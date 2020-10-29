Good warm legwear without a bib can be tricky to find; good warm legwear without a bib or a high price is even trickier, making the Madison Stellar Women's Tights the potential find of the year. They're warm and protective in all but the worst weather, have a comfortable pad, and are a steal at £49.99.
Those not wishing to embark upon the winter pee-stop bib tight struggle are surely, like me, keen to find comfortable, warm waist tights.
While the Stellar Women's Tights are intended for late autumn, early winter and early spring rather than deep winter, they can easily be combined with overtrousers if it's really rough – and they're great.
The fabric is a fleecy-backed 85% polyamide/15% elastane mix, with a smooth outer surface. The panels join with flat seams, the elasticated waistband is high and broad, and the ankles have zips and silicone grippers. The female-specific Coolmax chamois pad is designed by Madison.
There are large reflective areas at the rear of both ankles too, which is ideal for gloomy days.
Women's cycle clothing seems to either size up just right or too small; these tights from Madison are the first cycling tights I've tested in twenty-some years that are on the generous side!
My test pair proved pleasantly roomy for a size 14, with no contortions required to pull them up, so those who like a neat fit might consider sizing down. For me, the slightly looser fit didn't cause any problems at all, though, with no chafing or discomfort even over a full-day of stops and starts, hills and changeable weather.
The fabric is warm enough for all but the most hideous weather, and the stretchiness means no issues with binding at the knees or thighs. The waistband sits towards the natural waist rather than lower on the belly as many do, and as a result it stays put well during riding – even in this loose fit they never slide down.
The outer face of the fabric offers little in the way of rain protection, but Madison do a similar product – the Madison Sportive Women's DWR Tights at £79.99 - which would be better suited for this purpose.
For dry, cold conditions, the breathability and fast moisture transfer of the Stellar tights is great. The chamois pad is mid-thickness, with good compression but plenty of support. It remained unobtrusive throughout the test, giving good levels of comfort without making its presence felt.
At this price, there is little competition in full-length cold weather legwear. Only dhb offer anything similar in the £60 Flashlight Women's Thermal Waist Tights.
The Madison tights compare favourably with more expensive products too, such as the Altura Nightvision Waist Tight at £64.99 – although that has a DWR coating for water repellency – and even the Rapha Women's Padded Tights look vulnerable given they're more than three times as much at £160.
For a very serviceable pair of warm, nicely-shaped waist tights, it is hard to argue with £49.99.
Overall
They may not be crafted from finest quality Italian Roubaix, the pad may not be a multi-density Cytech creation and the badge may not carry the cachet, but these winter tights from Madison are a real winner for solid, wallet-friendly performance and cold ride comfort. Just choose the size with care.
Verdict
Superb value for money – comfort, quality and warmth at a very attractive price
Make and model: Madison Stellar Women's Tights
Tell us what the product is for
Madison says: "When staying warm and high visibility are your priorities on the bike, the Stellar tights are perfect for the job."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
85% polyamide 15% elastane fabric
Fleecy backed
Female specific Coolmax Madison chamois pad
Zipped ankles
Ankle gripper tape
Reflective accents at rear of ankles
Broad elasticated waistband
Available in sizes 8-16
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Good quality fabric and chamois pad, nicely finished flat seams and high quality YKK zips.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Move moisture quickly away from skin, breathe well and offer an unobtrusive but supportive pad.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Fabric is pretty tough and doesn't catch or rub easily. Washes well.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Nicely shaped: there's length in the legs for all but the very tallest of riders, while the waist sits slightly higher than some and stays put well.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Sizing is slightly on the large side, but slightly loose fit remained comfortable and didn't cause any problems. Those on the cusp might consider going down a size though.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Decent given their warmth.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
There's little competition at this price for nicely put-together cold weather longs.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed very well at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Spot on – warm, comfortable and stretchy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Price, warmth, quality and the reflective details.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At this price, there is little competition in full-length cold weather legwear. Only dhb offer anything similar in the £60 Flashlight Women's Thermal Waist Tights.
The Madison tights compare favourably with more expensive products, such as the Altura Nightvision Waist Tight at £64.99 – although that has a DWR coating for water repellency – while even the Rapha Women's Padded Tights look vulnerable given they're more than three times as much at £160.
For a very serviceable pair of warm, nicely-shaped waist tights, it is hard to argue with £49.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much indeed
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Lots of them
Use this box to explain your overall score
They may not be crafted from finest Italian Roubaix, the pad may not be a multi-density Cytech creation and the badge may not carry cachet, but these offer all the comfort, warmth and quality you could seriously want at a very attractive price. Only the sizing is off, and even that's not by much – they're fantastic and a nine.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
