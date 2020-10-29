Good warm legwear without a bib can be tricky to find; good warm legwear without a bib or a high price is even trickier, making the Madison Stellar Women's Tights the potential find of the year. They're warm and protective in all but the worst weather, have a comfortable pad, and are a steal at £49.99.

Those not wishing to embark upon the winter pee-stop bib tight struggle are surely, like me, keen to find comfortable, warm waist tights.

> Find your nearest dealer here

While the Stellar Women's Tights are intended for late autumn, early winter and early spring rather than deep winter, they can easily be combined with overtrousers if it's really rough – and they're great.

The fabric is a fleecy-backed 85% polyamide/15% elastane mix, with a smooth outer surface. The panels join with flat seams, the elasticated waistband is high and broad, and the ankles have zips and silicone grippers. The female-specific Coolmax chamois pad is designed by Madison.

There are large reflective areas at the rear of both ankles too, which is ideal for gloomy days.

Women's cycle clothing seems to either size up just right or too small; these tights from Madison are the first cycling tights I've tested in twenty-some years that are on the generous side!

My test pair proved pleasantly roomy for a size 14, with no contortions required to pull them up, so those who like a neat fit might consider sizing down. For me, the slightly looser fit didn't cause any problems at all, though, with no chafing or discomfort even over a full-day of stops and starts, hills and changeable weather.

The fabric is warm enough for all but the most hideous weather, and the stretchiness means no issues with binding at the knees or thighs. The waistband sits towards the natural waist rather than lower on the belly as many do, and as a result it stays put well during riding – even in this loose fit they never slide down.

The outer face of the fabric offers little in the way of rain protection, but Madison do a similar product – the Madison Sportive Women's DWR Tights at £79.99 - which would be better suited for this purpose.

For dry, cold conditions, the breathability and fast moisture transfer of the Stellar tights is great. The chamois pad is mid-thickness, with good compression but plenty of support. It remained unobtrusive throughout the test, giving good levels of comfort without making its presence felt.

> Winter cycling clothing - 49 of the warmest garments you can buy

At this price, there is little competition in full-length cold weather legwear. Only dhb offer anything similar in the £60 Flashlight Women's Thermal Waist Tights.

The Madison tights compare favourably with more expensive products too, such as the Altura Nightvision Waist Tight at £64.99 – although that has a DWR coating for water repellency – and even the Rapha Women's Padded Tights look vulnerable given they're more than three times as much at £160.

For a very serviceable pair of warm, nicely-shaped waist tights, it is hard to argue with £49.99.

Overall

They may not be crafted from finest quality Italian Roubaix, the pad may not be a multi-density Cytech creation and the badge may not carry the cachet, but these winter tights from Madison are a real winner for solid, wallet-friendly performance and cold ride comfort. Just choose the size with care.

Verdict

Superb value for money – comfort, quality and warmth at a very attractive price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website