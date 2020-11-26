The Altura Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve Jersey is a good option for cool, autumnal riding. It performs superbly in very specific conditions, can be worn as a mid-layer so you can get lots of use from it, and undercuts many on price.
The jersey is made from a lightweight, thermal fabric, though I tended to use a base layer to accentuate the thermal properties. That said, the thin, brushed fleece feels comfy if you wear it next to your skin.
I had a quandary with Altura's sizing chart; my chest, waist and shoulder/arm measurements fell into three different size brackets, from size 10 (chest) up to 14 (arm/shoulder). I opted for the size 10 which gave me a nice fit around the chest and waist, but the jersey came up short in arm length. The body length was acceptable, provided I was wearing bibs rather than waist tights, but the cuffs reached too far up the arm for me when I was leaning forward on the road bike.
The snug fit, coupled with a decent silicone hem, did mean that the jersey stayed in place well, even when I was out of the saddle moving around.
I did most of the testing in temperatures between 10 and 14°C and was always warm enough, never once feeling like I was overheating. There was certainly no build-up of moisture going on – the jersey is as breathable as they come.
The downside is that it's not windproof, so you'll need the support of other layers at times, a gilet or jacket if conditions are cold or rainy. Naturally, using it as a mid-layer rather defeats the purpose of the Nightvision element.
The colour I tested is as bright as they come, perfect for dull, autumnal days. The reflective detailing is effective but I do think Altura could have added more down the sleeves.
One downside of this colour is the classic splattering. I've tended to give it a good rub with Vanish before throwing it in the laundry and it's come up pretty clean, but it's clearly no longer 'new' looking. The purple option might be a safer bet on that score.
The pockets aren't as roomy as I'd like, and I found that they sat a little high up the back. If you like to really load up your pockets, it's a bit restricting.
Otherwise, the jersey is really well made with tidy seams and stitching. The full length zipper is easy to use on the go with a decent sized toggle and a smooth action. I didn't have it unzipped as much as I might a windproof top, so I was grateful of the zipper garage.
The cuffs are nothing fancy but offer a snug fit. There's a loop for hanging up the jersey, too.
Value-wise, it's pretty good – there aren't many jerseys out there for just less than £60. Most do offer more than the Nightvision, though, possibly justifying a higher price.
A fair comparison in terms of performance would be Castelli's Goccia Jersey, but its £110 price tag might convince you that Altura's is great value.
It's also cheaper than Liv's Race Day Thermal and Flara jerseys and performance is on a par.
You could spend less – dhb's Thermal Jersey is £40 – or twice as much: Rapha's Classic Long Sleeve II is £125 and its Core Long Sleeve Jersey is £70.
Overall, I'd say Altura's Nightvision is a great investment, very good as a standalone jersey and good for layering up. Just be sure to check the size charts so it doesn't come up short in the sleeves.
Verdict
Great in very specific conditions, but limited use without other layers, and pockets could be bigger
Make and model: Altura Women's Nightvision Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says, 'The Nightvison Jersey has been revitalised with a new bold reflective print to help you stay even more visible in low light and dark conditions. The thermal, soft touch fabric, will keep you warm and comfortable. There is enough storage to keep belongings close to hand - making it perfect for the commute.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
-Highly reflective print
-Thermal brushed back fabric
-Highly breathable
-Three rear pockets
-Silicon hem gripper
-Relaxed fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Performs really well in very specific conditions...
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
While the performance isn't affected, the Coral option I tested is a tough one to get sparkling clean – though some splatters blend in with the reflective pattern.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
I found the arm length too short.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
I had a few issues here – I'd recommend paying careful attention to Altura's size guide, don't assume you are the same as in other clothing.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The Coral version shows up mud splatters, and if there's a mix of oil in there it's a battle to get it out.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great breathability and comfort in dry conditions around 10 degrees.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its rather old schoolness; and that I could use it with other layers in a variety of conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The pockets and, for me, too-short sleeves.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It undercuts many, even those offering similar, limited operating windows: Castelli's Goccia is £110, Rapha's Classic Jersey II is £125. Liv's Race Day Jersey comes close for £65, while dhb offers something (seemingly) similar for £40.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I'd want to try before buying – the fit of the 10 didn't win me over.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It performs really well on its own when conditions permit, and it's good as part of a layering system when they don't. The pocket size and positioning could be better, but overall it's a good 'un.
Age: 39 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
