo W Tights at £80 each.

You can pay less, of course: the Madison Stellar Women's Tights are just £49.99 and go up to a size 14, while Altura's Nightvision Waist Tight is £64.99 and goes to size 18 (34in waist). Neither go as large as the Fat Lad At The Back, though, and given the quality of the fabric, overall finish, comfort, looks and the breadth of sizing, these tights feel like good value.

The Women's Winter Thermal Padded Tights are comfortable, well made and warm – they're a very credible and stylish option for cold weather rides, and well worth the investment.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable and well made winter tights for a huge range of sizes

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website