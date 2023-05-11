The Ergon BT OrthoCell Pad Set is a high-density foam kit designed to be run under your bar tape with the promise of significantly improving comfort across the board – regardless of your riding position, the handlebar or the bar tape you're using. And after 500 miles, I'm inclined to say it does exactly what it says in the blurb. However, it is a good bit dearer than some gel/hybrid models, which may prove better value, especially if you're not fussed about a chunkier look.

Specification

These are pre-cut strips proudly made in Germany from OrthoCell, which is essentially an orthopaedic foam 2.5mm (or about 0.1in) thick, which promises to offer decent damping without too much excess bulk.

Ergon markets these at road, all-road, gravel and cyclocross riders but I'd say that tourists and audax riders should also consider them. Both the strips and the self-adhesive backing are conveniently cut, and while this can tolerate some readjustment, to correct a misalignment for example – once you've smoothed it down, you're committed.

It's also easy to prune. Just remember to measure carefully and to leave the backing intact.

Test bar

My fixed-gear winter trainer features a refined suspension stem, which made my rough stuff tourer the obvious choice, since it serves year-round both on and off road. The Souma Leather Handlebar Tape offers good grip and damping but is less effective than silicone tape, such as the Acros Silicone Wrap Handlebar Tape.

I also wanted to test Ergon's claim about providing 'noticeable comfort for all drop bars and bar tape'.

My test bar was a Soma Condor 2, a big, swoopy riser-drop hybrid. I've used this for several years and find the anodised finish also helps adhesion of bar coverings. The tops are comparatively narrow, which meant I had to do a dry run to decide the best position, before finally committing myself.

After some deft pruning of the top sections with sharp scissors, I used a hairdryer on a gentle heat and smoothed it down using a clean microfibre cloth.

In milder weather, I suspect the hairdryer would've been unnecessary, but the foam proved trickier to mould nicely at minus two. The leather bar wrap had also contracted a little in the cold, requiring a couple of re-runs to achieve a smooth, even overlap and coverage.

The added padding gave a bit more body to the bar but without the result looking overly tubby.

Performance

The bar is designed so that you can spend most of the time riding on the drops, even off road. I rode the first 200 miles with the pad only fitted to one side, and I found the Ergon's benefits most noticeable on longer, mixed-terrain rides of 50-100 miles. Wearing my default gloves, my palms felt noticeably fresher, and pock-marked road surfaces, railway crossings, and other lumpy stuff that I couldn't swerve around were also less intrusive.

> Watch: learn how to wrap handlebar tape in 10 easy steps

Even factoring in the bike's 4130 triple-butted frame and carbon fork, the bar was more comfortable over washboard tarmac and unsurfaced lanes, which has the added advantage of improving front-end feel and control.

I find some foams that are claimed to have a military heritage can be overly bulky, which in my experience makes them uncomfortable.

I've also used gel pads with varying degrees of success. Some have felt a little squidgy, reducing your direct connection with the riding surface on road and TT bikes. That said, I have found them effective on expedition tourers and tandems.

In keeping with my expectations of a memory foam, the Ergon pads have kept their shape and once fitted, they seem unaffected by changes in temperature.

And I do actually think that Ergon has created a product that works successfully across different cycling disciplines, delivering comfort without numbing the connection between your hands and the bar.

Durability/Care

I've only clocked up 500 miles so far, which is a bit early for a definitive conclusion, but there's been no compression or sponginess. I did wonder whether the pads would stick to the bar tape's adhesive, potentially breaking down like some tape backings can, but winding back the tape suggested that wasn't an issue either, at least so far.

Value

The £25 cost is at the upper end of what you might expect to pay. The Fizik Microtex Tacky Tape with Gel is a complete package of bar tape and gel for £29.99, which is a competitive price, or you can buy the Gel 2 Set strips on their own for £21.99.

You can also trim the gel to size and they won't harden or migrate. Bike Ribbon Gel Pads are available in soft, super soft and firm options for £17.99, and Rob appreciated their plushness when he tested them.

He found them highly effective at reducing fatigue on long rides, although commented that some riders may find them a bit bulky. Selle San Marco Presa Super Comfort Gel Inserts are £13.99 and are made from a hybrid blend of dual-density bio-foam and gel.

Conclusion

Price aside, I've been pleasantly surprised by the Ergon BT Orthacell's unobtrusive, shock-absorbing properties. Assuming you could justify the price, they are sleeker than gels without trading much comfort. It could be an absolute winner if you have a classic 1980s bike and love the period authenticity of that era's Benotto bar tapes but find the super-thin tape unforgiving.

Verdict

Effective and unobtrusive padding but pricey compared with the alternatives

