review
Arm & leg warmers
Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Knee Warmers

7
by Steve Williams
Wed, Sep 29, 2021 19:50
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Warm, secure and well made, and good for showery days too
Warm
Strong construction
Secure
Shower repellent
Sit very high
Only two size options
Weight: 
83g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
The Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Knee Warmers are warm, solidly built and very secure under pedalling. I'm at the upper end of the size guide for the S/M pair, and the top opening sits high and quite narrow on me, so check before you buy, and size up if in doubt.

The Thermoroubaix fabric inside these is soft and comfortable, while the smooth outer gets a water-repellent layer in the form of DWR-M – the 'M' part signifying it's an eco-friendly version that's Bluesign approved.

Water beads off well and it's good for showers, but inevitably prolonged rain will soak through – the fabric stays pretty warm, though, so it's not much of an issue. I found them warm enough down to around 6-7°C, which is the point I'd rather not be wearing shorts in the first place.

The single seam is overlocked rather than completely flatlocked, but I never found it uncomfortable, even in the relatively tight top section. The combination of the high-rise cut and strong elastic upper cuff means it really is pretty tight, too.

There are only two sizes (S/M or L/XL) to choose from, and the guide linked to from the product page doesn't list warmers at all – you'll need the guide here instead. For the record, the upper cuff on the S/M is around 36cm unstretched, and starting to get tight around 48cm. My thighs are around 57cm.

2021 Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Knee Warmer - top gripper.jpg

Reaching as they do to the upper thigh, and wearing a thick bead of silicone gripper on both sides of the strong elastic cuff, the fit is very secure. Despite the left and right-specific cut, they bunched a little bit behind the knee, though not enough to cause any discomfort.

Washing is easy – throw them in the machine with the rest – and the useful reflective details have been unaffected by it during the test. The fabrics and stitching feel very robust, though at 83g they're not exactly heavy and they scrunch up pretty well for pocketing.

Value

At £29.99, these are somewhere mid-market and fairly priced for the quality. There's plenty of choice, though – the Sportful NoRain Knee Warmers are only a bit more at £32, and significantly more water repellent if that's what you're after.

The Morvelo Stealth Stormshield Knee Warmers are a chunk more at £40, but if weatherproofing doesn't matter then the Galibier Roubaix Knee Warmers are great – and just £16.80.

Alternatively you can go for full-length leg warmers for much the same price – Endura's own FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmers are only £32.99, and while the Chapeau Men's Leg Wamers lack any DWR they're warm wet or dry, and are very versatile for £35.

Overall

These knee warmers do a good job in dry or showery weather, stay firmly put as you ride, and feel built to last. Just check the sizing carefully, especially if you have big thighs.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Knee Warmers

Size tested: Small/Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says: "Simplicity exemplified in a knee warmer. Designed to keep you warm and the worst of the water off, with as little fuss as possible."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists these details:

Luxurious Thermoroubaix fabric with PFC Free DWR M treatment provides insulation, comfort and water repellency

Double sided silicone gripper holds warmers and shorts in place

Reflective trim

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10

They're mostly a good fit but tight at the top; I'm at the upper end for the size S/M according to the guide, but there's no M/L, just L/XL...

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Soft and warm, but potentially tight at the top – size up if in doubt.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're warm, secure and rain beads off pretty well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Simple build, secure fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Pretty tight at the top; sizing up would probably solve this.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are simple, dependable and well made warmers that work even when damp. You might need to size up, though.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments