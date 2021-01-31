The Chapeau Men's Leg Warmers are simple in their design, but the lightweight fabric is plenty warm enough for winter riding, and they stay in place too.

The expense of winter bibtights means a pair of decent leg warmers can be worth their weight in gold during the winter months. Chapeau's version use a lightweight Roubaix (fleece-backed) fabric that's surprisingly warm considering it's lack of bulk. I have been using them for rides hovering around freezing and had no issues with cold winds getting through, or heat building up when temperatures rise either.

Some leg warmers get a water repellent coating, but the Chapeaus don't. It's not a massive deal as, if they do get wet, your legs remain warm even when riding into the wind.

These come in two colours: black and this navy blue, which Chapeau calls Deep Ocean. They also come in two sizes – S/M and L/XL – which are not just different diameters, but different lengths too. I found the fit good and Chapeau's guide spot on.

These leg warmers are constructed using a single seam, which Chapeau has positioned down the inside of the leg (you can tell from the location of the reflective logos), which keeps it away from the back of the knee.

When it comes to knee or leg warmers though, I prefer them shaped – slightly bent at the joint – to avoid bunching. The Chapeaus are completely straight, which does cause a bit of rucking. I didn't find it to be terribly off-putting though... I've definitely worn worse.

I think what helps is that the silicone grippers at the top and bottom mean that they don't move at all. There is nothing worse than a warmer that's constantly making a bid for freedom from your thighs.

Cleverly, the tops of these have silicone grippers both inside and out, so they grip both your skin and your shorts.

The quality is to Chapeau's usual high standards, and they are proving durable, standing up to plenty of hassle from the zips and Velcro of various overshoes.

Priced at £34.99 they're a touch cheaper than dhb's Aeron Rain Defence leg warmers (now £36), but pricier than the dhb Regulate Thermal leg warmers which don't have the water repellency at £24.

Lusso's Max Repel also offer water resistance, and are still available for £29.99.

Overall

These Chapeau leg warmers are relatively simple, but that doesn't mean they haven't been executed well. The quality is very good indeed, and their versatility across a wide temperature range means you'll get plenty of use out of them.

Verdict

Very well made leg warmers that work in a broad range of temperatures

