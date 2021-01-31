The Chapeau Men's Leg Warmers are simple in their design, but the lightweight fabric is plenty warm enough for winter riding, and they stay in place too.
The expense of winter bibtights means a pair of decent leg warmers can be worth their weight in gold during the winter months. Chapeau's version use a lightweight Roubaix (fleece-backed) fabric that's surprisingly warm considering it's lack of bulk. I have been using them for rides hovering around freezing and had no issues with cold winds getting through, or heat building up when temperatures rise either.
> Buy these online here
Some leg warmers get a water repellent coating, but the Chapeaus don't. It's not a massive deal as, if they do get wet, your legs remain warm even when riding into the wind.
These come in two colours: black and this navy blue, which Chapeau calls Deep Ocean. They also come in two sizes – S/M and L/XL – which are not just different diameters, but different lengths too. I found the fit good and Chapeau's guide spot on.
These leg warmers are constructed using a single seam, which Chapeau has positioned down the inside of the leg (you can tell from the location of the reflective logos), which keeps it away from the back of the knee.
When it comes to knee or leg warmers though, I prefer them shaped – slightly bent at the joint – to avoid bunching. The Chapeaus are completely straight, which does cause a bit of rucking. I didn't find it to be terribly off-putting though... I've definitely worn worse.
> Buyer’s Guide: 14 of the best arm and leg warmers
I think what helps is that the silicone grippers at the top and bottom mean that they don't move at all. There is nothing worse than a warmer that's constantly making a bid for freedom from your thighs.
Cleverly, the tops of these have silicone grippers both inside and out, so they grip both your skin and your shorts.
The quality is to Chapeau's usual high standards, and they are proving durable, standing up to plenty of hassle from the zips and Velcro of various overshoes.
Priced at £34.99 they're a touch cheaper than dhb's Aeron Rain Defence leg warmers (now £36), but pricier than the dhb Regulate Thermal leg warmers which don't have the water repellency at £24.
Lusso's Max Repel also offer water resistance, and are still available for £29.99.
Overall
These Chapeau leg warmers are relatively simple, but that doesn't mean they haven't been executed well. The quality is very good indeed, and their versatility across a wide temperature range means you'll get plenty of use out of them.
Verdict
Very well made leg warmers that work in a broad range of temperatures
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Chapeau Mens Leg Warmers
Size tested: Small/Medium
Tell us what the product is for
From Chapeau: "Winter needn't mean a season on the sofa with your bike gathering dust in the shed. It also needn't mean a complete wardrobe replacement. Our Leg Warmers transform your favourite shorts from one season to three seasons, scooping you off the sofa and out to your best winter ever."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chapeau says, "Made with soft on the skin thermal Italian Carvico Artica fabric, our warmers will keep you toasty in all but the coldest of conditions. Deep silicon grippers will keep them locked comfortably in place and reflective details will help keep you safe after dark."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Chapeau has a very precise guide for sizing – follow that and you won't have an issue.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with regular washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keep your legs warm and don't move once in position.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fabric is very soft and warm.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No pre-shaped knee.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are more expensive than both the dhb and Lusso options mentioned in the review, but then they're very high quality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Well made and impressively warm for the relatively lightweight material. With some shaping to the knee for fit, they'd be an eight.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Once again, it is permitted under the legislation. A lot of people seem to only read the government guidance and take their lead from that. It is...
The ribble looks good but I have a 2 year old cf sl 8.0 disc (Ultegra basically) and it's been a fantastic bike. Really fun to ride, both stiff for...
100's of football matches happened over the weekend with thousands of footballers and support staff involved. ...
Mate, my sympathies, I unfortunately broke my Ultimate Commuter back in August. Surly Ogre, a steel frame that was meant to get me to retirement. ...
I agree in principle that a cycle lane needs better design, but keep in mind that these are temporary measures that have to be installed very...
Looks lovely only critique would be the tyre clearance is a bit scant for a bike aimed at bike packing. I guess it's not a full on gravel bike...
I must object to your inclusion of that version of the Panaracer Gravel King tyre under the winter tyres header. As a winter tyre it fails...
I did not know you could do that with a Tiagra rear mech, tempted to have a little tinker next time I change my chain and cassette. Thanks!
>> I guess 3d printers will put all these companies...
My non legal understanding is that you are not required to provide the Police with details unless they are stopping you for a specific suspicion of...