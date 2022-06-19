Made from a light, stretchy and breathable fabric, the Endura Women's Virtual Trail Cap LTD offers all-day comfort and protection in a pocket-friendly package with a nice design.

This particular cap is designed to coordinate with Endura's Virtual Texture Short Sleeve Jersey (we tested the men's version recently) but is essentially the same as the others of the same price in Endura's men's and women's ranges, just with a different pattern and colours aimed loosely at different genders.

It's made from three panels of a lightweight and stretchy 100% polyester fabric, with a flexible stiffened peak and elasticated rear section, and sizing is one size fits all (or most).

I actually found the fit quite exceptional. The shape of the main part contours the skull beautifully, dipping just below the occipital protuberance to cup it very comfortably, resulting in it sitting nicely out of the way of helmet gubbins. It's the best shaped cap I've ever worn, in terms of there being no superfluous fabric or creasing under the helmet and so on.

The peak is a good size to protect the face from sun glare, but not too large, and the band sits comfortably across the forehead without any squeezing.

The fabric is sufficiently lightweight and low bulk that the cap fits under a helmet very easily, but it also rolls up and pops into a rear jersey pocket if you just want it for café stops and the like.

It's very breathable, too, meaning it's ideal for keeping the sun off your noggin without making it overheat. I found it very comfortable under a helmet even in hot weather, and it was nice to not worry about sweat build-up running into my eyes or bugs in my hair.

Although the lightweight fabric is fundamentally orientated towards warm, dry weather, it did repel the odd shower too, although the fabric has no inherent water repellency. It dries quickly too.

At £19.99, it's not the cheapest of its ilk, but you do get a good looking, well-shaped cap that's very light and breathable.

It is £5-£10 more than the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap, though – currently on sale for £9.99 (down from £14.99 when we tested it) – which offers similar levels of performance at a similar weight but the style is very different.

Primal's caps (I tested the Change 1850-2019 last year) are a bit (10g) heavier, and a bit thicker, but again also cheaper than the Endura at £15 instead of £19.99.

For me, the shape of the Endura and the lightweight stretch fabric would be worth the extra money.

Overall, it's a great looking and really comfortable cap that performs really well in warm weather and should remain useful all year round. Well worth the money.

Verdict

Beautifully shaped and made from comfortable, stretchy, breathable fabric – a great cycling cap

