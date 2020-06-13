The Fabric Hex Key Set isn't going to win any prizes for being unique, but what it does offer is an attractive, useful and high-quality array of tools that will enhance any cycling workshop, without costing the earth. You get all the common hex sizes plus a T25 for those pesky star-shaped bolts, ball ends and a tough steel build.

If, like me, you're constantly tinkering with your bikes, a proper hex key set is a huge upgrade over a multi-tool. They come in many varieties, but I favour the simple type that attaches to a holster, allowing easy access in a rush.

You can easily pick up basic hex keys – and probably have a drawer full of mysterious 'free' ones – so what's Fabric offering for the money? A few things, actually.

While you get the common sizes – 1.5, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm – Fabric's set also includes a Torx 25 key. The T25 is one of those fasteners that's pretty common on bikes these days, so it's very useful to have to hand.

Then there's the colour coding, which I'm sure you didn't miss. While not exclusive to this particular set, it's so useful I'm surprised it isn't more common. Though it might seem like a gimmick, it really does make it easy to grab the one you need without constantly having to check its size. It takes a while to get used to, but really does work.

Other niceties include ball ends, which are a must-have when you can't access bolts at the perfect angle, and handles that are both grippy and extra long, so you can reach in past components, cables and frame tubes without blocking your hand. The extra length also gives you useful extra leverage on stubborn or highly torqued bolts.

The powder coating is holding up really well despite me regularly dropping them on my garage floor. The same can be said for the hardened vanadium finish on the ends, which still looks as good as new, even on the keys that see the most regular use (cheap keys round off in no time, and damage bolts while they're at it).

Keeping everything in place is a nylon holster, which is nicely finished with the Fabric logo. The only real gripe here is that each key sits quite tightly in the holster, and it's not until you've removed them a good few times that they slot in and out smoothly. This is not uncommon with plastic holders, though.

At £19.99 this isn't the cheapest set out there, but when you consider the performance, build quality and (usefully) eye-catching design, the price is competitive and the value is good. For example, the Pedros L Hex Wrench Set is £29.99, while the Silca HX-Three Travel Essentials is £35, despite both being regular nine-piece kits – and the Silca not even offering ball ends.

Multi-tools are great on the roads and trails, but for home maintenance a set of dedicated keys is an absolute boon. Fabric's well-priced Hex Key Set is a great option thanks to the strong build, handy colour-coding, leverage-boosting length and ball-ends for accessing fiddly bolts.

Verdict

High-quality set of hex keys at a reasonable price

