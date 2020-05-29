The Fabric Gripper Bottle Cage performs extremely well with Fabric's own Gripper bottle and other shallow-necked bottles, but its plain looks won't be for everyone.

I have to admit, it took a while for the Fabric Gripper bottle cage to grow on me. Plain looking, with a matt grey finish, its utilitarian looks won't appeal to everyone. However, its performance at retaining bottles is excellent.

I mounted the cage in all the various positions, on the down tube, the seat tube, and the third mounting point underneath the down tube. The extended slots on the cage mean it's easy to adjust the height up or down a centimetre or so. Note that mounting bolts are not included.

I was using the matching Fabric Gripper bottle at the same time, and it's obvious that the two are meant to work together. The Gripper bottle's shallow, curved neck fits perfectly into the Gripper cage.

The Gripper cage has a curved lip to it, and you need to use a lift-and-tug movement to free the bottle. You quickly get used to this movement, and the lip on the cage is the secret to why it holds the bottles in place so well. I tried various other shallow-necked bottles with a similar neck profile, and they were held in place just as well.

Hitting potholes, bumps in the road, speed bumps, rumble strips... nothing budged the bottles from the cage. That's as long as they are the shallow-necked variety.

Because of the aforementioned lip, any straight-sided bottles won't sit as snugly in the Gripper cage. They go in okay, but don't seem anywhere near as secure, with a visible, diagonal gap, as you can see in the photo below. This is because they cannot tuck under that lip.

During testing, I hit a few rumble strips on a fast descent and found a 750ml straight-sided Elite bottle came dislodged. If your entire bottle collection is straight-sided, you might need to buy shallow-sided ones to make the most of the Gripper's retention prowess.

Despite weighing only 38g the Fabric Gripper Cage is certainly durable. I tested bending the cage a fair bit, but its nylon construction quickly springs back into place. As its solid nylon, there is nothing to wear off or scratch, so it seems like it will last.

Compared to other bottle cages recently reviewed, the Gripper has some tough competition – the well-reviewed Zefal Pulse A2 cage is lighter, half the price, and also grips bottles very securely. It also looks quite sporty and is available in different colours.

The Deda Elementi Gabbia cage is a similar weight, cheaper, and also available in different colour schemes.

In summary, the Fabric Gripper bottle cage is well made and works extremely well, as long as the bottles in it are of the shallow-necked variety. The plain grey looks won't appeal to all, though, and you can get cheaper and lighter cages.

Verdict

Holds bottles very well, as long as they are of the shallow-necked variety

