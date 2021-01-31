Support road.cc

review
Arm & leg warmers

Chapeau Men’s Leg Warmers

7
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Jan 31, 2021 09:45
0
£34.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Very well made leg warmers that work in a broad range of temperatures
Good quality
Silicone grippers mean nothing moves
Not shaped, so some bunching behind the knee
Weight: 
95g
Contact: 
www.chapeau.cc

The Chapeau Men's Leg Warmers are simple in their design, but the lightweight fabric is plenty warm enough for winter riding, and they stay in place too.

The expense of winter bibtights means a pair of decent leg warmers can be worth their weight in gold during the winter months. Chapeau's version use a lightweight Roubaix (fleece-backed) fabric that's surprisingly warm considering it's lack of bulk. I have been using them for rides hovering around freezing and had no issues with cold winds getting through, or heat building up when temperatures rise either.

Some leg warmers get a water repellent coating, but the Chapeaus don't. It's not a massive deal as, if they do get wet, your legs remain warm even when riding into the wind.

These come in two colours: black and this navy blue, which Chapeau calls Deep Ocean. They also come in two sizes – S/M and L/XL – which are not just different diameters, but different lengths too. I found the fit good and Chapeau's guide spot on.

2021 Chapeau Mens Leg Warmers Deep Ocean - logos.jpg

These leg warmers are constructed using a single seam, which Chapeau has positioned down the inside of the leg (you can tell from the location of the reflective logos), which keeps it away from the back of the knee.

When it comes to knee or leg warmers though, I prefer them shaped – slightly bent at the joint – to avoid bunching. The Chapeaus are completely straight, which does cause a bit of rucking. I didn't find it to be terribly off-putting though... I've definitely worn worse.

I think what helps is that the silicone grippers at the top and bottom mean that they don't move at all. There is nothing worse than a warmer that's constantly making a bid for freedom from your thighs.

2021 Chapeau Mens Leg Warmers Deep Ocean - gripper.jpg

Cleverly, the tops of these have silicone grippers both inside and out, so they grip both your skin and your shorts.

2021 Chapeau Mens Leg Warmers Deep Ocean - gripper top.jpg

The quality is to Chapeau's usual high standards, and they are proving durable, standing up to plenty of hassle from the zips and Velcro of various overshoes.

Priced at £34.99 they're a touch cheaper than dhb's Aeron Rain Defence leg warmers (now £36), but pricier than the dhb Regulate Thermal leg warmers which don't have the water repellency at £24.

Lusso's Max Repel also offer water resistance, and are still available for £29.99.

Overall

These Chapeau leg warmers are relatively simple, but that doesn't mean they haven't been executed well. The quality is very good indeed, and their versatility across a wide temperature range means you'll get plenty of use out of them.

Verdict

Very well made leg warmers that work in a broad range of temperatures

road.cc test report

Make and model: Chapeau Mens Leg Warmers

Size tested: Small/Medium

Tell us what the product is for

From Chapeau: "Winter needn't mean a season on the sofa with your bike gathering dust in the shed. It also needn't mean a complete wardrobe replacement. Our Leg Warmers transform your favourite shorts from one season to three seasons, scooping you off the sofa and out to your best winter ever."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Chapeau says, "Made with soft on the skin thermal Italian Carvico Artica fabric, our warmers will keep you toasty in all but the coldest of conditions. Deep silicon grippers will keep them locked comfortably in place and reflective details will help keep you safe after dark."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Chapeau has a very precise guide for sizing – follow that and you won't have an issue.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with regular washing.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keep your legs warm and don't move once in position.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Fabric is very soft and warm.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No pre-shaped knee.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are more expensive than both the dhb and Lusso options mentioned in the review, but then they're very high quality.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Well made and impressively warm for the relatively lightweight material. With some shaping to the knee for fit, they'd be an eight.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments