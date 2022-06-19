Made from a light, stretchy and breathable fabric, the Endura Women's Virtual Trail Cap LTD offers all-day comfort and protection in a pocket-friendly package with a nice design.
This particular cap is designed to coordinate with Endura's Virtual Texture Short Sleeve Jersey (we tested the men's version recently) but is essentially the same as the others of the same price in Endura's men's and women's ranges, just with a different pattern and colours aimed loosely at different genders.
> Buy now: Endura Women’s Virtual Trail Cap LTD for £18.99 from Tredz
It's made from three panels of a lightweight and stretchy 100% polyester fabric, with a flexible stiffened peak and elasticated rear section, and sizing is one size fits all (or most).
I actually found the fit quite exceptional. The shape of the main part contours the skull beautifully, dipping just below the occipital protuberance to cup it very comfortably, resulting in it sitting nicely out of the way of helmet gubbins. It's the best shaped cap I've ever worn, in terms of there being no superfluous fabric or creasing under the helmet and so on.
The peak is a good size to protect the face from sun glare, but not too large, and the band sits comfortably across the forehead without any squeezing.
The fabric is sufficiently lightweight and low bulk that the cap fits under a helmet very easily, but it also rolls up and pops into a rear jersey pocket if you just want it for café stops and the like.
It's very breathable, too, meaning it's ideal for keeping the sun off your noggin without making it overheat. I found it very comfortable under a helmet even in hot weather, and it was nice to not worry about sweat build-up running into my eyes or bugs in my hair.
Although the lightweight fabric is fundamentally orientated towards warm, dry weather, it did repel the odd shower too, although the fabric has no inherent water repellency. It dries quickly too.
At £19.99, it's not the cheapest of its ilk, but you do get a good looking, well-shaped cap that's very light and breathable.
It is £5-£10 more than the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap, though – currently on sale for £9.99 (down from £14.99 when we tested it) – which offers similar levels of performance at a similar weight but the style is very different.
> Read more road.cc reviews of cycling headwear here
Primal's caps (I tested the Change 1850-2019 last year) are a bit (10g) heavier, and a bit thicker, but again also cheaper than the Endura at £15 instead of £19.99.
For me, the shape of the Endura and the lightweight stretch fabric would be worth the extra money.
Overall, it's a great looking and really comfortable cap that performs really well in warm weather and should remain useful all year round. Well worth the money.
Verdict
Beautifully shaped and made from comfortable, stretchy, breathable fabric – a great cycling cap
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Endura Women's Virtual Trail Cap LTD
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Classic cycling cap in limited edition design
Design Philosophy
Sharing the same design as the Women's Virtual Texture S/S Jersey, this cap can either be worn to complete the outfit or to add some pop to a more subtle look.
Head-to-toe outfitting
Fresh, bold designs for Spring/Summer with matching designs in jerseys and caps that pair with FS260-Pro Bibshorts and FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitts for head-to-toe outfitting.
Fashion and Function
Ah! The trusty cycling cap, often misunderstood or even forgotten. This fashionably functional accessory comes into it's own when the sun drops in the sky or the rain begins to lash down, protecting your eyes and keeping you riding.
Panel Engineering
Simple on the surface, the 3-panel design ensures a snug fit under your helmet and the flexible skip (or peak) allows it to be worn up or down. Choose your own luft level."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% polyester stretch fabric
3 panel design
Rear elastic
One size
Machine washable at 30
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Nice quality fabric and very well shaped, but some of the stitching isn't the neatest.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Performed very well indeed.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Light and stretchy but good quality.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
One of the nicest shaped cycling caps I've ever worn.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
One size fits all. If you have a particularly large head this may not suit, but ideal for small to moderately generous bonces.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
A superbly comfortable shape and nice stretchy, breathable fabric.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
More expensive than some, but justified by the quality and comfort.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed very well and dried quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
An extremely comfortable cap that gives good protection with no weight penalty.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The style and the shape are brilliant, and the comfort offered by the lightweight stretchy breathable fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little more than some, but worth it to my mind. The Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is currently on sale for £9.99 (down from £14.99 when we tested it) and offers similar levels of performance at a similar weight but the style is very different, while Primal's caps (we tested the Primal Change 1850-2019) are a bit (10g) heavier, and a bit thicker but also cheaper than the Endura at £15 instead of £19.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely, or one of the other designs of the same cap.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very competent and stylish lightweight summer cap with a quite exceptional shape and fit. It costs a little more than some, but worth it to my mind.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
You might be joking but since we have switched to Teams for workstuff, I have hung up on two meetings when it was apparent someone was driving...
Such a strange decision, plenty of space for two groups to use this space safely....
Didn't even consider Propel when I first saw the pics on Insta. It's a TCR with dropped stays. Maybe with a tiny bit of Propel at the front.
“They have been behind you for some time and not forced their way past.”...
Imagine Kamala's reaction when she heard "POTUS is down, I repeat, POTUS is down!"
I changed back from Ultegra Di2 to Rival True 22 mechanical and never once missed this mythical fantastic electronic shifting.
Dylan Johnson did a very interesting video on YouTube discussing marginal gains....
There used to be people here who got paid for this sort of activity. They were called "traffic wardens". Not seen one for a few decades though.
I take great pleasure in gradually slowing when tailgated...
Missed the race today due to being busy visiting relatives. I left them after first looking at Pro cycling stats live ticker with a couple of...