The Altura Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve Jersey is a good option for cool, autumnal riding. It performs superbly in very specific conditions, can be worn as a mid-layer so you can get lots of use from it, and undercuts many on price.

The jersey is made from a lightweight, thermal fabric, though I tended to use a base layer to accentuate the thermal properties. That said, the thin, brushed fleece feels comfy if you wear it next to your skin.

I had a quandary with Altura's sizing chart; my chest, waist and shoulder/arm measurements fell into three different size brackets, from size 10 (chest) up to 14 (arm/shoulder). I opted for the size 10 which gave me a nice fit around the chest and waist, but the jersey came up short in arm length. The body length was acceptable, provided I was wearing bibs rather than waist tights, but the cuffs reached too far up the arm for me when I was leaning forward on the road bike.

The snug fit, coupled with a decent silicone hem, did mean that the jersey stayed in place well, even when I was out of the saddle moving around.

I did most of the testing in temperatures between 10 and 14°C and was always warm enough, never once feeling like I was overheating. There was certainly no build-up of moisture going on – the jersey is as breathable as they come.

The downside is that it's not windproof, so you'll need the support of other layers at times, a gilet or jacket if conditions are cold or rainy. Naturally, using it as a mid-layer rather defeats the purpose of the Nightvision element.

The colour I tested is as bright as they come, perfect for dull, autumnal days. The reflective detailing is effective but I do think Altura could have added more down the sleeves.

One downside of this colour is the classic splattering. I've tended to give it a good rub with Vanish before throwing it in the laundry and it's come up pretty clean, but it's clearly no longer 'new' looking. The purple option might be a safer bet on that score.

The pockets aren't as roomy as I'd like, and I found that they sat a little high up the back. If you like to really load up your pockets, it's a bit restricting.

Otherwise, the jersey is really well made with tidy seams and stitching. The full length zipper is easy to use on the go with a decent sized toggle and a smooth action. I didn't have it unzipped as much as I might a windproof top, so I was grateful of the zipper garage.

The cuffs are nothing fancy but offer a snug fit. There's a loop for hanging up the jersey, too.

Value-wise, it's pretty good – there aren't many jerseys out there for just less than £60. Most do offer more than the Nightvision, though, possibly justifying a higher price.

A fair comparison in terms of performance would be Castelli's Goccia Jersey, but its £110 price tag might convince you that Altura's is great value.

It's also cheaper than Liv's Race Day Thermal and Flara jerseys and performance is on a par.

You could spend less – dhb's Thermal Jersey is £40 – or twice as much: Rapha's Classic Long Sleeve II is £125 and its Core Long Sleeve Jersey is £70.

Overall, I'd say Altura's Nightvision is a great investment, very good as a standalone jersey and good for layering up. Just be sure to check the size charts so it doesn't come up short in the sleeves.

Verdict

Great in very specific conditions, but limited use without other layers, and pockets could be bigger

